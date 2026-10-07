Berry Law Attorney Genevieve Westerman

Genevieve Westerman joins Berry Law's Veterans Disability practice after being sworn in to the Iowa Bar in Des Moines.

- John S. Berry, CEO of Berry Law

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Berry Law is proud to announce that Genevieve Westerman was sworn in to the Iowa Bar yesterday. A graduate of Creighton University School of Law, Westerman will serve Berry Law clients in the firm's Veterans Disability practice.

The Iowa Supreme Court held the admission ceremony for new attorneys at the Iowa Judicial Branch Building in Des Moines, where Westerman took the oath of office and formally entered the legal profession.

"Genevieve has put in years of work to get here, and Veterans navigating the VA appeals process will benefit from her preparation and care," said Berry Law CEO John S. Berry. "She's a strong addition to our Veterans Disability team, and we're glad to have her on board."

About Berry Law

Founded in 1965, Berry Law is an award-winning, Veteran-led law firm focused on Veterans disability appeals and serious personal injury cases. The firm represents Veterans in all 50 states, appealing VA disability decisions nationwide. Its personal injury attorneys serve seriously injured clients in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Texas and beyond. Berry Law is committed to Veterans serving Veterans and brings military values, advocacy and accountability to every case. For more information, visit BerryLaw.

Tim Keefe

Berry Law

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Berry Law Attorney Sworn in to the Iowa Bar News Provided By Berry Law October 07, 2026, 13:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Law, Military Industry



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