Univest Financial Corporation To Hold Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Call
Pre-registration
Telephone participants may avoid any delays by pre-registering for the call using the following link.
Conference Call registration link:
Audio
Dial in number: 1-800-715-9871
Note: Participants who are unable to pre-register should dial in a few minutes prior to the start time.
*Please mention Conference ID 37740 or“Univest Financial Corporation Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Call” to the operator.
Replay
Link:
Available until: November 5, 2026
About Univest Financial Corporation
Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP), including its wholly-owned subsidiary Univest Bank and Trust Co., Member FDIC, has approximately $8.2 billion in assets and $6.2 billion in assets under management and supervision through its Wealth Management lines of business at June 30, 2026. Headquartered in Souderton, Pa. and founded in 1876, the Corporation and its subsidiaries provide a full range of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities and nonprofit organizations primarily in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Univest delivers these services through a network of more than 50 offices and online at .
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