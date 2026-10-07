Project Horizon And Adams Securities Ltd. Launch 'Shonar Jhuri' At Dhaka Press Conference

Taosif Amin Khan presents a research-led portfolio framework focused on company analysis, valuation, diversification and risk management.

DHAKA, BANGLADESH, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Project Horizon and Adams Securities Ltd. have introduced Shonar Jhuri at a press conference in Dhaka, marking the next stage of an initiative focused on investor education, market research and more structured approaches to investment decision-making.

The event provided a public introduction to the Shonar Jhuri framework and its role within Project Horizon, while also creating a forum for discussion around investor participation, company research, portfolio construction and risk awareness in Bangladesh's capital market.

Led by Taosif Amin Khan, Project Horizon has been developed around the view that investor education should extend beyond following market movements or identifying individual stocks. Instead, the initiative places greater emphasis on understanding businesses, interpreting financial information, evaluating valuation levels and establishing clearer parameters around investment risk.

Shonar Jhuri develops that approach further through a portfolio-based research framework. Rather than concentrating investment analysis on a single company, the framework looks across a group of businesses and considers factors including company fundamentals, earnings quality, cash-flow strength, valuation, market liquidity, sector conditions and broader portfolio balance.

At the Dhaka press conference, Taosif outlined how these elements can be incorporated into a more systematic research process. The objective is to encourage investors to ask not only which companies are being considered, but why they are being considered, what financial and operating factors support the assessment, and how an individual position fits within a wider portfolio.

This approach also introduces diversification as a central consideration. A portfolio containing several companies can still experience losses, and diversification cannot eliminate market risk or guarantee investment performance. However, evaluating positions as part of a broader portfolio can provide a different framework for considering concentration risk, sector exposure and the potential impact of changes affecting an individual company.

Materials supporting the initiative describe an emphasis on examining financial fundamentals and identifying companies based on factors such as operating performance, cash-flow characteristics and sector positioning. In the press-conference presentation, these ideas were framed around the broader question of how research can help distinguish longer-term business considerations from short-term market movements.

The framework also places valuation alongside company quality. A company may have a recognizable business model or strong operating performance, but those characteristics do not by themselves determine whether a security is appropriately valued. Shonar Jhuri therefore treats valuation as a separate part of the research process, alongside financial performance, liquidity and market conditions.

Under the framework presented at the event, research is intended to inform not only which companies may warrant further consideration, but also how portfolio exposure can be assessed over time. This includes looking at the relationship between individual holdings, broader sector exposure and changing market conditions rather than treating each investment decision in isolation.

The Dhaka event also linked these concepts with the wider investor-education objectives of Project Horizon.

For individual investors without dedicated research teams, access to financial information has expanded considerably, but greater availability of information does not necessarily make investment decisions easier. Financial statements, earnings figures, cash-flow data, valuation measures and market information still require interpretation.

Project Horizon is approaching that challenge from an educational and research perspective, with Shonar Jhuri serving as a practical extension of the initiative. The emphasis is therefore less on predicting the next short-term market move and more on developing a repeatable process for examining companies and portfolios. That distinction is intended to encourage greater attention to business quality, valuation, diversification and predefined risk considerations.

The initiative also reflects a broader discussion around how investor education can develop alongside Bangladesh's capital market. More informed participation depends not only on access to markets, but also on investors having the tools to understand company information, distinguish between different forms of risk and evaluate opportunities within an appropriate investment framework.

Adams Securities Ltd. is participating in the initiative as a securities-market institution. The company's involvement provides a link between the research and education objectives of Project Horizon and the operating environment of Bangladesh's capital market.

The press conference represents the beginning of the next public phase for Shonar Jhuri rather than the completion of its rollout. Further information concerning the framework, educational activities, participation arrangements and subsequent Project Horizon activities in Bangladesh is expected to be communicated separately through official channels as implementation progresses.

About Adams Securities Ltd.

Adams Securities Ltd. is a Dhaka-based securities firm registered as a stock broker and stock dealer in Bangladesh. The company is a TREC holder of the Chittagong Stock Exchange. Its securities-market activities are conducted subject to applicable laws, regulations and exchange requirements.

About Project Horizon

Project Horizon is an initiative led by Taosif Amin Khan focused on investor education, market research and structured approaches to investment decision-making. Its work explores areas including company analysis, valuation, diversification and risk management within the context of Bangladesh's capital market.

Important Information:

This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, an offer, or a solicitation to buy or sell securities. Investment involves risk, and returns are not guaranteed.

-

Adams Securities Ltd.

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Project Horizon and Adams Securities Ltd. Launch 'Shonar Jhuri' at Dhaka Press Conference News Provided By Veridiastrategic October 07, 2026, 13:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.