Private Credit Now Priced 275 Bps Inside Bank Debt For Growth Borrowers

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New Yanne Capital research paper finds private credit spreads have compressed 275 bps below syndicated bank pricing for growth-stage borrowers.

- Alex Ozdemir, Managing Partner, Yanne Capital

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Private credit is now pricing 275 basis points inside comparable syndicated bank debt for growth-stage borrowers with recurring revenue, according to a new Yanne Capital research paper, Capital Structure 2027: Founder Forward Plan. The finding reverses a decade of received wisdom that direct lenders charge a premium for speed and flexibility.

The Pricing Inversion Is Real and Persistent

Across our advisory work in 2025 and 2026, we observe direct lenders winning credit-committee approvals at SOFR plus 475 to 525 for the same borrower profile that syndicated banks are pricing at SOFR plus 750 to 800. The desk has watched this gap widen through eight consecutive months, not compress. Founders who ran a bank-first process in 2024 and expect the same pricing hierarchy in 2027 are already anchored to the wrong number.

The mechanism is straightforward. Private credit AUM crossed 1.7 trillion in H1 2026 per PitchBook, and deployment pressure inside those funds is now the binding constraint on pricing, not the cost of the underlying capital. Banks, meanwhile, remain constrained by Basel III endgame capital treatment on leveraged exposures, which shows up in the H.4.1 data as tightened bank balance-sheet capacity for the exact borrower class private credit funds are chasing.

Structure Now Matters More Than Spread

The desk's view is that founders who negotiate hard on the coupon and soft on the covenants in 2027 will lose money on the deal even if the headline rate looks like a win. We are seeing incurrence-based covenant packages replace maintenance tests in roughly two of every three growth-stage unitranche facilities we evaluate, and the flexibility is real. It is also expensive when the borrower does not use it.

Prepayment protection is where the structural cost hides. A 102-101-par call schedule on a five-year facility costs a growth borrower 175 to 225 basis points of effective yield if the company refinances or gets acquired in year two, which is the modal outcome for the profile. S&P LCD comparable data shows call-protection creep has added roughly 40 bps of realized cost across the growth-borrower cohort since 2024.

The Bank Debt Optionality Window Is Closing

Our read is that the founders who lock revolving credit facilities with relationship banks in the next three quarters will hold optionality that borrowers arriving in late 2027 will not. Bank appetite for growth-stage revolvers, particularly SaaS-lending structures anchored on ARR rather than EBITDA, has narrowed to a shortlist of roughly a dozen lenders actively quoting. Bloomberg DCM issuance data confirms the pattern: growth-borrower revolver volumes are down materially year over year while term loan B issuance from the same borrower class is up.

What Founders Should Model Now

The paper's core recommendation is that any growth-stage founder within 18 months of a capital event should be modeling three parallel capital structures, not one. A pure private credit unitranche, a bank revolver plus junior debt, and an equity-heavy scenario with minimal leverage each carry different sensitivities to the same revenue miss. The desk sees founders arriving at pricing conversations with one structure modeled and getting outnegotiated by lenders who have modeled all three.

Debt service coverage matters more than debt-to-EBITDA at this point in the cycle. A 1.5x DSC cushion at close translates to survivable coverage through a 20 percent revenue compression. A 1.15x cushion, which is what we see in the tightest committee approvals this year, does not. That is the number founders should be walking into every capital-structure conversation with.

Alex Ozdemir

Yanne Capital

+1 646-704-7533

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Private Credit Now Priced 275 bps Inside Bank Debt for Growth Borrowers News Provided By Yanne Capital October 07, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Technology



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