Infrasai Helps Financial Services Reimagine How Work Gets Done In New Series“Global Sustainable Trade Initiative”

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New documentary series hosted on CNBC showcases how InfrasAI's agentic AI is helping insurance and financial services leaders build a more sustainable industry.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / --“Companies often fall into the mental trap of using AI to speed up an existing legacy process. What AI really allows us to do is question why things work the way they do.”- Nelson Lee, Founder of InfrasAIInfrasAI, an AI agent company built for the financial industry, today announced its feature in the Global Sustainable Trade Initiative (GSTI), a new documentary series hosted on CNBC, exploring how artificial intelligence is reshaping the way financial services and insurance carriers operate. The series follows InfrasAI founder Nelson Lee alongside industry leaders including Philip Walker, former CEO and President of AAA Life Insurance; David Castellani, investment partner at Brewer Lane Ventures and former CIO of New York Life and Prudential; and Lena Chukhno, formerly of McKinsey and JPMorgan and former CRO at a technology company, as they examine why so many of the industry's costliest processes exist purely because they always have.The documentary argues that most companies adopting AI are asking the wrong question, focusing on how to make an existing process faster instead of asking whether it needs to exist at all. That reframing, InfrasAI says, is the real unlock for institutions still carrying the cost of decades-old, paper-era workflows.“Companies often fall into the mental trap of using AI to speed up an existing legacy process, which is the equivalent of using AI to answer the same old existing question,” said Nelson Lee, founder of InfrasAI.“What AI really allows us to do is question why things work the way they do, and for the first time, we get to change the questions we ask instead of just answering the same ones a little faster.”“Our industry has spent years trying to make old processes move faster, but the real opportunity now is to ask whether those processes should still exist at all,” said Philip Walker, former CEO and President of AAA Life Insurance, who appears in the documentary.“This new era of AI presents the first opportunity to shed the restrictions we've built up over decades of paper-based operations.”A Different Kind of SustainabilityGSTI's broader mission is about building industries that are more efficient, more transparent, and less wasteful, usually told through the lens of global trade and supply chains. InfrasAI makes the same case for financial services from the inside. Insurers spend enormous sums every year maintaining legacy processes, much of it going toward one-off custom builds and point solutions layered onto systems that were never designed to work together. That is its own form of waste, not of materials or emissions, but of capital, time, and talent that could otherwise go toward serving customers better. InfrasAI's agentic AI is built to help institutions question that spend directly, rather than simply making the same inefficient processes run faster.Reimagining the Outcome, Not Just the ProcessInfrasAI builds AI agents that help financial institutions decide which processes, and the departments built around them, still deserve to exist, rather than simply automating them as-is.“Every single CEO, COO, CFO, and CTO I've talked to tells me they want a long, ten-step process collapsed into three or four,” said Lee.“But what almost every institution ends up doing is buying ten different AI tools for the ten different steps. That's still input-thinking, more tools, more tokens, for the same process, and it leaves them with a marginally better process and a bigger bill.” Lee argues the real shift is from investing in inputs to investing in outcomes, a principle InfrasAI has built directly into its own pricing model.To watch InfrasAI's episode of the Global Sustainable Trade Initiative and hear more from Nelson Lee and Philip Walker, watch the campaign live on CNBC here:###About InfrasAIInfrasAI builds AI agents for insurance, financial services, and regulated industries, helping them reimagine how work gets done. Its agents can be hired, assigned, and deployed across an organization's hardest operations, combining the efficiency of AI with the safety and reliability of code, rules, and guardrails. InfrasAI is priced on outcomes, not inputs, and takes on the execution risk to deliver them, with agentic solutions already live in production today. Leadership teams can start with a free proof of concept to measure impact and ROI before scaling across the organization. Learn more at infrasai.

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Acumen Media

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InfrasAI Helps Financial Services Reimagine How Work Gets Done in New Series“Global Sustainable Trade Initiative” News Provided By Acumen Media October 07, 2026, 13:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology



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