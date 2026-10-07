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Jazeera Airways Official Airline Sponsor of 12th Gulf Bank 642 Marathon
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Kuwait, 07 October 2026:
Jazeera Airways collaborated with Gulf Bank and Suffix Events to announce its partnership with the Gulf Bank 642 Marathon one of Kuwait’s most prominent annual sporting and community events, as Official Airline Sponsor. The partnership reflects Jazeera Airways’ commitment to supporting initiatives that bring the communities in Kuwait together, encourage active lifestyles and showcase Kuwait as a vibrant destination for major sporting and recreational events.
Najla Aleisa, Chief Marketing Officer of Gulf Bank, the title sponsor of Kuwait’s largest and only internationally accredited marathon, welcomed Jazeera Airways as the official airline partner of the Gulf Bank 642 Marathon. She noted that the partnership brings together two Kuwaiti institutions with a shared commitment to serving the community and supporting initiatives that deliver a positive and lasting impact.
She stated: “We take pride in the continued success of the Gulf Bank 642 Marathon and its development into a prominent sporting and community platform that brings together participants of all ages and backgrounds. Through this event, we seek to encourage physical activity and promote a broader culture of health and well-being.
“Our partnership with Jazeera Airways will support our efforts to consolidate the marathon’s position as one of the leading sporting events in Kuwait and the region. It will also contribute to strengthening Kuwait’s standing as a destination for sporting and community events that promote participation, engagement, and social connection.”
Ahmed Almajed, Chief Operating Officer of Suffix Events, welcomed Jazeera Airways as the Official Airline Sponsor of the Gulf Bank 642 Marathon. He noted that the partnership will help connect runners and visitors from across the region with the event, while supporting efforts to showcase Kuwait as a destination for major sporting and community events.
He stated: “The Gulf Bank 642 Marathon is designed to bring people together through movement, shared experiences and community spirit. We are pleased to welcome Jazeera Airways as the Official Airline Sponsor for this year’s event. Its extensive network will help make the marathon more accessible to runners and visitors from across the region, while supporting our ambition to showcase Kuwait as a destination for major sporting events.”
As Official Airline Sponsor, Jazeera Airways will also support the Gulf Bank Marathon in connecting participants and visitors to Kuwait through its growing network of destinations across the Middle East, Asia, Europe and Africa.
Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer, Jazeera Airways, said:
“We are delighted to partner with the Gulf Bank 642 Marathon, an event that has become an important part of Kuwait’s sporting and community calendar. At Jazeera Airways, connecting people is at the heart of what we do, and this partnership gives us another opportunity to bring people together through a shared passion for sport, well-being and community. The Marathon also provides a great platform to showcase Kuwait and encourage participation from runners and visitors from across the region and beyond. We look forward to supporting the event and welcoming participants to Kuwait on Jazeera Airways.”
Bringing together professional athletes, amateur runners, families and fitness enthusiasts, the Gulf Bank Marathon 642 promotes health, wellbeing and community participation while providing an opportunity for runners of different abilities to take part.
A team of runners from Jazeera Airways will also participate in the race, reinforcing the airline’s focus on wellbeing and teamwork. The airline will also encourage passengers to engage with the event. The partnership builds on Jazeera Airways’ continued support for sporting, cultural and community initiatives in Kuwait and complements the airline’s wider commitment to contributing positively to the communities it serves.
With an extensive network from its home at Jazeera Terminal 5 at Kuwait International Airport, Jazeera Airways continues to strengthen Kuwait’s direct connectivity with key regional and international markets.
- ENDS
Jazeera Airways collaborated with Gulf Bank and Suffix Events to announce its partnership with the Gulf Bank 642 Marathon one of Kuwait’s most prominent annual sporting and community events, as Official Airline Sponsor. The partnership reflects Jazeera Airways’ commitment to supporting initiatives that bring the communities in Kuwait together, encourage active lifestyles and showcase Kuwait as a vibrant destination for major sporting and recreational events.
Najla Aleisa, Chief Marketing Officer of Gulf Bank, the title sponsor of Kuwait’s largest and only internationally accredited marathon, welcomed Jazeera Airways as the official airline partner of the Gulf Bank 642 Marathon. She noted that the partnership brings together two Kuwaiti institutions with a shared commitment to serving the community and supporting initiatives that deliver a positive and lasting impact.
She stated: “We take pride in the continued success of the Gulf Bank 642 Marathon and its development into a prominent sporting and community platform that brings together participants of all ages and backgrounds. Through this event, we seek to encourage physical activity and promote a broader culture of health and well-being.
“Our partnership with Jazeera Airways will support our efforts to consolidate the marathon’s position as one of the leading sporting events in Kuwait and the region. It will also contribute to strengthening Kuwait’s standing as a destination for sporting and community events that promote participation, engagement, and social connection.”
Ahmed Almajed, Chief Operating Officer of Suffix Events, welcomed Jazeera Airways as the Official Airline Sponsor of the Gulf Bank 642 Marathon. He noted that the partnership will help connect runners and visitors from across the region with the event, while supporting efforts to showcase Kuwait as a destination for major sporting and community events.
He stated: “The Gulf Bank 642 Marathon is designed to bring people together through movement, shared experiences and community spirit. We are pleased to welcome Jazeera Airways as the Official Airline Sponsor for this year’s event. Its extensive network will help make the marathon more accessible to runners and visitors from across the region, while supporting our ambition to showcase Kuwait as a destination for major sporting events.”
As Official Airline Sponsor, Jazeera Airways will also support the Gulf Bank Marathon in connecting participants and visitors to Kuwait through its growing network of destinations across the Middle East, Asia, Europe and Africa.
Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer, Jazeera Airways, said:
“We are delighted to partner with the Gulf Bank 642 Marathon, an event that has become an important part of Kuwait’s sporting and community calendar. At Jazeera Airways, connecting people is at the heart of what we do, and this partnership gives us another opportunity to bring people together through a shared passion for sport, well-being and community. The Marathon also provides a great platform to showcase Kuwait and encourage participation from runners and visitors from across the region and beyond. We look forward to supporting the event and welcoming participants to Kuwait on Jazeera Airways.”
Bringing together professional athletes, amateur runners, families and fitness enthusiasts, the Gulf Bank Marathon 642 promotes health, wellbeing and community participation while providing an opportunity for runners of different abilities to take part.
A team of runners from Jazeera Airways will also participate in the race, reinforcing the airline’s focus on wellbeing and teamwork. The airline will also encourage passengers to engage with the event. The partnership builds on Jazeera Airways’ continued support for sporting, cultural and community initiatives in Kuwait and complements the airline’s wider commitment to contributing positively to the communities it serves.
With an extensive network from its home at Jazeera Terminal 5 at Kuwait International Airport, Jazeera Airways continues to strengthen Kuwait’s direct connectivity with key regional and international markets.
- ENDS
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