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Strange Things Are Happening At Black Bunny Dubai This Halloween
(MENAFN- notsosubtle) Dubai, UAE| 7th October 2026: Something strange is happening at Black Bunny this October. For the entire month, the family entertainment destination is getting a Halloween makeover as strange things take over, bringing spooky surprises, challenges, costumes, characters, live entertainment and plenty of reasons for families to come back throughout October.
At the centre of the takeover is The Black Bunny Spooky Passport, a month long challenge that turns every visit into another Halloween adventure. Children and families can collect stamps as they make their way through 10 challenges across the month, with a mix of free and paid activities to complete. Free challenges include attending a Halloween show, finding the hidden ghost, arriving in costume, completing the trick-or-treat trail, sharing a spooky photo and surviving surprise scares from the Black Bunny team without getting spooked. Families can also add to their passport with activities including spooky slime making, Halloween makeup, Halloween challenges and scoring a Halloween bowling strike.
The more challenges completed, the bigger the reward. Five stamps unlock a Halloween goodie bag, eight earn a Black Bunny reward with a loaded play card, while completing all 10 earns an entry into the Grand Prize Draw.
The strange happenings have already begun as Halloween décor, spooky photo installations and roaming characters transform Black Bunny for the season. Spooky music sets the mood while families can get involved in Halloween slime, face painting, a mini scavenger hunt and Halloween entertainment, with plenty of photo opportunities around the venue.
From 5–11 October, the little monsters take over. Each day brings something different for younger guests, from Monster Mask Making, the Spooky Slime Lab, Pumpkin Art and Halloween Makeup to a Mini Monster Parade, Little Monsters Party and Family Halloween Day. Children are also encouraged to arrive in their best costumes for Black Bunny's Little Monster of the Week, where parents can share their child's Halloween look, tag Black Bunny and enter for the chance to win a free Black Bunny family experience.
From 12 – 18 October, the mid-term school break gets its own spooky treatment with the Black Bunny Spooky Camp, running daily from 10 AM to 2 PM. The programme mixes Halloween fun with Black Bunny favourites, including slime making, Halloween arts and crafts, trampoline and bowling challenges, arcade tournaments, costume workshops, Halloween makeup, treasure hunts and Halloween shows.
Things get even bigger from 19–25 October, when the Black Bunny Halloween Carnival arrives from 4 PM onwards. Families can expect character appearances, face painting, slime, fancy dress, Halloween bowling challenges, scavenger hunts, Halloween shows, a Monster Dance Party, photo zones and a trick-or-treat trail.
The carnival will also bring Halloween to life with two scheduled spectacles. At 5 PM, The Monster Parade will see Black Bunny's Halloween characters take over the venue, followed by The Nightmare Parade at 7 PM, as the celebrations get a little spookier after dark.
Adding a little magic to the madness, Magic Phil joins the Halloween takeover on 24 October for a special show, bringing his signature mix of magic, comedy and family entertainment to Black Bunny.
The final days of October build towards the biggest celebration of them all on 31 October, when The Big Black Bunny Halloween takes over. From 3 PM to 7 PM, the Family Edition is designed especially for younger children, with trick or treats, crafts, slime, face painting, fancy dress, a kids parade, Halloween entertainment, games and photo zones.
As the evening rolls in, things get a little stranger. From 7 PM onwards, the celebrations step up with a bigger Halloween parade, a special show, DJ, dance battle, family games and costume competition before the Grand Prize is revealed and Black Bunny brings its month of Halloween madness to a close with one final celebration.
With something different happening throughout October, families can visit for a day of Halloween fun or return throughout the month to fill up their Spooky Passport, collect their rewards and discover just how many strange things are happening at Black Bunny.
Dates: 1–31 October 2026
Location: Black Bunny, Dubai
At the centre of the takeover is The Black Bunny Spooky Passport, a month long challenge that turns every visit into another Halloween adventure. Children and families can collect stamps as they make their way through 10 challenges across the month, with a mix of free and paid activities to complete. Free challenges include attending a Halloween show, finding the hidden ghost, arriving in costume, completing the trick-or-treat trail, sharing a spooky photo and surviving surprise scares from the Black Bunny team without getting spooked. Families can also add to their passport with activities including spooky slime making, Halloween makeup, Halloween challenges and scoring a Halloween bowling strike.
The more challenges completed, the bigger the reward. Five stamps unlock a Halloween goodie bag, eight earn a Black Bunny reward with a loaded play card, while completing all 10 earns an entry into the Grand Prize Draw.
The strange happenings have already begun as Halloween décor, spooky photo installations and roaming characters transform Black Bunny for the season. Spooky music sets the mood while families can get involved in Halloween slime, face painting, a mini scavenger hunt and Halloween entertainment, with plenty of photo opportunities around the venue.
From 5–11 October, the little monsters take over. Each day brings something different for younger guests, from Monster Mask Making, the Spooky Slime Lab, Pumpkin Art and Halloween Makeup to a Mini Monster Parade, Little Monsters Party and Family Halloween Day. Children are also encouraged to arrive in their best costumes for Black Bunny's Little Monster of the Week, where parents can share their child's Halloween look, tag Black Bunny and enter for the chance to win a free Black Bunny family experience.
From 12 – 18 October, the mid-term school break gets its own spooky treatment with the Black Bunny Spooky Camp, running daily from 10 AM to 2 PM. The programme mixes Halloween fun with Black Bunny favourites, including slime making, Halloween arts and crafts, trampoline and bowling challenges, arcade tournaments, costume workshops, Halloween makeup, treasure hunts and Halloween shows.
Things get even bigger from 19–25 October, when the Black Bunny Halloween Carnival arrives from 4 PM onwards. Families can expect character appearances, face painting, slime, fancy dress, Halloween bowling challenges, scavenger hunts, Halloween shows, a Monster Dance Party, photo zones and a trick-or-treat trail.
The carnival will also bring Halloween to life with two scheduled spectacles. At 5 PM, The Monster Parade will see Black Bunny's Halloween characters take over the venue, followed by The Nightmare Parade at 7 PM, as the celebrations get a little spookier after dark.
Adding a little magic to the madness, Magic Phil joins the Halloween takeover on 24 October for a special show, bringing his signature mix of magic, comedy and family entertainment to Black Bunny.
The final days of October build towards the biggest celebration of them all on 31 October, when The Big Black Bunny Halloween takes over. From 3 PM to 7 PM, the Family Edition is designed especially for younger children, with trick or treats, crafts, slime, face painting, fancy dress, a kids parade, Halloween entertainment, games and photo zones.
As the evening rolls in, things get a little stranger. From 7 PM onwards, the celebrations step up with a bigger Halloween parade, a special show, DJ, dance battle, family games and costume competition before the Grand Prize is revealed and Black Bunny brings its month of Halloween madness to a close with one final celebration.
With something different happening throughout October, families can visit for a day of Halloween fun or return throughout the month to fill up their Spooky Passport, collect their rewards and discover just how many strange things are happening at Black Bunny.
Dates: 1–31 October 2026
Location: Black Bunny, Dubai
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