South Africa: Deputy President Mashatile Welcomes Progress On The National Dialogue Steering Committee

Deputy President Mashatile on Wednesday, 07 October 2026, met with the Steering Committee as they continue the important work of building a National Dialogue that is inclusive, credible and responsive to the aspirations of South Africans.

Over the past months, different sectors have been meeting, hosting dialogues and engaging on issues affecting the people of South Africa.

Among the notable developments are the following:

- The Youth Sector has developed its own coordination framework, resolved internal organisational matters, and commenced preparations for youth-led dialogue processes.

- ⁠The sector on People with Disabilities has successfully convened consultations and provided valuable recommendations on accessibility, participation and inclusion.

- ⁠Civil society, faith-based organisations, women, youth and other sectors have demonstrated a strong commitment to ensuring that communities are mobilised and ready to participate in the National Dialogue.

The pilot dialogues have demonstrated that citizens across our country are willing to engage constructively with the challenges facing South Africa and to contribute practical solutions.

Provincial governments and local stakeholders have provided valuable support in areas such as security coordination, transport arrangements and regulatory approvals, illustrating the importance of the whole-of-society approach.

These developments confirm that the vision of a citizen-led National Dialogue remains alive and continues to gain momentum across society.

Deputy President Mashatile has welcomed the report by the Steering Committee on the progress made thus far regarding the National Dialogue. He reminded the Steering Committee that the National Dialogue belongs to the people of South Africa highlighting that - “The conversations held thus far demonstrate that citizens are ready to engage honestly about the challenges facing our country and to contribute solutions.

The pilot dialogues have shown that South Africans are eager to participate in shaping the future of our country. Our responsibility is to ensure that these voices are heard, that the process remains credible and inclusive, and that the outcomes translate into meaningful action that improves the lives of our people.”

Following the Local Government Elections, the Deputy President empathised that the priorities of the Steering Committee should be on concluding all outstanding governance and participation issues in a manner that strengthens unity and confidence in the process and that every sector should finalise its implementation plans, mobilisation strategies and dialogue methodologies.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa.