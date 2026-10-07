PCDOTS Introduces OLM to vCard Converter for Moving Outlook for Mac Contacts into Portable VCF Files

(MENAFN- PCDOTS Software) PCDOTS OLM to vCard Converter helps users extract and organize contact information from Outlook for Mac OLM files into widely supported vCard formats.



NEW DELHI - Oct. 7, 2026 - PCDOTS Software has introduced its OLM to vCard Converter, a Windows-based software solution designed to help users extract contact information from Outlook for Mac OLM files and save it as vCard (VCF) files.



Contacts stored inside an OLM archive can become difficult to reuse when users move away from Outlook for Mac or need to transfer their address book to another application. Rather than keeping contact information tied to an old mailbox archive, users can convert the available contact records into vCard files that can be used with various contact management applications and services.



PCDOTS OLM to vCard Converter provides an option to process OLM contact data in bulk and save it in vCard 2.1, 3.0, or 4.0 formats. The software can also create a single VCF file containing multiple contacts, depending on the user's requirements.



Key Features of PCDOTS OLM to vCard Converter



Bulk OLM Contact Conversion:

The software allows users to convert multiple contacts from OLM files into vCard format in a single process, which can be useful when working with large address books.



Preserves Contact Information:

Important contact fields such as names, phone numbers, email addresses, company details, addresses, notes, job titles, and other available information can be retained during the conversion.



Multiple vCard Versions:

Users can select vCard 2.1, 3.0, or 4.0 according to the requirements of their destination contact application.



Single or Multiple VCF Files:

The converter provides options for saving contacts as individual vCard files or combining multiple contacts into a single VCF file.

Contact Preview:

Users can review the available contact information before starting the export, making it easier to identify the records they actually need.



Search for Specific Contacts:

The search option helps users locate particular contacts by using available contact information such as names or addresses.



No Outlook for Mac Required:

The software can process OLM files directly on Windows without requiring Outlook for Mac to be installed or configured on the system.



Making OLM Contacts Easier to Reuse

An Outlook for Mac archive may contain more than email messages. It can also hold contact information that users may want to keep available after changing their email application or working environment.



For example, someone moving from a Mac-based Outlook setup to another contact management system may not want to leave years of address-book information inside an old OLM file. Converting those records to VCF provides a separate contact format that can be handled by compatible applications.



This can be particularly useful when contact data needs to be transferred independently from email messages. Instead of converting an entire mailbox simply to access a list of contacts, users can work specifically with the contact information they need.



Supporting Different Contact Management Requirements

vCard is commonly used for exchanging contact information between applications and devices. PCDOTS OLM to vCard Converter supports multiple vCard versions, giving users flexibility when preparing OLM contacts for another compatible environment.



The software can be useful for individuals managing personal address books as well as organizations handling customer, employee, partner, or business contact records stored in older Outlook for Mac archives.



A Practical Approach to OLM Contact Extraction

Moving contact information does not always require transferring the entire mailbox. In many situations, the requirement is simply to take the address-book data out of an existing OLM file and make it available in a more portable format.



PCDOTS OLM to vCard Converter is designed around this requirement, allowing users to load OLM data, review contact records, select the required information, and export the contacts to VCF.



Spokesperson Statement

A PCDOTS Software spokesperson said, “Contact information often remains useful long after an email archive is no longer part of a user's daily workflow. With our OLM to vCard Converter, we wanted to give users a straightforward way to take those contacts out of an OLM archive and keep them in a format that can be used independently.”



About PCDOTS Software

PCDOTS Software provides software solutions for email conversion, data migration, backup, recovery, and file management. Its products are designed to help individuals, businesses, and IT professionals manage email data, contacts, archives, and other digital information across different formats and applications.



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