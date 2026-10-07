Four Jasey's Toy Chest Toys Selected As Parents 2026 Best Toys Awards Winners

- Brian Bernstein, Founder and CEO, Jasey's Toy ChestWESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jasey's Toy Chest, the family-founded maker of wooden toys for young children, announced today that four of its toys have been named winners in the Parents 2026 Best Toys Awards.The winners span the brand's toddler and preschool range: the Wooden Big City Train Adventure Set & Table, the Wooden Magnetic Mix & Match People, the Wooden Slice & Play Fruit Crate, and the Wooden Farm Easy-Grasp Peg Puzzle.“For four of our toys to be named to the Parents 2026 Best Toys list in our first year means a great deal to our family,” said Brian Bernstein, Founder and CEO of Jasey's Toy Chest.“Parents has been a trusted name for families for generations. To earn that recognition four times over, this early, tells us the care we put into every toy is coming through.”And the winners are:Wooden Big City Train Adventure Set & Table ($129.99 | Ages 3+) - A 46-piece wooden railway that builds into a whole world on its own play table, from city skyline to seaside harbor to farm country, with a bright red bridge arching over the top. Kids roll three magnetic wooden train cars around the loop and invent their own adventures, side by side.Wooden Magnetic Mix & Match People ($19.99 | Ages 2+) - Teach your child early that they can be anyone they want when they grow up! Mix, match and imagine with wooden everyday heroes that click together with hidden magnets for creative play. Separate head and body pieces let kids invent their own characters and create stories through imaginative play. The 6-piece set includes five wooden characters (a firefighter, chef, astronaut, doctor, and police officer) plus a storage bag for easy cleanup. These friendly faces and colorfully decorated characters welcome kids into pretend play naturally!Wooden Slice & Play Fruit Crate ($19.99 | Ages 3+) - Fruit plate, anyone? The toy knife slices through hook-and-loop-connected fruit pieces with a satisfying "cut" sound, engaging children in creative role play. This 9-piece set includes 6 sliceable wooden fruits (watermelon, lemon, strawberry, orange, pear, and apple), 1 banana, 1 wooden knife, and 1 wooden crate, all stored neatly in the crate for easy cleanup and organization. Children will learn shape recognition, color sorting, counting, and basic nutrition while developing valuable coordination skills.Wooden Farm Easy-Grasp Peg Puzzle ($17.99 | Ages 18 mos.+) - This cute set introduces farm animals and early matching in a hands-on, screen-free way. Great for color recognition, animal identification, and early problem-solving. The 5-piece set includes a wooden puzzle board and 4 chunky wooden farm animal pieces with easy-grasp pegs, sized for little hands. Match each animal to its spot on the board, then take the pieces out for pretend farm play.“Every toy we make is meant to help a child build confidence, connection, and a love of play,” said Lauren Bernstein, Co-Founder and Chief Mission Officer of Jasey's Toy Chest.“Seeing four of them recognized by Parents means families are feeling what we set out to do when we started this company in memory of our son. That means everything to us.”All four winners are screen-free and made from FSC-certified materials. Like everything Jasey's makes, they are designed to build the early skills and confidence that lay a foundation for children's development, the heart of the family's mission to support youth mental health through play.The full list of Parents 2026 Best Toys Awards winners can be found at Parents.About Jasey's Toy ChestAt Jasey's Toy Chest, we believe in the power of magical moments, the kind that grow through open-ended play, joyful learning, and heartfelt connection. This brand was created in loving memory of our son Jason (“Jasey”), who filled our home with creativity, adventure, and joy. His toy chest was a daily treasure hunt of blocks, puzzles, instruments, costumes, and dinosaurs, worlds of his own making. Our toys are a tribute to those memories, and to supporting youth mental health, a cause deeply personal to our family. Drawing on decades of toy industry experience, we make screen-free toys designed to build skills, nurture confidence, and create lasting memories.Built for Magical Moments. Made for a Lifetime of Memories

Lisa Orman

KidStuff Public Relations

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Jasey's Toy Chest Parents 2026 Best Toys Award Winners

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Four Jasey's Toy Chest Toys Selected as Parents 2026 Best Toys Awards Winners News Provided By Jasey's Toy Chest LLC October 07, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail



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