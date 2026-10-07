Egoist Machines AI Passport Goes Live Today - Only Way To Make Your Personal Context Portable Across AI Assistants Like Chatgpt, Claude, Muse And Gemini - But Still Owned By You

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Startup raises $3M seed round to accelerate product development

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Egoist Machines, a Y Combinator-backed startup focused on permission-based systems for sharing AI data, announced today the official launch of AI Passport, the only way to make your personal context portable across AI assistants like ChatGPT, Claude, Muse and Gemini - but still owned by you, not by the apps that collect it. Consumers can sign up today for a free AI Passport at ego.ist, or download the AI Passport app at the App Store. The company also announced that it has raised a $3M seed round with participation from YC, a prominent European family office, Goodwater Capital, and scientists from DeepMind and Meta.

AI Assistants and Personal Data

AI assistants store voluminous amounts of personal data on each user in a black box - and users don't have control over it. This is alarming not only for consumers but also for regulators tasked with ensuring Data Sovereignty.

Erin McGurk and her co-founder, Dr. David Khachaturov teamed up to build AI Passport after discovering their shared concern for how black-box AI assistants were collecting, storing and sharing user data, and frustrations at not being able to easily transfer data and preferences between various AI apps.

According to McGurk,“Right now, people have no idea what their AI assistants know about them, and Egoist's AI Passport is giving them that insight for the first time. We strongly believe that your context should sit with you, and apps should come ask.”

Earlier this summer, Egoist launched the beta version of AI Passport and created a waitlist – response was overwhelming, with 41 percent week-over-week growth and more than 10 B2B2C pilots, each with 1M+ users.

How Egoist's AI Passport Works

AI Passport is a permission-based context and identity layer for AI. Instead of reintroducing yourself to every assistant and app, your passport carries verified context like your preferences, goals, and connected apps, and shares it only when you approve. AI Passport allows users to control what AI apps know about you and lets AI apps - even competing ones - talk to each other, with your permission. It also eliminates the need for people to reintroduce themselves or repeat themselves to AI assistants.

Once users activate their AI Passport, they can establish connections to all their preferred AI assistants and other apps that rely on personal data - for instance, email, calendar, and work productivity apps. When a user shares a new piece of information with an app (e.g., a trip they are planning) or an app makes a note of new preferences (e.g., a new writing style), that information is shared with the user's AI Passport. The user then can review that information and decide whether to share it with other apps, leave it only in the original app, or even delete it entirely, as one might want to do with sensitive information, such as health data.

Egoist Machines has connectors right now for 800 different apps including AI assistants ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Claude, and productivity apps like Notion and Gmail, and is adding more daily.

To Get Started

1. Users create their own passport at ego.ist, or download the AI Passport app from the App Store or Google Play [add links].

2. Users add Connections to their preferred apps - for example, ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Gmail, calendar apps, Notion and GitHub - and wearable devices.

3. When a user adds new information to one of those Connected apps - for instance, seeking help with an itinerary for a trip - those details are automatically synced to the user's Inbox.

4. Users periodically review their Inbox and decide whether each piece of information can be shared with other apps, remain only in the original app, or be deleted entirely.

5. Connected apps can also request information on a user from AI Passport - for instance, a user's travel preferences. Users can set sensible defaults for accepting requests, but sensitive info like dates-of-birth are never given out without explicit user permission.

App developers wishing to be part of the AI Passport ecosystem can visit ego.ist/developers to request information.

About Egoist Machines

Egoist Machines offers the only way to make your personal context portable across AI assistants like ChatGPT, Claude, Muse and Gemini - but still owned by you, not by the apps that collect it. Tell ChatGPT something, and Claude already knows. Every app requests only what it needs, for a stated purpose and time, so any app can hyper-personalise to you without ever owning your data. Backed by Y Combinator, Egoist is focused on permission-based systems for sharing AI data. Sign up for a free AI Passport at ego.ist.



Media contact:

Michelle Faulkner

Big Swing

617-510-6998

...