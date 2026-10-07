Agricultural Micronutrients Market To Grow From USD 5.39 Billion In 2025 To USD 8.19 Billion By 2030, At A CAGR Of 8.6% - Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketsandMarketsTM projects the

Key Market Highlights

. Market size, 2025: USD 5.39 billion

. Market forecast, 2030: USD 8.19 billion

. Growth rate: CAGR of 8.6% (2025–2030)

. Dominant regional market: Asia Pacific

. Significant crop type segment: Fruits & Vegetables

. Leading form segment: Non-chelated

. Report scope: 250 market data tables, 50 figures, 300 pages

. Key players: BASF SE (Germany), Nouryon (Netherlands), Nufarm (Australia), Yara International ASA (Norway), Coromandel International Limited (India), The Mosaic Company (US), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), Haifa Negev Technologies Ltd (Israel), Manvert (Spain), Zuari Agrochemicals Ltd (India), Stoller Enterprises, Inc. (US), Balchem Corp. (US), and ATP Nutrition (Canada)

Why This Market Matters

Micronutrients play an important role in maintaining crop health, improving nutrient utilization, and supporting higher agricultural productivity. Nutrients such as zinc, boron, iron, manganese, molybdenum, and copper are required in smaller quantities than primary nutrients but are essential for plant growth, enzyme activity, flowering, reproduction, and stress tolerance.

Increasing micronutrient deficiencies across agricultural soils are encouraging growers to adopt targeted crop nutrition programs. Agricultural micronutrients can be applied through soil applications, foliar sprays, and fertigation systems, allowing farmers to address specific nutrient requirements according to crop type, soil conditions, and growth stages.

Market Overview

The agricultural micronutrients market is expanding as growers increasingly focus on balanced crop nutrition and efficient input utilization. Continuous product innovation has resulted in chelated, slow-release, and high-efficiency micronutrient formulations designed to improve nutrient availability and crop uptake.

Growing adoption of precision agriculture is also supporting the use of customized micronutrient applications. By addressing specific nutrient deficiencies, farmers can improve crop performance, reduce nutrient losses, and achieve more consistent yields across different soil types and agro-climatic conditions.

At the same time, increasing emphasis on sustainable agriculture, soil health, and regulatory compliance is encouraging the development of value-added micronutrient products. These trends are making micronutrients an increasingly important component of modern crop nutrition strategies.

Analyst Perspective

Agricultural micronutrients are becoming an increasingly important component of balanced crop nutrition as farmers seek to improve productivity while using agricultural inputs more efficiently. The market is being shaped by greater awareness of soil nutrient deficiencies, precision application technologies, and innovations in nutrient formulations.

Future growth is expected to be supported by increasing demand for crop-specific nutrition programs, improved nutrient-use efficiency, and products that provide consistent nutrient availability. The expanding use of micronutrients in high-value horticultural crops is also creating opportunities for manufacturers to develop specialized and application-specific solutions.

Segment Analysis

By type, agricultural micronutrients include zinc, boron, iron, manganese, molybdenum, and copper. Growing awareness of micronutrient deficiencies is encouraging farmers to incorporate these nutrients into crop nutrition programs. Zinc, boron, and iron are particularly important in addressing nutrient deficiencies across various crops and soil conditions.

By mode of application, micronutrients are applied through soil, foliar, and fertigation methods. These application techniques allow growers to provide nutrients according to crop requirements and growing conditions. Foliar application and fertigation are gaining importance as farmers increasingly focus on precise and efficient nutrient delivery.

By form, non-chelated micronutrients continue to dominate the market. Their comparatively lower cost, broad availability, and established use in conventional farming systems support their widespread adoption, particularly in price-sensitive agricultural markets and regions where traditional fertilizer practices remain prevalent.

By crop type, the fruits & vegetables segment is expected to witness significant growth. Horticultural crops often have high nutrient sensitivity and can respond strongly to precise micronutrient management. Rising demand for high-quality fresh produce, improved yield consistency, better visual quality, extended shelf life, and export compliance is encouraging growers to incorporate micronutrients into specialized horticultural nutrition programs.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global agricultural micronutrients market. The region has high cropping intensity, diverse soil profiles, and increasing awareness of micronutrient deficiencies. These factors are creating strong demand for crop nutrition solutions aimed at improving farm productivity and nutrient-use efficiency.

Government-supported soil health initiatives and the gradual adoption of modern agronomic practices are further supporting market development. In addition, increasing cultivation of commercial and export-oriented crops is contributing to demand for micronutrient products across emerging and developing economies in the region.

Countries across Asia Pacific are increasingly adopting customized crop nutrition programs as growers seek to improve yield quality and productivity while addressing soil nutrient deficiencies.

Key Industry Trends

. Increasing awareness of micronutrient deficiencies is driving demand for targeted crop nutrition solutions.

. Precision agriculture is encouraging more accurate and crop-specific micronutrient applications.

. Chelated, slow-release, and high-efficiency formulations are gaining attention for improved nutrient availability.

. Growing adoption of fertigation and foliar application is supporting efficient nutrient delivery.

. Rising demand for high-quality fruits and vegetables is increasing the use of micronutrients in horticulture.

. Sustainable agriculture and soil health initiatives are encouraging more efficient use of crop nutrition inputs.

. Increasing cultivation of commercial and export-oriented crops is creating new opportunities for micronutrient manufacturers.

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Competitive Landscape

Leading companies operating in the agricultural micronutrients market include BASF SE (Germany), Nouryon (Netherlands), Nufarm (Australia), Yara International ASA (Norway), Coromandel International Limited (India), The Mosaic Company (US), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), Haifa Negev Technologies Ltd (Israel), Manvert (Spain), Zuari Agrochemicals Ltd (India), Stoller Enterprises, Inc. (US), Balchem Corp. (US), and ATP Nutrition (Canada).

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