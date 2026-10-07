Yielddesk Opens Waitlist For Income-Securities Research Platform Ahead Of Nov. 1 Launch

YieldDesk opens its waitlist ahead of the Nov. 1 launch of its research platform for preferred stocks, baby bonds, covered-call ETFs and BDCs.

Service covers more than 950 preferred stocks, baby bonds, covered-call ETFs and BDCs

- Manish Hemrajani, Founder, YieldDeskSUMMIT, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- YieldDesk, a research service for income investors, has opened a waitlist ahead of its public launch on Nov. 1.The platform covers more than 950 preferred stocks, baby bonds, covered-call exchange-traded funds and business development companies. Coverage includes AT&T Inc.'s 5.00% Series A preferred (NYSE: T-PA), Alphabet Inc.'s 6.25% Series B mandatory convertible preferred (Nasdaq: GOOGN), the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (Nasdaq: PFF), Ares Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: ARCC) and the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSE Arca: JEPI) among others.These securities often yield 6% or more, but headline yields can be misleading. A preferred trading above $25 can be called at par. A covered-call fund can pay part of its distribution as return of capital. A BDC can pay more than its net investment income covers.YieldDesk reads Securities and Exchange Commission filings each trading day and alerts subscribers the morning after a filing affects a holding. It takes return-of-capital figures from the funds' own Section 19(a) notices and gives each security an Income Quality Score, with the method published in full. The service makes no buy or sell recommendations."Most income investors check what a security pays. Few tools show whether that payment can last," said Manish Hemrajani, YieldDesk's founder, who spent 14 years as a sell-side equity analyst primarily at CIBC/Oppenheimer & Co. and later led investor relations at two public companies for nine years. "We built YieldDesk to answer that question from the filings."Waitlist members receive a free newsletter each Sunday until launch. A free Starter plan will be available on Nov. 1. The first 200 annual members will pay a founding price of $120 a year for Plus or $200 a year for Elite, 20% below the regular annual price and 33% below the cost of 12 monthly payments, and will keep that price for as long as they stay subscribed. Reservations are free and require no payment card at yielddesk/waitlist.About YieldDeskYieldDesk, based in Summit, N.J., publishes research and data on preferred stocks, baby bonds, covered-call ETFs, and BDCs. It does not provide investment advice.Media contact

Manish Hemrajani

Yielddesk

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

YieldDesk Opens Waitlist for Income-Securities Research Platform Ahead of Nov. 1 Launch News Provided By Yielddesk October 07, 2026, 13:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.