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OFN Signs Dark Fibre Agreement with iQ Networks to Advance Iraq Transit Corridor FIG Landing Partnership with ITPC
(MENAFN- OMC) Doha, Qatar – 7 October 2026: OFN, Ooredoo Group’s international connectivity arm, and iQ Networks, a leading Iraqi fibre-optic infrastructure provider, have signed an agreement to the purchase multiple dark fibre pairs for transit connectivity across Iraq.
Together with OFN’s separate FIG landing arrangement with the Iraqi Telecommunications and Post Company (ITPC), the agreement supports the development of an integrated subsea and terrestrial connectivity corridor through Iraq towards Türkiye and Europe.
The agreement will support the terrestrial component of a planned integrated connectivity route linking Asia, the Gulf, Iraq and Europe. The Fibre in Gulf (FIG) subsea cable system will bring high-capacity connectivity into Iraq, while the OFN–iQ Networks agreement will enable the route to extend overland across the country towards Türkiye and Europe.
The combined infrastructure is intended to provide an additional geographical route for international data traffic, strengthen route diversity and enable customers to scale their transmission capacity according to their requirements. It will serve the growing international connectivity needs of AI providers, hyperscalers, cloud providers, content companies, data centres and telecom operators.
The signing took place at Ooredoo Group’s headquarters in Doha in the presence of Dr. Buraq Abdulkareem, Deputy Minister for Technical Affairs, and Bassam Salim Hussein, Minister’s Advisor for Technical Affairs, both from Iraq’s Ministry of Communications; Ali Yaseen Dawood, Chief Executive Officer, and Alaa Obais Hussein, Deputy CEO for Technical Affairs, both from the Iraqi Telecommunications and Post Company (ITPC); Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo, Group Chief Executive Officer of Ooredoo; Asoz Rashid, Group Chief Executive Officer of iQ Group; Khalid Hassan Al-Hammadi, Chief Executive Officer of OFN; and Waseem Amjad, Chief Executive Officer of iQ Networks; Zhino Qadi, General Counsel; and Latif Can Ozel, International Sales & Business Development Director at iQ Networks.
Khalid Hassan Al-Hammadi, Chief Executive Officer of OFN, said: “This agreement marks the next phase of a disciplined, multi-stage infrastructure programme and further strengthens OFN’s international connectivity portfolio. By bringing together FIG’s subsea capacity and iQ Networks’ terrestrial infrastructure, we are advancing a more integrated and resilient connectivity proposition for international customers.”
Leveraging Iraq’s geographical position and terrestrial fibre infrastructure, the initiative will also support the country’s ambition to become a strategic regional hub for international data transit and capture greater value from the traffic crossing its territory.
Asoz Rashid , Group Chief Executive Officer of iQ Group, said: “The sheer scale of this collaboration with OFN reinforces Iraq’s position as a key gateway for international connectivity. By combining Iraq’s strategic location and iQ’s leading terrestrial infrastructure with the scale of the FIG subsea system, we have an opportunity to establish the primary route linking Asia, the Gulf and Europe.”
Connecting subsea and terrestrial infrastructure
FIG is being developed as the largest subsea cable system ever built in the GCC. With up to 720 Tbps of capacity across 24 fibre pairs, it will connect Qatar, Oman, the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Iraq through a single high-capacity Gulf loop.
The FIG landing arrangement signed with the Iraqi Telecommunications and Post Company (ITPC) supports the planned landing of the subsea system in Iraq. This arrangement is separate from, but complementary to, the OFN–iQ Networks agreement announced today.
Together, the two arrangements will connect FIG’s subsea infrastructure with dark fibre transit across Iraq, supporting an integrated international connectivity route towards Türkiye and Europe.
Supporting AI, cloud and data-centre growth
Demand for scalable international connectivity is increasing as AI adoption grows and cloud platforms, data centres and content services expand across the region.
Dark fibre infrastructure gives wholesale customers greater control over how they deploy, manage and scale their transmission capacity. It is particularly relevant to telecom operators, hyperscalers, AI and cloud providers, content companies and data centres with substantial long-term bandwidth requirements.
The Iraqi transit route will provide these customers with an additional geographical option between the Gulf and Europe, strengthening route diversity across OFN’s international infrastructure portfolio.
Advancing Ooredoo Group’s digital infrastructure strategy
The agreement aligns with Ooredoo Group’s strategy to develop a scaled digital infrastructure portfolio spanning subsea cables, terrestrial fibre, data centres and AI-ready platforms.
By combining FIG with terrestrial dark fibre transit through Iraq, OFN is expanding its role in international connectivity and developing a more integrated regional infrastructure proposition. The initiative is expected to create new international wholesale opportunities while supporting greater utilisation of OFN’s subsea and terrestrial infrastructure investments.
