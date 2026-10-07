Video Market Growth Accelerates As Industry Expected To Reach $273.22 Billion By 2030

Video Market Growth

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The Business Research Company's Video Growth Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The video market has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, driven by shifts in technology and consumer behavior. As digital platforms continue to evolve, the industry is set to expand further, fueled by new trends and increasing viewer demand. Let's explore the current market size, key growth factors, regional dynamics, and the emerging developments shaping the future of video.

Video Market Growth Projections from 2026 to 2030

The video market size has experienced strong expansion, growing from $207.26 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $218.64 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. This rise during the historical period has been supported by greater broadband access, the spread of broadcast television infrastructure, growth in DVD sales and digital downloads, the launch of early over-the-top (OTT) platforms, and increased spending on video advertising. Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $273.22 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.7%. Factors contributing to this future growth include the growing adoption of subscription streaming models, heightened demand for short-form digital content, more connected TV households, expansion of programmatic video advertising, and a greater emphasis on localizing content for global audiences. Key trends predicted to influence the market include bundling of subscription services with hybrid monetization approaches, the rise of short-form videos and the creator economy, content tailored to regional languages, incorporation of shoppable and interactive video commerce, as well as growth in fast channels and free ad-supported streaming platforms.

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Understanding Video as a Digital Content Medium

Video serves as a versatile digital content format that encompasses creation, processing, distribution, and consumption of visual media across a variety of platforms. These platforms include broadcast television, online streaming services, and digital apps, enabling delivery of entertainment, educational, informational, and advertising material. Formats include live streaming, on-demand content, and prerecorded programming, all accessible via connected devices such as smart TVs, smartphones, and tablets.

Primary Factors Fueling the Video Market's Expansion

One of the key drivers propelling the video market is the increasing demand for on-demand video content. This type of content allows users to watch videos at their convenience, outside the constraints of scheduled programming. Growing consumer preference for flexible and personalized viewing, along with widespread availability of high-speed internet and smart devices, supports this trend. Video platforms respond by offering extensive libraries of movies, series, and live streaming options with improved user experience and easy accessibility. For example, data from 2024 by the International Telecommunication Union, a US-based agency specializing in information and communication technologies, shows that in 2023, global video consumption averaged 17 hours weekly. Additionally, 92.3% of internet users watched online videos monthly, mobile video usage doubled annually, and 69% of users preferred short videos for product information on their devices. These statistics highlight how the rising demand for on-demand video content is a vital force behind the video market's growth.

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Regional Leaders and Emerging Hotspots in the Video Market

In terms of regional market size, North America was the largest video market in 2025. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period. The comprehensive video market analysis encompasses key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market trends and opportunities.

Our 2026 reports feature deeper market intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, and updated graphics and tables.

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Video Market Growth Accelerates As Industry Expected To Reach $273.22 Billion By 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 07, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Science, Technology, World & Regional



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