Syncfusion® Releases Essential Studio® 2026 Volume 3

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Debuts A2UI, allowing AI agents to generate complete UIs with Syncfusion components

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncfusion®, Inc., the enterprise technology partner of choice, today announced the release of Essential Studio® 2026 Volume 3. This release enhances AI-powered development with Syncfusion UI components, provides new components for web and cross-platform projects, and delivers significant updates to document viewing and editing SDKs.

“At Syncfusion, we've experienced firsthand the enormous developer productivity gains made possible by AI," said Daniel Jebaraj, CEO of Syncfusion. "The Volume 3 release empowers our customers to achieve the same high productivity with new tools compatible with and powered by AI.”

2026 Volume 3 highlights include:

AI enhancements



A2UI: Turns structured output from an AI agent or assistant into an interactive application UI built with Syncfusion data visualization, input, scheduling, navigation, layout, viewer, and editor components. It is currently available in preview for React, Angular, Blazor, and.NET MAUI development.

Document Chunking Library: Breaks PDFs, Word documents, Excel workbooks, PowerPoint presentations, and Markdown files into pieces for RAG, semantic search, and other knowledge-retrieval scenarios. Context, document structure, and metadata stay intact, which keeps AI-generated responses accurate and high quality.

WebMCP support: Lets AI agents connect with Syncfusion components for React, Angular, Vue, and JavaScript. Smart PDF Viewer for.NET MAUI: Brings AI-powered summarization, form filling, and redaction into an intuitive PDF viewer for.NET MAUI apps.

New web components



Form Builder: Gives users a drag-and-drop form-designing experience with more than 20 built-in form components. Available for React, Angular, JavaScript, ASP.NET Core, ASP.NET MVC, and Vue. Form Renderer: Turns the Form Builder's JSON schema output into an interactive HTML form. Available for the same JavaScript-based platforms.

Volume 3 also includes the Modern Rich Text Editor for JavaScript platforms, the Sunburst Chart for Blazor, and the File Upload, Sidebar, and TreeView for Pure React.

Document Solutions updates



Excel Library for JavaScript: Create and edit workbooks in web apps with no reliance on Microsoft Office. PowerPoint Library for JavaScript: Create and edit presentations in web apps with no reliance on Microsoft Office.

Additionally, collaboration features are significantly enhanced in the DOCX Editor SDK, Spreadsheet Editor SDK, and PDF Viewer SDK.

Visit the release blog to learn about all the features and enhancements in Essential Studio 2026 Volume 3. Current subscribers can download the latest version from the License and Downloads page upon login.

About Syncfusion®, Inc.

Headquartered in the technology hub of Research Triangle Park, NC, Syncfusion, Inc. delivers an award-winning ecosystem of compatible developer control suites, embeddable BI platforms, and business software. Syncfusion was founded in 2001 with a single software component and a mission to support businesses of all sizes, with users ranging from individual developers and startups to Fortune 500 enterprises. Though its pilot product, the Essential Studio® suite, has grown to over 1,600 developer controls, its mission remains the same. With offices in the US, India, and Kenya, Syncfusion prioritizes the customer experience by providing feature-rich solutions to help developers and enterprises solve complex problems, save money, and build high-performance, robust applications.

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