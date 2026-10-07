Latest Value-Added Reseller (VAR) Market Research By The Business Research Company,

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Value-Added Reseller Market

The Business Research Company's Value-Added Reseller Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The value-added reseller (VAR) market has witnessed significant growth recently, driven by evolving technology needs and expanding IT ecosystems. As enterprises increasingly seek integrated and customized IT solutions, the VAR market is set to continue its upward trajectory. Let's explore the market size, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and the factors shaping this sector's future.

Steady Growth in the Value-Added Reseller Market Size

The value-added reseller (VAR) market has shown strong expansion over the past few years. It is projected to increase from $167.53 billion in 2025 to $180.31 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. This growth during the historic period has been driven by the rise of traditional IT reselling channels, growing enterprise demand for bundled IT solutions, the expansion of system integrators within the IT ecosystem, wider adoption of enterprise software, and an increase in outsourcing IT support services.

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Future Outlook for the Value-Added Reseller Market

Looking ahead, the VAR market is expected to grow robustly, reaching $244.09 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. This expansion is fueled by factors such as the rising demand for cloud-native VAR solutions, the ongoing shift towards subscription-based IT models, the growth of AI-driven solution customization, an increasing need for integrated cybersecurity services, and the broader adoption of managed service-based reselling. Key trends shaping the market include the expansion of cloud and SaaS-driven VAR services, AI-enabled customization, integration of managed services within VAR ecosystems, cybersecurity-focused offerings, and hybrid reseller models combining subscription and traditional approaches.

Understanding the Value-Added Reseller Business Model

A value-added reseller (VAR) enhances third-party hardware, software, or IT solutions by adding extra features, customization, and complementary services, creating comprehensive and tailored solutions for enterprise customers. This model allows organizations to deploy optimized and scalable IT systems by combining products with services such as consulting, system integration, configuration, and ongoing support. VARs play a critical role, particularly in outsourced IT and business service ecosystems, by delivering solutions that meet specific organizational needs.

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Small Business Digitization as a Growth Catalyst for VARs

One of the key drivers boosting the VAR market is the growing digitization of small businesses. Small business digitization involves integrating digital technologies to convert manual processes into automated, data-driven workflows. As small enterprises modernize to stay competitive in an increasingly e-commerce-driven global marketplace, value-added resellers provide vital support by offering bundled technology packages. These bundles typically combine hardware, specialized software, and ongoing technical assistance into comprehensive single-vendor solutions. For instance, by September 2025, the U.S. Census Bureau reported that approximately 78% of organizations in the U.S. had adopted AI in 2024, up from 55% the previous year-highlighting the accelerating digital transformation driving VAR demand.

How Increased Adoption of AI and Automation Benefits the VAR Market

The growing incorporation of AI and automation technologies across industries is further propelling the VAR market. Businesses demand more intelligent, customized IT solutions that can optimize operations and improve efficiency. VARs are well-positioned to meet this need by integrating AI-driven tools and automation into their service offerings, enabling clients to leverage advanced technology without developing it in-house.

Regional Leadership and Growth Patterns in the VAR Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the value-added reseller market, reflecting a mature landscape with widespread IT adoption and strong enterprise demand. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. This growth is attributable to rapid digital adoption, expanding IT infrastructure, and increasing demand for integrated and cloud-based IT solutions. The market analysis spans key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global developments.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Latest Value-Added Reseller (VAR) Market Research By The Business Research Company, News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 07, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Human Rights, World & Regional



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