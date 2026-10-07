Uzbekistan, African C4+1 Countries Discuss Agricultural Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Today, Uzbekistan and African cotton-producing countries discussed expanding agricultural cooperation, exchanging expertise and developing joint projects during a meeting between Uzbek Agriculture Minister Ibrohim Abdurahmonov and C4+1 coordinator Angelo Dan in Tashkent.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbek Ministry of Agriculture, following a meeting held on the sidelines of events marking World Cotton Day and an international forum on food security in landlocked developing countries.

The sides explored opportunities to strengthen ties between Uzbekistan and African countries, with discussions covering cotton production, food security, modern agricultural technologies and seed production. They also considered opportunities to increase the cultivation, processing and export of agricultural products to international markets.

Moreover, the participants discussed ways to advance the C4+1 mechanism by expanding the exchange of scientific research, innovative technologies and best practices among cotton-producing countries. Particular attention was given to strengthening links between agricultural specialists and researchers and developing joint initiatives.

In addition, the meeting covered plans to establish and develop ties between Benin International University of Agriculture and Tashkent State Agrarian University, creating opportunities for academic and professional exchanges.

The C4+1 mechanism brings together four African cotton-producing countries - Benin, Burkina Faso, Chad and Mali. Côte d'Ivoire later joined the format.

The sides agreed to maintain regular engagement and identify new practical initiatives in agriculture, while making greater use of existing opportunities for collaboration.