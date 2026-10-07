403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Why Product Leaders, Not Just Products, Will Define the Next Decade of Business Growth
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) The next generation of market leaders will not necessarily be the companies that launch the most products; they will be the ones that consistently build the right products, adapt faster to customer needs, and use AI to make better product decisions.
As customer expectations evolve rapidly and technology cycles become shorter, product management has emerged as one of the most strategic business capabilities across industries. Today's competitive advantage lies in identifying the right market opportunity early, validating ideas quickly, and continuously improving products using customer insights, experimentation and data.
The shift is already underway.
According to Deloitte Digital (2025), 90% of organisations surveyed are investing in Generative AI, while 67% are increasing those investments to improve efficiency and productivity. Product development is among the key business functions being transformed as organisations use AI to accelerate idea generation, improve product design, personalise customer experiences and shorten development cycles.
India is witnessing a similar transformation. Deloitte's State of Generative AI in the Enterprise (2025) notes that 67% of Indian organisations have reported positive impact across every phase of the software development lifecycle, reflecting how AI is becoming integral to building, testing and improving digital products.
As markets become more competitive, successful product leaders are expected to do far more than manage launches. They increasingly need to:
•Identify emerging customer opportunities before competitors.
•Validate ideas quickly through experimentation and data.
•Build products around measurable customer outcomes.
•Leverage AI to improve product discovery, design and decision-making.
•Align business, technology and design teams around a common product vision.
Recognising this shift, executive education is evolving to prepare professionals for an AI-enabled product landscape.
Building AI-Ready Product Leaders
The ISB Online Product Management Programme is a 16-week executive programme designed to help professionals manage the complete product lifecycle—from product strategy and customer discovery to AI-enabled product development, launch, growth and performance management.
Offered by ISB Online, the digital arm of Indian School of Business (ISB), ranked #1 in India, #2 in Asia and #12 globally in the Financial Times Global MBA Rankings 2026, the programme has enrolled more than 6,000 learners across 38+ cohorts, reflecting growing demand for structured product management education.
Unlike programmes focused solely on frameworks, the curriculum combines strategic product thinking with practical applications of Artificial Intelligence and Generative AI.
Participants explore areas including:
•Product strategy, innovation and lifecycle management.
•Customer discovery, market research and user journey mapping.
•Competitive positioning and opportunity assessment.
•Product roadmapping and product requirements documentation.
•Product-market fit, MVP development, A/B testing and growth hacking.
•Pricing strategy, branding, distribution and product analytics.
•Performance measurement using business and product metrics.
•Dedicated modules on AI and Generative AI across the product lifecycle.
The AI-focused curriculum examines practical applications such as:
•AI-powered idea generation and concept development.
•Product design optimisation.
•Customer personalisation and engagement.
•AI-assisted product analytics and decision-making.
•Ethical and responsible implementation of AI in product management.
Learning Through Real Business Challenges
A distinguishing feature of the programme is its emphasis on practical application.
Participants work on industry-inspired projects modelled around real product challenges, including:
•Developing product roadmaps through a Flipkart-inspired business scenario.
•Using product analytics and key performance metrics in a Swiggy-based product growth project.
•Conducting user research and translating insights into product design through a Paytm-inspired product innovation exercise.
The learning experience also includes:
•140+ self-paced video lectures from globally renowned ISB faculty.
•15 live online sessions with programme leaders.
•10 masterclasses led by experienced product leaders.
•Three hands-on projects, four business case studies and a capstone project.
•Practical exposure to 11 leading product management tools, including Figma, Jira, Mixpanel, SQL, Google Analytics, Miro, Asana, Notion and Balsamiq.
•Access to the prestigious ISB Online Network.
From Product Thinking to Product Leadership
Learner feedback consistently points to the programme's balance of academic rigour and workplace relevance.
Participants frequently highlight:
•A structured curriculum that simplifies complex product concepts.
•Hands-on projects that strengthen portfolios with practical experience.
•Live sessions and masterclasses that connect theory with industry practice.
•Cross-industry peer learning that broadens product thinking.
•Immediate application of frameworks, analytics and AI tools in professional roles.
Beyond technical knowledge, the Pprogramme aims to cultivate capabilities increasingly valued across product-led organisations. Customer obsession backed by data, strategic thinking, confidence in leading cross-functional teams, and the ability to identify growth opportunities before competitors.
