Chery UK Launches Approved Used Programme As Retailer Network Reaches 100 Sites

Chery UK - TIGGO Models

Chery UK - TIGGO Models

Chery UK Retailer

Chery UK Retailer

Chery UK Retailer

Chery UK has launched its Chery Approved Used programme, making it easy for customers to choose from the best pre-owned models on sale

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Chery UK has announced the official launch of its Chery Approved Used programme, which will make it quicker and easier for customers to choose from the very best pre-owned Chery vehicles on sale. Approved Used will be offered by every Chery retailer in the UK network.

The launch of the Approved Used programme comes at a perfect time for Chery. After little more than a year the brand has already secured a record 2.79% share of the UK's new car market, and the retailer network has just reached the significant milestone of 100 sites across the country – with 78% of the population now less than 30 minutes from their nearest retailer.

To support this remarkable growth while protecting residual values as more pre-owned models become available, Approved Used will set the standard for quality and provenance.

Farrell Hsu, Managing Director at Chery UK, said:“Reaching our 100th retailer site in the UK is a huge milestone for us and shows just how quickly customers in the UK have embraced the Chery brand. As more new Chery vehicles hit the road, launching a manufacturer-backed Approved Used Programme is the natural next step because it makes it simple for customers to find the best pre-owned examples. The very high standards we set offer customers the confidence and reassurance they need, and provide our retailers with a strong platform for building long-term customer satisfaction and loyalty.”

To be eligible for the programme, vehicles must have a full Chery service history, meet stringent criteria on age, mileage, and condition, and then pass a comprehensive inspection before undergoing a thorough preparation process. Every Approved Used vehicle is then offered with a minimum 2-year warranty, while Chery Super Hybrid models also come with the benefit of a battery health certificate. The standard 7-year/100,000-mile warranty also stays with the vehicle.

Every CHERY Approved Used vehicle undergoes an extensive inspection covering its mechanical, safety, electrical and cosmetic condition, and is subject to a comprehensive road test.

The programme also offers a range of flexible financing options and the reassurance of £350 excess cover, and customers who change their minds can exchange their Approved Used vehicle within 30 days or 1,000 miles – whichever comes first.

The Approved Used website makes it easy for customers to view all available models in stock across the current line of Cherry TIGGO 4, 7, 8, and 9 by visiting href="" rel="external nofollow" c.

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About Chery UK

Chery UK is one of the country's fastest-growing automotive brands, launching in August 2025 with a range of award-winning TIGGO SUVs.

Defined by the brand's 'Find Your Happy' philosophy, Chery combines practical design, advanced technology and comprehensive safety features to deliver exceptional value for UK motorists.

Chery's four-car family of TIGGO SUVs spans the compact TIGGO 4 to the flagship TIGGO 9, each available with proprietary Chery Super Hybrid (CSH) technology. An advanced electrified powertrain that combines smooth, refined all-electric driving for everyday journeys with the flexibility of a highly efficient petrol engine for longer distances, CSH technology delivers the best of both worlds without compromise.

Recognised as Best Value Brand at the Auto Trader Drivers' Choice Awards 2026 and winner of Carwow's Car of the Year 2026 with the 7-seater TIGGO 8, Chery is committed to making intelligent mobility more accessible to British drivers. All customers are supported by a comprehensive ownership package, including a seven-year warranty and complimentary roadside assistance, alongside a rapidly expanding national retail network of 85 locations.

With nearly three decades of automotive innovation behind it, Chery is part of Chery Group, one of the world's leading vehicle manufacturers and the first Chinese automotive company to surpass 20 million cumulative vehicle sales worldwide.

Globally, Chery's continued growth is driven by a clear localisation strategy, 'In somewhere, for somewhere, be somewhere', which focuses on deep market understanding, long-term investment and meaningful integration. This strategy is reflected in Chery UK's recent official partnerships with AFC Bournemouth, Soccer Aid 2026, Sir Mo Farah CBE, Peter Crouch and Abbey Clancy.

Reflecting its growing global influence, Chery was ranked as the number one Chinese automotive brand for the ninth consecutive year in August 2026 by Kantar, the world's leading provider of brand data, insights and strategic consulting.

For more information, see: Chery UK website

Jack Constantine

Chery UK

+44 7469 915123

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Chery UK Launches Approved Used Programme As Retailer Network Reaches 100 Sites News Provided By Influence associates October 07, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Retail, Technology



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