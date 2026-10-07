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HBMSU cuts electricity consumption by 41.02%, exceeding government target for 2030
(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) October 07, 2026: Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) reduced electricity consumption by a record 41.02% between January and August 2026, exceeding the government’s target of a 30% reduction by 2030 ahead of schedule. The achievement demonstrates the university’s commitment to delivering measurable results from its institutional approach to sustainability.
Utility consumption data show that HBMSU saved 853.20 megawatt-hours (MWh) of electricity during the first eight months of 2026, bringing consumption down to 1,226.93 MWh. The reduction exceeded the government target by more than 11 percentage points, demonstrating the effectiveness of the university’s measures to conserve electricity and improve operational efficiency.
H.E. Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, said: “Reducing electricity consumption by 41.02% puts our commitment to national sustainability and energy-efficiency priorities into practice. We have surpassed the 2030 target ahead of schedule and made a tangible difference for the environment. This shows that educational institutions can lead change through their own actions, alongside their role in developing knowledge and skills.”
He added: “We are continuing to build a more efficient and adaptable institution through data, smart technologies and continuous improvement. We look forward to building on these results and extending their impact, strengthening HBMSU’s contribution to the UAE’s ambitions for a sustainable future and a competitive green economy.”
The results demonstrate the effectiveness of smart solutions and advanced technologies in managing resources. They also support the UAE’s ambitions to build a low-carbon green economy and use resources more efficiently.
HBMSU regularly monitors utility consumption and measures performance to inform operational decisions. This approach helps improve resource management and strengthen a culture of environmental responsibility across the university community.
The university is currently developing new energy-conservation and sustainability projects to improve the efficiency of its facilities, expand the use of smart solutions and achieve more ambitious results in the next phase of its work.
Utility consumption data show that HBMSU saved 853.20 megawatt-hours (MWh) of electricity during the first eight months of 2026, bringing consumption down to 1,226.93 MWh. The reduction exceeded the government target by more than 11 percentage points, demonstrating the effectiveness of the university’s measures to conserve electricity and improve operational efficiency.
H.E. Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, said: “Reducing electricity consumption by 41.02% puts our commitment to national sustainability and energy-efficiency priorities into practice. We have surpassed the 2030 target ahead of schedule and made a tangible difference for the environment. This shows that educational institutions can lead change through their own actions, alongside their role in developing knowledge and skills.”
He added: “We are continuing to build a more efficient and adaptable institution through data, smart technologies and continuous improvement. We look forward to building on these results and extending their impact, strengthening HBMSU’s contribution to the UAE’s ambitions for a sustainable future and a competitive green economy.”
The results demonstrate the effectiveness of smart solutions and advanced technologies in managing resources. They also support the UAE’s ambitions to build a low-carbon green economy and use resources more efficiently.
HBMSU regularly monitors utility consumption and measures performance to inform operational decisions. This approach helps improve resource management and strengthen a culture of environmental responsibility across the university community.
The university is currently developing new energy-conservation and sustainability projects to improve the efficiency of its facilities, expand the use of smart solutions and achieve more ambitious results in the next phase of its work.
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