As AI continues to compress product development cycles and customer expectations evolve faster than ever, organisations will increasingly differentiate themselves not by how many products they launch, but by how effectively they build products customers truly value. In that environment, product management is no longer just a business function; it is becoming a defining driver of sustainable competitive advantage.
As customer expectations evolve rapidly and technology cycles become shorter, product management has emerged as one of the most strategic business capabilities across industries. Today's competitive advantage lies in identifying the right market opportunity early, validating ideas quickly, and continuously improving products using customer insights, experimentation and data.
The shift is already underway.
According to Deloitte Digital (2025), 90% of organisations surveyed are investing in Generative AI, while 67% are increasing those investments to improve efficiency and productivity. Product development is among the key business functions being transformed as organisations use AI to accelerate idea generation, improve product design, personalise customer experiences and shorten development cycles.
India is witnessing a similar transformation. Deloitte's State of Generative AI in the Enterprise (2025) notes that 67% of Indian organisations have reported positive impact across every phase of the software development lifecycle, reflecting how AI is becoming integral to building, testing and improving digital products.
As markets become more competitive, successful product leaders are expected to do far more than manage launches. They increasingly need to:
•Identify emerging customer opportunities before competitors.
•Validate ideas quickly through experimentation and data.
•Build products around measurable customer outcomes.
•Leverage AI to improve product discovery, design and decision-making.
•Align business, technology and design teams around a common product vision.
Recognising this shift, executive education is evolving to prepare professionals for an AI-enabled product landscape.
Building AI-Ready Product Leaders
The ISB Online Product Management Programme is a 16-week executive programme designed to help professionals manage the complete product lifecycle—from product strategy and customer discovery to AI-enabled product development, launch, growth and performance management.
Offered by ISB Online, the digital arm of Indian School of Business (ISB), ranked #1 in India, #2 in Asia and #12 globally in the Financial Times Global MBA Rankings 2026, the programme has enrolled more than 6,000 learners across 38+ cohorts, reflecting growing demand for structured product management education.
Unlike programmes focused solely on frameworks, the curriculum combines strategic product thinking with practical applications of Artificial Intelligence and Generative AI.
Participants explore areas including:
•Product strategy, innovation and lifecycle management.
•Customer discovery, market research and user journey mapping.
•Competitive positioning and opportunity assessment.
•Product roadmapping and product requirements documentation.
•Product-market fit, MVP development, A/B testing and growth hacking.
•Pricing strategy, branding, distribution and product analytics.
•Performance measurement using business and product metrics.
•Dedicated modules on AI and Generative AI across the product lifecycle.
The AI-focused curriculum examines practical applications such as:
•AI-powered idea generation and concept development.
•Product design optimisation.
•Customer personalisation and engagement.
•AI-assisted product analytics and decision-making.
•Ethical and responsible implementation of AI in product management.
Learning Through Real Business Challenges
A distinguishing feature of the programme is its emphasis on practical application.
Participants work on industry-inspired projects modelled around real product challenges, including:
•Developing product roadmaps through a Flipkart-inspired business scenario.
•Using product analytics and key performance metrics in a Swiggy-based product growth project.
•Conducting user research and translating insights into product design through a Paytm-inspired product innovation exercise.
The learning experience also includes:
•140+ self-paced video lectures from globally renowned ISB faculty.
•15 live online sessions with programme leaders.
•10 masterclasses led by experienced product leaders.
•Three hands-on projects, four business case studies and a capstone project.
•Practical exposure to 11 leading product management tools, including Figma, Jira, Mixpanel, SQL, Google Analytics, Miro, Asana, Notion and Balsamiq.
•Access to the prestigious ISB Online Network.
From Product Thinking to Product Leadership
Learner feedback consistently points to the programme's balance of academic rigour and workplace relevance.
Participants frequently highlight:
•A structured curriculum that simplifies complex product concepts.
•Hands-on projects that strengthen portfolios with practical experience.
•Live sessions and masterclasses that connect theory with industry practice.
•Cross-industry peer learning that broadens product thinking.
•Immediate application of frameworks, analytics and AI tools in professional roles.
Beyond technical knowledge, the Pprogramme aims to cultivate capabilities increasingly valued across product-led organisations. Customer obsession backed by data, strategic thinking, confidence in leading cross-functional teams, and the ability to identify growth opportunities before competitors.
As AI continues to compress product development cycles and customer expectations evolve faster than ever, organisations will increasingly differentiate themselves not by how many products they launch, but by how effectively they build products customers truly value. In that environment, product management is no longer just a business function; it is becoming a defining driver of sustainable competitive advantage.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment