403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lenskart introduces ‘Shunya’, an eyewear collection inspired by the sound and soul of Indian music
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) New Delhi, October 7, 2026: Lenskart today introduced Shunya, a new musically-inspired eyewear collection under Indian Accents, Lenskart’s family of collections celebrating Indian culture and heritage. To celebrate the collection and the music that inspired it, Lenskart is bringing together 10 artists for five evenings of live performances under Lenskart Live: Sounds of Shunya, streaming exclusively on the Lenskart app from October 8 to 12, between 7 pm and 8 pm.
The concert also marks Lenskart Live, a new format designed to bring the stories behind Lenskart collections to life through experiences for customers. For Shunya, that story begins with Indian music, bringing together contemporary bhajans, classical and Carnatic traditions, and modern interpretations of traditional sounds.
At the heart of Shunya is an idea deeply connected with Indian thought. Shunya, or zero, represents the meditative space from which sound and creation emerge. The collection draws from Indian music to translate its rhythm, instruments and cultural vocabulary into contemporary eyewear.
Featuring 37 styles across eyeglasses and sunglasses, Shunya brings heritage-inspired details into modern silhouettes, including elements inspired by the sitar, flute and lotus. Arriving ahead of the festive season, the collection is available across Lenskart stores and on the Lenskart app.
“Indian music has an incredible ability to evolve while staying connected to its roots. We see that today in the way a new generation is experiencing everything from bhajans and classical music to contemporary interpretations of traditional sounds. Shunya draws from that same spirit, translating elements of Indian music into contemporary eyewear. With Lenskart Live, we want to take the stories behind our collections beyond the frames and create experiences that people can participate in and enjoy.” said Lenskart Spokesperson.
From contemporary bhajans to classical and Carnatic sounds
The five-day celebration brings together different expressions of Indian music, beginning with the growing contemporary bhajan movement. Backstage Siblings, Prachi and Raghav Agarwal, have pioneered their format of “bhajan jamming”, transforming devotional music into large community sing-alongs. Since starting in 2024, the duo has performed more than 300 shows across over 50 cities, with their performances known for turning bhajans into energetic, collective experiences.
The vocal line-up includes Arunita Kanjilal, Iham Kavyam Experience by Kavya Ajit, Anushka Gouttam and Vishwajeet Borwankar, moving across classical, Carnatic, acoustic, Sufi, ghazal and contemporary sounds. Mahesh Raghvan and Shravan Sridhar bring Carnatic music into an experimental setting through electronic production and electric violin, while the instrumental line-up features Nandini Shankar on violin, Swayam on sitar, Varsh Jain on flute and Ved Prajapati on tabla, taking audiences across classical traditions and their contemporary interpretations.
Indian Accents: celebrating Indian culture through contemporary eyewear
Shunya is part of Indian Accents, Lenskart’s family of collections celebrating the beauty of Indian culture and heritage through eyewear. Alongside Shunya, Lenskart is also introducing Indus, a collection designed to celebrate India’s ancient art of metal craftsmanship.
Through Indian Accents, familiar cultural influences find expression in contemporary eyewear, with each collection exploring a different source of inspiration. For Shunya, that inspiration comes from music, with its forms, instruments and motifs interpreted through design.
Lenskart Live: bringing the story behind the collection to life
Lenskart Live is Lenskart’s new format for bringing the stories behind its collections to customers through live experiences. Sounds of Shunya brings the musical inspiration behind the collection to life through five evenings of performances across diverse Indian musical traditions.
Lenskart Live: Sounds of Shunya will stream exclusively on the Lenskart app from October 8 to 12, between 7 pm and 8 pm each evening. The Shunya collection is now available across Lenskart stores and on the Lenskart app.
The concert also marks Lenskart Live, a new format designed to bring the stories behind Lenskart collections to life through experiences for customers. For Shunya, that story begins with Indian music, bringing together contemporary bhajans, classical and Carnatic traditions, and modern interpretations of traditional sounds.
At the heart of Shunya is an idea deeply connected with Indian thought. Shunya, or zero, represents the meditative space from which sound and creation emerge. The collection draws from Indian music to translate its rhythm, instruments and cultural vocabulary into contemporary eyewear.
Featuring 37 styles across eyeglasses and sunglasses, Shunya brings heritage-inspired details into modern silhouettes, including elements inspired by the sitar, flute and lotus. Arriving ahead of the festive season, the collection is available across Lenskart stores and on the Lenskart app.
“Indian music has an incredible ability to evolve while staying connected to its roots. We see that today in the way a new generation is experiencing everything from bhajans and classical music to contemporary interpretations of traditional sounds. Shunya draws from that same spirit, translating elements of Indian music into contemporary eyewear. With Lenskart Live, we want to take the stories behind our collections beyond the frames and create experiences that people can participate in and enjoy.” said Lenskart Spokesperson.
From contemporary bhajans to classical and Carnatic sounds
The five-day celebration brings together different expressions of Indian music, beginning with the growing contemporary bhajan movement. Backstage Siblings, Prachi and Raghav Agarwal, have pioneered their format of “bhajan jamming”, transforming devotional music into large community sing-alongs. Since starting in 2024, the duo has performed more than 300 shows across over 50 cities, with their performances known for turning bhajans into energetic, collective experiences.
The vocal line-up includes Arunita Kanjilal, Iham Kavyam Experience by Kavya Ajit, Anushka Gouttam and Vishwajeet Borwankar, moving across classical, Carnatic, acoustic, Sufi, ghazal and contemporary sounds. Mahesh Raghvan and Shravan Sridhar bring Carnatic music into an experimental setting through electronic production and electric violin, while the instrumental line-up features Nandini Shankar on violin, Swayam on sitar, Varsh Jain on flute and Ved Prajapati on tabla, taking audiences across classical traditions and their contemporary interpretations.
Indian Accents: celebrating Indian culture through contemporary eyewear
Shunya is part of Indian Accents, Lenskart’s family of collections celebrating the beauty of Indian culture and heritage through eyewear. Alongside Shunya, Lenskart is also introducing Indus, a collection designed to celebrate India’s ancient art of metal craftsmanship.
Through Indian Accents, familiar cultural influences find expression in contemporary eyewear, with each collection exploring a different source of inspiration. For Shunya, that inspiration comes from music, with its forms, instruments and motifs interpreted through design.
Lenskart Live: bringing the story behind the collection to life
Lenskart Live is Lenskart’s new format for bringing the stories behind its collections to customers through live experiences. Sounds of Shunya brings the musical inspiration behind the collection to life through five evenings of performances across diverse Indian musical traditions.
Lenskart Live: Sounds of Shunya will stream exclusively on the Lenskart app from October 8 to 12, between 7 pm and 8 pm each evening. The Shunya collection is now available across Lenskart stores and on the Lenskart app.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment