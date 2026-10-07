Closerlook.AI Announces Launch Of The Closerlook Health Band For Senior Health Monitoring

The first wearable built for your parents and loved ones!!

The first wearable built for your parents and loved ones!!

From their wrist to your care circle

The CloserLook wearable provides round-the-clock health tracking and smart alerts designed to help families monitor the well-being of aging relatives.

- Thomas ArulANDOVER, MA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CloserLook, a NexusPoint LLC company, today announced the official launch of the CloserLook Health Band, a wearable health device and care platform built specifically for older adults. Designed to bridge the geographic distance between families and the individuals they care for, the band provides continuous health monitoring and real-time updates.Developed over the past year by a dedicated team of engineers and healthcare innovators, the CloserLook Health Band and its companion iOS and Android apps are engineered to simplify remote health monitoring."This has been a true labor of love for our team, building a solution that keeps families connected to the health of their parents," said Thomas Arul, Founder and CEO of CloserLook. "It simply would not have been possible without recent advancements in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and wearable technology."Connecting Caregivers and FamiliesThe CloserLook platform allows users to create a customized "Care Circle" consisting of family members, caregivers, and medical professionals. The band continuously tracks key health signals and generates smart alerts. Updates are delivered to smartphones and directly via WhatsApp, ensuring designated contacts remain informed across different time zones.Global Availability and DistributionThe CloserLook Health Band is available for global purchase with direct shipping to the end-user. The device is currently shipping in select regions, with expanded international availability planned for the near future.The CloserLook Health Band is offered through an annual subscription model priced at $99 per year. The subscription includes the CloserLook Health Band 1.0 hardware and a 12-month platform membership.For more information regarding the platform, visit href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">closerlook. For bulk orders and enterprise healthcare inquiries, contact....CloserLook is a wellness product and is not intended to diagnose, treat, or prevent any disease.About CloserLookCloserLook, a NexusPoint LLC company based in Andover, Massachusetts, develops AI-powered wearables and care tools designed to assist families in remotely monitoring aging relatives from anywhere in the world.Media ContactTrisha Thomas, , 1 617-412-1213,...SOURCE CloserLook

Thomas Arul

CloserLook

+1 617-412-1213

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CloserLook, Launches the CloserLook Health Band for your loved ones.

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CloserLook Announces Launch of the CloserLook Health Band for Senior Health Monitoring News Provided By CloserLook October 07, 2026, 13:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional



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