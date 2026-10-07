Highrange Collective Marks Company Growth With Two Promotions And Market Expansions

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) HighRange Collective celebrates company growth with two employee promotions and new market expansion into North Dallas and Ohio during the same month.

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Irving, TX – HighRange Collective is celebrating a notable month of company growth following two employee promotions and expansion into two new markets. Keegan and Isabell recently stepped into greater responsibilities, helping the company establish operations in North Dallas and Ohio during the same month.The developments reflect an important period for HighRange Collective as the company continues growing its team and extending its presence into additional markets.Keegan was recently promoted after being with HighRange Collective for only four months. Following the promotion, Keegan took on the responsibility of helping open and establish the company's North Dallas office.The opportunity represents an important step for both Keegan and the company. In a relatively short period, Keegan demonstrated the leadership qualities and readiness needed to take on additional responsibilities in a new market.The employee promotion also reflects HighRange Collective's approach to career development. The company emphasizes opportunities for employees to take on greater responsibility as they build their skills, gain experience, and demonstrate their ability to lead.By helping establish the North Dallas operation, Keegan will have an opportunity to apply previous experience while taking on new challenges connected to team development and market growth.Isabell also earned a recent promotion and relocated to Ohio to support the company's expansion into the state.She had been with HighRange Collective for only two months before receiving the opportunity. Her quick progression shows how employees may be given greater responsibility when they demonstrate readiness, initiative, and the ability to handle new challenges.The move to Ohio gives Isabell an opportunity to contribute directly to the company's business expansion while gaining valuable leadership experience in a new environment.HighRange Collective places importance on continued learning, structured training, and professional development. The company creates opportunities for others to strengthen their communication skills, build practical experience, and prepare for more responsibilities over time.Having two team members receive promotions and support two separate market expansions within the same month marks an important milestone for HighRange Collective.The North Dallas and Ohio expansions also reflect the company's efforts to extend its reach while creating new opportunities for its employees. HighRange Collective works with brands through direct sales and marketing, including brand representation, customer acquisition, market expansion, and enrollment support.The company focuses heavily on face-to-face communication, allowing representatives to interact directly with customers, clearly explain products and services, answer questions, and create more personal brand experiences.As HighRange Collective continues moving into new markets, the recent promotions of Keegan and Isabell show how employee development can support broader company goals. Their new responsibilities reflect a month that brought together career advancement, leadership opportunities, and continued organizational growth.HighRange Collective is a direct sales and marketing company based in Irving, Texas. The company helps brands connect with customers through face-to-face engagement, professional brand representation, customer acquisition, market expansion, and onboarding support. HighRange Collective works primarily within the telecommunications sector while maintaining a focus on clear communication, professional customer interactions, and team development.Contact InformationHighRange Collective2300 Valley View Ln., Suite 440Irving, TX 75062Phone: +1 469 485 2818Email:...

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HighRange Collective Marks Company Growth With Two Promotions and Market Expansions News Provided By Better Image Solutions, LLC October 07, 2026, 13:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, Telecommunications



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