Logimu Adds Brand, Seller And Keyword Intelligence To Its Amazon Data API

Logimu Amazon Shopping MCP

Brand dossiers, a map of the sellers brands share, seller rating histories, category landscapes and Amazon's own suggestion lists, across 11 marketplaces.

- Nikola Cosic, founder, LogimuBELGRADE, SERBIA, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Logimu today added a brand and seller intelligence layer to its Amazon data API and to its connector for Claude, ChatGPT and other AI assistants. Developers, brands, agencies and sourcing teams can now ask who sells a brand, which brands share the same third-party sellers, how a seller's ratings have moved, how concentrated a category is and what Amazon suggests as shoppers type, across 11 Amazon marketplaces. The new data is included in every self-serve plan, from $19 a month.The layer is derived from the same observation warehouse that serves Logimu's product data: more than 26 million tracked products, with prices, stock, rankings and the seller holding the buy box observed continuously since December 2024. Every answer is built from what was observed on the marketplace, with the dates attached, rather than from modelled estimates.A brand dossier lists the sellers that win a brand's buy box, how concentrated that control is, the share fulfilled by Amazon and Amazon's own share of the buy box, with monthly trend history. The seller map connects brands through the third-party sellers they share, and sellers through the brands they carry, each link weighted by how often the seller was observed holding the buy box. Brand owners can use it to find unauthorized resellers and diverted stock, wholesale buyers to find distributors who already carry a line, and analysts to see how a category is actually supplied.Seller profiles carry ratings by period, the star distribution, recent feedback, storefront size and the brands a seller carries, with every rating change tracked from the day the seller was first observed.Category landscapes show how concentrated a category is, with benchmarks and price bands, and the full category tree of each marketplace can be browsed free of charge. Ranked lists answer questions such as which brands gained the most sellers in the past 30 days and which sellers hold the buy box most often.Keywords come from Amazon's own search suggestion lists, observed on all 11 marketplaces since August 2026: where a term sits in a list, when it entered, and where the same term places in other marketplaces. There are no modelled volume figures, because Amazon publishes none.Every lookup also runs in bulk. Lists of brands, sellers, categories or keywords can be uploaded in the dashboard or posted to the API, and a free estimate shows the cost before anything runs.Pricing follows the product data: one credit per record or per page of 25 results, and lookups that find nothing are never billed. Plans start at $19 a month for 25,000 credits, with a 14-day money-back guarantee. The connector still answers product questions without signup, 30 queries a day at ; the brand, seller, category and keyword tools appear once a paid API key is added. Documentation is at ."Brand and seller intelligence has lived behind demos and enterprise contracts. We think it should be one API call, priced like one, and honest about what was observed."Logimu reads marketplace data and never acts on anyone's behalf. Seller information is limited to what Amazon displays publicly and to observed marketplace activity, and every figure carries the date it was observed.About LogimuLogimu provides product and market data APIs for e-commerce. Its warehouse tracks prices, stock, rankings and seller activity across 11 Amazon marketplaces and Walmart US, and derives brand, seller, category and keyword intelligence from those observations, serving developers, analysts and AI applications through a self-serve API at logimu. Logimu is a service of CP Development doo. More at .

NIKOLA COSIC

CP Development d.o.o.

+381 63 397593

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Logimu Adds Brand, Seller and Keyword Intelligence to Its Amazon Data API News Provided By CP Development d.o.o. October 07, 2026, 13:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Retail, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.