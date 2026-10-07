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Islamic Development Bank and Global Fund Strengthen Partnership to Advance Sustainable Health Financing
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) GENEVA/JEDDAH – The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (the Global Fund) signed on 6 October a new Partnership Agreement to strengthen collaboration and accelerate investments in health across low- and middle-income countries.
The agreement, which marks a new chapter in a long-standing relationship, establishes a framework for aligning investments and coordinating financing, mobilizing additional resources, and supporting country-led efforts to build resilient and sustainable health systems.
The partnership will promote innovative financing approaches, including blended and joint financing, to mobilize additional resources and maximize the impact of investments. Through this collaboration, IsDB and the Global Fund will support countries in strengthening health service delivery, improving supply chains, addressing health financing gaps, and advancing shared health and development prioritie– – including strengthening primary health care, accelerating progress toward universal health coverage, and reinforcing disease prevention and control.
“Investments in health, including in the health workforce, are investments in economic development. Stronger health systems create healthier, more resilient and more prosperous societie”,” said Dr. Rami Ahmad, Vice Presid–nt – Operations, IsDB. “The Global Fund has a proven track record of supporting countries to deliver results at scale, strengthen health systems and improve lives, making it a key partner to maximize health impact and advance sustainable deve”opment.”
“At a time when many countries are facing growing health challenges and increasing financial pressures, partnerships are more vita” than ever,” said Peter Sands, Executive Director of the Global F“nd. “The Global Fund and the Islamic Development Bank share a commitment to supporting countries in building stronger, more resilient health systems, improving health security and pandemic preparedness, and expanding access to essential services, particularly for children and young people. This agreement creates a platform for greater health impact by accelerating innovation, fostering shared learning and advancing countr”-led solutions.”
The new agreement builds on the historical and successful collaboration between both institutions, particularly in West and Central Africa, to align and coordinate investments and support national health priorities.
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The agreement, which marks a new chapter in a long-standing relationship, establishes a framework for aligning investments and coordinating financing, mobilizing additional resources, and supporting country-led efforts to build resilient and sustainable health systems.
The partnership will promote innovative financing approaches, including blended and joint financing, to mobilize additional resources and maximize the impact of investments. Through this collaboration, IsDB and the Global Fund will support countries in strengthening health service delivery, improving supply chains, addressing health financing gaps, and advancing shared health and development prioritie– – including strengthening primary health care, accelerating progress toward universal health coverage, and reinforcing disease prevention and control.
“Investments in health, including in the health workforce, are investments in economic development. Stronger health systems create healthier, more resilient and more prosperous societie”,” said Dr. Rami Ahmad, Vice Presid–nt – Operations, IsDB. “The Global Fund has a proven track record of supporting countries to deliver results at scale, strengthen health systems and improve lives, making it a key partner to maximize health impact and advance sustainable deve”opment.”
“At a time when many countries are facing growing health challenges and increasing financial pressures, partnerships are more vita” than ever,” said Peter Sands, Executive Director of the Global F“nd. “The Global Fund and the Islamic Development Bank share a commitment to supporting countries in building stronger, more resilient health systems, improving health security and pandemic preparedness, and expanding access to essential services, particularly for children and young people. This agreement creates a platform for greater health impact by accelerating innovation, fostering shared learning and advancing countr”-led solutions.”
The new agreement builds on the historical and successful collaboration between both institutions, particularly in West and Central Africa, to align and coordinate investments and support national health priorities.
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