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*National Law University Jodhpur (NLUJ) and C-LAB join hands to conduct certificate courses and research in area of child protection*
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) National Law University Jodhpur (NLUJ) and India Child Protection, through its Centre for Legal Action and Behaviour Change for Children (C-LAB), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to undertake research, facilitate certificate courses and capacity-building initiatives in the areas of child protection, including digital safety, child rights, and human rights.
Recognising the increasing interdependence of law, technology, and society in the 21st century, and the need for a stronger knowledge base, robust interdisciplinary education and research, and enhanced capacity in the fields of child safety and human rights, NLUJ and C-LAB have agreed to establish a collaborative institutional framework to promote research, knowledge development, and capacity building in these are s.
This agreement covers five areas of collaboration. The first is academic and professional certificate courses, training programmes. The second is research studies, publications, knowledge resources, and other academic or policy-oriented outputs. The third is capacity building and knowledge exchange for stakeholders such as law enforcement agencies, legal professionals, educators, and civil society organisations. The fourth focuses on student engagement and experiential learning opportunities, including internships, field-based learning, and outreach activities. The fifth covers seminars, workshops, conferences, lectures, and other academic or knowledge-sharing activities.
In addition, NLUJ and C-LAB will collaborate on joint research proposals and publications; thematic working groups and policy labs; national and international conferences, workshops, and seminars; and knowledge repositories and digital libraries on law, technology, child safety, and human rights. The agreement was signed by NLUJ Vice Chancellor Prof (Dr) Harpreet Kaur and ICP Trustee Rajat Kumar in New De hi.
Speaking on the occasion, NLUJ Vice Chancellor Prof (Dr) Harpreet Kaur said, “Under a government mandate, we adopted a village in Rajasthan and decided to look at the issue of wom’n’s rights. We look after vulnerable women and the elderly, but at the same time we will take care of the children. Child marriage is a major problem in Rajasthan and the literacy rate is also very ”ow.”
“We are dedicated to fulfilling the social responsibility of the institution, so we tried to look at vulnerable people who need support and where, as an educational institution, we can collaborate and provide assistance, training, or research ma”erials.”
Centre for Legal Action and Behaviour Change for Children (C-LAB) Head Priyanka Ri“hu said, “What NLUJ does fits so well with the MoU that was signed. The agreement covers academics, capacity training, and research, especially in terms of the philosophy of child protection, human rights and what it means for justice. A key p’int that we’ve agreed upon is child safety online and the evolving discourse on the digital safet” of children.”
Recognising the increasing interdependence of law, technology, and society in the 21st century, and the need for a stronger knowledge base, robust interdisciplinary education and research, and enhanced capacity in the fields of child safety and human rights, NLUJ and C-LAB have agreed to establish a collaborative institutional framework to promote research, knowledge development, and capacity building in these are s.
This agreement covers five areas of collaboration. The first is academic and professional certificate courses, training programmes. The second is research studies, publications, knowledge resources, and other academic or policy-oriented outputs. The third is capacity building and knowledge exchange for stakeholders such as law enforcement agencies, legal professionals, educators, and civil society organisations. The fourth focuses on student engagement and experiential learning opportunities, including internships, field-based learning, and outreach activities. The fifth covers seminars, workshops, conferences, lectures, and other academic or knowledge-sharing activities.
In addition, NLUJ and C-LAB will collaborate on joint research proposals and publications; thematic working groups and policy labs; national and international conferences, workshops, and seminars; and knowledge repositories and digital libraries on law, technology, child safety, and human rights. The agreement was signed by NLUJ Vice Chancellor Prof (Dr) Harpreet Kaur and ICP Trustee Rajat Kumar in New De hi.
Speaking on the occasion, NLUJ Vice Chancellor Prof (Dr) Harpreet Kaur said, “Under a government mandate, we adopted a village in Rajasthan and decided to look at the issue of wom’n’s rights. We look after vulnerable women and the elderly, but at the same time we will take care of the children. Child marriage is a major problem in Rajasthan and the literacy rate is also very ”ow.”
“We are dedicated to fulfilling the social responsibility of the institution, so we tried to look at vulnerable people who need support and where, as an educational institution, we can collaborate and provide assistance, training, or research ma”erials.”
Centre for Legal Action and Behaviour Change for Children (C-LAB) Head Priyanka Ri“hu said, “What NLUJ does fits so well with the MoU that was signed. The agreement covers academics, capacity training, and research, especially in terms of the philosophy of child protection, human rights and what it means for justice. A key p’int that we’ve agreed upon is child safety online and the evolving discourse on the digital safet” of children.”
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