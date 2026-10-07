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Samsung Launches New Cassette AC Lineup for Premium Architectural Spaces with AI Cooling and Mood Lighting
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) GURUGRAM, India – Oct. 07, 2026 – Samsung today announced the launch of its next-gen Infinite One-Way Cassette AC, designed for premium residential and commercial environments where comfort, aesthetics and intelligent cooling come together.
Designed for modern spaces, it features Ambient Edge Lighting with nine light modes, draft-free WindFreeTM Cooling through 17200 micro-holes, and an ultra slim profile with13.8 cm depth, made of long-lasting ASA (Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate) material. Comes equipped with SmartThings control, AI comfort Mode and an Intertek certified antibacterial copper filter, supporting consistent cooling performance and healthier air.
“As consumer expectations evolve, modern spaces are looking beyond conventional cooling. They expect climate solutions that combine thermal comfort, intelligent technology and design. The Infinite One-Way Cassette AC reflects this evolution, introducing an innovative indoor climate solution in the Indian market that transforms air conditioning into an integral part of consumer experience,” said Vipin Agrawal, Head of SAC Business, Samsung India.
Designed Around Modern Living
The Infinite One-Way Cassette AC has been engineered to address three key requirements in premium spaces — comfort, aesthetics and air quality.
Its standout innovation is Ambient Edge Lighting, which transforms the AC into a design element rather than simply a cooling appliance. The system offers nine lighting modes inspired by the human circadian rhythm – designed around the natural day-night cycle of the human body – enabling users to tailor the ambience to different moments of the day.
Warm, Natural and Cool lighting options are each available in High and Low intensity settings, creating environments suited for relaxation, productivity or entertaining. A Smart Lighting Intensity mode automatically adjusts brightness to blend naturally with the surrounding space.
WindFree™ Cooling for Draft-Free Comfort
The Infinite One-Way Cassette AC features Samsung’s upgraded Wide WindFree™ Technology, combining a panel twice as wide as the previous generation with an enhanced wide outlet featuring 17,000 micro-holes. Air is dispersed gently and evenly to create a comfortable “still air” environment, eliminating uncomfortable cold drafts while reducing operating noise and improving energy efficiency.
Cleaner, Healthier Air
The Infinite One-Way Cassette AC incorporates a Copper Anti-Bacterial Filter that captures airborne particles while helping reduce certain harmful bacteria by up to 99%. The filter also helps keep the heat exchanger cleaner, supporting consistent cooling performance and healthier air.
Built with a premium ASA exterior, the AC offers superior UV resistance and long-term durability, helping preserve its premium finish over years of use.
SmartThings Control
Users can connect their Infinite One-Way Cassette AC effortlessly via built-in Wi-Fi with the Samsung SmartThings app, eliminating the need for additional modules. They can monitor, manage and personalise their cooling experience directly from their smartphone, whether at home, in the office or on the move. Key SmartThings features include Voice Control, Edge Lighting control, Welcome Cooling, Energy Monitoring, Usage Pattern, Personalised Cooling with AI Comfort Mode and Pet Care.
Price and Availability
The Infinite One-Way Cassette AC Series is available in both VRF and Commercial Split (CAC) configurations to meet diverse architectural and cooling requirements across India.
The VRF configuration is available in the market in 2.8 kW, 3.6 kW, 5.6 kW and 7.1 kW cooling capacities while the Commercial Split (CAC) configuration is available in 3.5 kW, 5.2 kW and 7.1 kW cooling capacities at a starting price of ₹1,60,000 (inclusive of GST) through commercial AC channel partners nationwide.
Designed for modern spaces, it features Ambient Edge Lighting with nine light modes, draft-free WindFreeTM Cooling through 17200 micro-holes, and an ultra slim profile with13.8 cm depth, made of long-lasting ASA (Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate) material. Comes equipped with SmartThings control, AI comfort Mode and an Intertek certified antibacterial copper filter, supporting consistent cooling performance and healthier air.
“As consumer expectations evolve, modern spaces are looking beyond conventional cooling. They expect climate solutions that combine thermal comfort, intelligent technology and design. The Infinite One-Way Cassette AC reflects this evolution, introducing an innovative indoor climate solution in the Indian market that transforms air conditioning into an integral part of consumer experience,” said Vipin Agrawal, Head of SAC Business, Samsung India.
Designed Around Modern Living
The Infinite One-Way Cassette AC has been engineered to address three key requirements in premium spaces — comfort, aesthetics and air quality.
Its standout innovation is Ambient Edge Lighting, which transforms the AC into a design element rather than simply a cooling appliance. The system offers nine lighting modes inspired by the human circadian rhythm – designed around the natural day-night cycle of the human body – enabling users to tailor the ambience to different moments of the day.
Warm, Natural and Cool lighting options are each available in High and Low intensity settings, creating environments suited for relaxation, productivity or entertaining. A Smart Lighting Intensity mode automatically adjusts brightness to blend naturally with the surrounding space.
WindFree™ Cooling for Draft-Free Comfort
The Infinite One-Way Cassette AC features Samsung’s upgraded Wide WindFree™ Technology, combining a panel twice as wide as the previous generation with an enhanced wide outlet featuring 17,000 micro-holes. Air is dispersed gently and evenly to create a comfortable “still air” environment, eliminating uncomfortable cold drafts while reducing operating noise and improving energy efficiency.
Cleaner, Healthier Air
The Infinite One-Way Cassette AC incorporates a Copper Anti-Bacterial Filter that captures airborne particles while helping reduce certain harmful bacteria by up to 99%. The filter also helps keep the heat exchanger cleaner, supporting consistent cooling performance and healthier air.
Built with a premium ASA exterior, the AC offers superior UV resistance and long-term durability, helping preserve its premium finish over years of use.
SmartThings Control
Users can connect their Infinite One-Way Cassette AC effortlessly via built-in Wi-Fi with the Samsung SmartThings app, eliminating the need for additional modules. They can monitor, manage and personalise their cooling experience directly from their smartphone, whether at home, in the office or on the move. Key SmartThings features include Voice Control, Edge Lighting control, Welcome Cooling, Energy Monitoring, Usage Pattern, Personalised Cooling with AI Comfort Mode and Pet Care.
Price and Availability
The Infinite One-Way Cassette AC Series is available in both VRF and Commercial Split (CAC) configurations to meet diverse architectural and cooling requirements across India.
The VRF configuration is available in the market in 2.8 kW, 3.6 kW, 5.6 kW and 7.1 kW cooling capacities while the Commercial Split (CAC) configuration is available in 3.5 kW, 5.2 kW and 7.1 kW cooling capacities at a starting price of ₹1,60,000 (inclusive of GST) through commercial AC channel partners nationwide.
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