Implementation will follow the agreed plan and remain subject to applicable regulatory and governmental approvals, as well as any other required approvals.
Together with OFN’s separate FIG landing arrangement with the Iraqi Telecommunications and Post Company (ITPC), the agreement supports the development of an integrated subsea and terrestrial connectivity corridor through Iraq towards Türkiye and Europe.
The agreement will support the terrestrial component of a planned integrated connectivity route linking Asia, the Gulf, Iraq and Europe. The Fibre in Gulf (FIG) subsea cable system will bring high-capacity connectivity into Iraq, while the OFN–iQ Networks agreement will enable the route to extend overland across the country towards Türkiye and Europe.
The combined infrastructure is intended to provide an additional geographical route for international data traffic, strengthen route diversity and enable customers to scale their transmission capacity according to their requirements. It will serve the growing international connectivity needs of AI providers, hyperscalers, cloud providers, content companies, data centres and telecom operators.
The signing took place at Ooredoo Group’s headquarters in Doha in the presence of Dr. Buraq Abdulkareem, Deputy Minister for Technical Affairs, and Bassam Salim Hussein, Minister’s Advisor for Technical Affairs, both from Iraq’s Ministry of Communications; Ali Yaseen Dawood, Chief Executive Officer, and Alaa Obais Hussein, Deputy CEO for Technical Affairs, both from the Iraqi Telecommunications and Post Company (ITPC); Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo, Group Chief Executive Officer of Ooredoo; Asoz Rashid, Group Chief Executive Officer of iQ Group; Khalid Hassan Al-Hammadi, Chief Executive Officer of OFN; and Waseem Amjad, Chief Executive Officer of iQ Networks; Zhino Qadi, General Counsel; and Latif Can Ozel, International Sales & Business Development Director at iQ Networks.
Khalid Hassan Al-Hammadi, Chief Executive Officer of OFN, said: “This agreement marks the next phase of a disciplined, multi-stage infrastructure programme and further strengthens OFN’s international connectivity portfolio. By bringing together FIG’s subsea capacity and iQ Networks’ terrestrial infrastructure, we are advancing a more integrated and resilient connectivity proposition for international customers.”
Leveraging Iraq’s geographical position and terrestrial fibre infrastructure, the initiative will also support the country’s ambition to become a strategic regional hub for international data transit and capture greater value from the traffic crossing its territory.
Asoz Rashid , Group Chief Executive Officer of iQ Group, said: “The sheer scale of this collaboration with OFN reinforces Iraq’s position as a key gateway for international connectivity. By combining Iraq’s strategic location and iQ’s leading terrestrial infrastructure with the scale of the FIG subsea system, we have an opportunity to establish the primary route linking Asia, the Gulf and Europe.”
Connecting subsea and terrestrial infrastructure
FIG is being developed as the largest subsea cable system ever built in the GCC. With up to 720 Tbps of capacity across 24 fibre pairs, it will connect Qatar, Oman, the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Iraq through a single high-capacity Gulf loop.
The FIG landing arrangement signed with the Iraqi Telecommunications and Post Company (ITPC) supports the planned landing of the subsea system in Iraq. This arrangement is separate from, but complementary to, the OFN–iQ Networks agreement announced today.
Together, the two arrangements will connect FIG’s subsea infrastructure with dark fibre transit across Iraq, supporting an integrated international connectivity route towards Türkiye and Europe.
Supporting AI, cloud and data-centre growth
Demand for scalable international connectivity is increasing as AI adoption grows and cloud platforms, data centres and content services expand across the region.
Dark fibre infrastructure gives wholesale customers greater control over how they deploy, manage and scale their transmission capacity. It is particularly relevant to telecom operators, hyperscalers, AI and cloud providers, content companies and data centres with substantial long-term bandwidth requirements.
The Iraqi transit route will provide these customers with an additional geographical option between the Gulf and Europe, strengthening route diversity across OFN’s international infrastructure portfolio.
Advancing Ooredoo Group’s digital infrastructure strategy
The agreement aligns with Ooredoo Group’s strategy to develop a scaled digital infrastructure portfolio spanning subsea cables, terrestrial fibre, data centres and AI-ready platforms.
By combining FIG with terrestrial dark fibre transit through Iraq, OFN is expanding its role in international connectivity and developing a more integrated regional infrastructure proposition. The initiative is expected to create new international wholesale opportunities while supporting greater utilisation of OFN’s subsea and terrestrial infrastructure investments.
Implementation will follow the agreed plan and remain subject to applicable regulatory and governmental approvals, as well as any other required approvals.
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