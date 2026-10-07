Hon. Ayebare Seeks Commonwealth Support For Uganda's Bankable Projects

Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Secretary General of the Common Wealth paid a courtesy call to Hon. Adonia Ayebare, Minister of Foreign Affairs in Kampala.

The meeting was a buildup of a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of Hon. Ayabare's inaugural participation at the 81st UNGA as Minister of Foreign Affairs, where they discussed good governance, Uganda's participation in the forthcoming CHOGM Summit in Antigua and Barbuda from November 1-4, 2026 and Hon. Botchwey's visit to Uganda from 7th - 9th October, 2026.

Hon. Botchwey briefed the Minister on plans for CHOGM, including opportunities for governments to present priority projects to international financial institutions, development banks and private investors.

Hon. Ayebare highlighted Uganda's bankable projects under the Uganda Investment Authority (UIA) and requested Commonwealth support in attracting investors to these projects.

He also noted that he will be unable to attend CHOGM because it coincides with COP30 in the Republic of Türkiye, where he is a Climate Change Negotiator and chairs the Subsidiary Body for Scientific and Technological Advice (SBSTA).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Republic of Uganda - Ministry of Foreign Affairs.