Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Report 2026-2034: Global Forecast By Type, End Users, Country And Company Analysis IVF Innovation Fuels 6.58% CAGR To US$49.9 Billion

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Report by Type, End Users, Country and Company Analysis 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market is projected to increase from US$ 28.12 Billion in 2025 to US$ 49.9 Billion by 2034, expanding at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.58% from 2026-2034. Rising infertility rates, delayed parenthood, greater awareness of fertility treatments and continued innovation in reproductive medicine are supporting market growth worldwide.

Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) includes established fertility treatments such as In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI), Gamete Intrafallopian Transfer (GIFT), Artificial Insemination and Embryo Cryopreservation. These procedures address infertility associated with hormonal disorders, fallopian tube conditions, low sperm count, ovulation disorders and unexplained reproductive health issues.

Rising Global Infertility Rates

Infertility affects approximately 17.5% of the global adult population, equivalent to about 1 in 6 people, according to WHO. Lifestyle changes, stress, environmental factors, hormonal disorders and delayed parenthood are increasing demand for fertility care. Conditions including polycystic ovary syndrome, reproductive health disorders and low sperm count are also contributing to the growing use of IVF, ICSI and related treatments in developed and emerging markets.

Technological Advancements in Fertility Treatment

Innovation in reproductive medicine is improving treatment safety, efficiency and success rates. Fertility clinics increasingly use advanced imaging, embryo culture systems, genetic testing and cryopreservation technologies. Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT) supports embryo selection, while modern storage methods enable eggs, sperm and embryos to be preserved for future treatment.

In September 2025, the FIGO Committee for Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility introduced the FIGO Fertility Passport. The initiative is designed to improve continuity across fertility services and reduce repeated investigations, unnecessary costs and treatment delays when patients move between clinics or healthcare providers.

Greater Awareness and Expanding Clinical Access

Public education, fertility campaigns and greater social acceptance are encouraging more individuals and couples to seek medical support. At the same time, specialized fertility clinics are expanding access to testing, individualized treatment, fertility preservation and assisted conception services.

In March 2023, London IVF and GeneTech signed an MOU to provide GeneTech's genomics testing based Genomic Fertility Analysis technology to infertility patients at London IVF. The agreement reflects the expanding role of genomics in personalized fertility medicine.

Market Challenges

The high cost of fertility treatment remains a major obstacle. IVF and other advanced procedures require specialized laboratories, equipment and clinical expertise, and patients may need multiple treatment cycles. Limited insurance coverage creates additional affordability challenges, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.

Ethical, legal and social considerations also affect market development. Regulations governing embryo creation, selection, storage, donor services and reproductive technologies differ significantly between countries. Cultural expectations, religious considerations and social stigma may further influence treatment access and patient decisions.

Market Outlook by Treatment Type

IVF represents a major share of the Assisted Reproductive Technology Market, supported by its application in blocked fallopian tubes, low sperm count, ovulation disorders and unexplained infertility. Improved laboratory techniques, embryo testing and cryopreservation continue to strengthen treatment outcomes and adoption.

Artificial Insemination is also gaining demand as a less invasive and more cost-effective treatment option for selected patients. Its use is supported by earlier fertility intervention, broader clinical availability and suitability for certain cases involving mild male infertility, cervical conditions or unexplained infertility.

Market Outlook by End User

Fertility clinics are central to ART market expansion because they provide specialized diagnostics, IVF, Artificial Insemination, fertility preservation and embryo storage. Growth is being reinforced by investment in modern laboratories, skilled reproductive health professionals and personalized care models.

Hospitals also hold an important market position by combining fertility services with broader medical, surgical and hormonal treatment capabilities. Patients requiring multidisciplinary care may prefer hospital-based reproductive medicine departments with access to advanced infrastructure and specialist support.

Regional Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Analysis

The United States remains one of the largest and most technologically advanced ART markets. Growth is driven by delayed parenthood, strong clinical infrastructure, skilled fertility specialists and expanding adoption of genetic testing, embryo banking and AI-enabled laboratory tools. In March 2025, Alife Health expanded its relationship with US Fertility to provide AI-powered personal IVF laboratory summary reports.

The United Kingdom market is benefiting from established regulation, increasing acceptance of fertility treatment and demand from couples, single parents and same-sex couples. Advances in embryo testing, cryopreservation and AI education are supporting development, including a new MSc in IVF and Assisted Reproductive Technology with AI designed to train embryologists.

India is experiencing rapid growth due to improving healthcare infrastructure, competitive treatment costs, skilled specialists and rising awareness. In November 2025, AIIMS Nagpur inaugurated an Assisted Reproductive Technology Centre alongside other advanced patient care facilities.

Saudi Arabia is expanding its fertility treatment capacity through healthcare investment, specialized clinics and increasing acceptance of ART. In July 2025, IVI RMA Global announced the acquisition of ART Fertility Clinics' operations in the UAE and Saudi Arabia from Gulf Capital.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive assessment covers company overview, key persons, recent developments and strategies, product portfolio and financial insights. Companies included in the Assisted Reproductive Technology Market analysis are:



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.

CooperSurgical, Inc.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Merck KGaA

Progyny Inc. Cosmos Biomedical Ltd.

Key Attributes

