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AYUSHMANN KHURRANA AND SARA ALI KHAN BRING THE ENERGY TO CHANDIGARH AHEAD OF UDTA TEER
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) The promotions for Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment’s upcoming comedy entertainer Udta Teer have kicked off in Chandigarh, with lead stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan bringing their energy and chemistry to the city ahead of the fi’m’s theatrical release.
Marking the directorial debut of Akash A Kaushik, Udta Teer brings together a stellar ensemble led by Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, alongside Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Sandeep Anand, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Smita Tambe.
During their Chandigarh promotions, Ayushmann and Sara connected with fans and audiences as they geared up for the release of the film. The promotional visit offered audiences a chance to see the lead duo together ahead of what promises to be a lively theatrical experience filled with comedy, action and adventure.
Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain, Udta Teer marks another collaboration between Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, bringing together their shared vision for compelling, audience-focused cinema. With Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in lead, Udta Teer promises a colourful mix of laughter, action and comic chaos. The film is all set to deliver a wholesome theatrical experience for audiences across age groups in cinemas on 9th October 2026.
Marking the directorial debut of Akash A Kaushik, Udta Teer brings together a stellar ensemble led by Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, alongside Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Sandeep Anand, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Smita Tambe.
During their Chandigarh promotions, Ayushmann and Sara connected with fans and audiences as they geared up for the release of the film. The promotional visit offered audiences a chance to see the lead duo together ahead of what promises to be a lively theatrical experience filled with comedy, action and adventure.
Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain, Udta Teer marks another collaboration between Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, bringing together their shared vision for compelling, audience-focused cinema. With Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in lead, Udta Teer promises a colourful mix of laughter, action and comic chaos. The film is all set to deliver a wholesome theatrical experience for audiences across age groups in cinemas on 9th October 2026.
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