Delhi HC Permits Vivo India Executive To Travel Abroad, Suspends LOC For Four Days

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday permitted a senior director of Vivo Mobile India to travel to Bangkok for four days for official meetings and directed suspension of the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against him during the period.

A single-judge Bench of Justice Sachin Datta allowed Harinder Dahiya, the company's Senior Director of Finance and Accounts, to travel to Thailand, from October 12 to 15 for official meetings concerning statutory audit matters, audit and control transformation, litigation, and business and finance strategy at Vivo India.

The High Court also permitted release of his passport and directed that the LOC against him will remain suspended during the four-day period.

Dahiya had challenged the March 19, 2026 order of the Patiala House Courts, which had rejected his plea seeking setting aside of the LOC, permission to travel abroad and release of his passport.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposed the application, contending that Dahiya, as Director and Chief Financial Officer of Vivo India, had played a crucial role in the alleged siphoning of proceeds of crime stated to be around Rs 20,241 crore.

The federal anti-money laundering agency also said that the official meetings could be attended virtually and relied on another order of the High Court, by which the travel application of co-accused Guangwen Kuang alias Andrew Kuang was dismissed.

However, the Delhi High Court said the earlier order concerning Kuang did not assist the ED as it was based on his foreign nationality and the absence of an extradition treaty with China.

Dahiya, an Indian national travelling to Thailand, stood on a different footing, it said.

As part of the conditions, Dahiya has been directed to deposit original title documents of his immovable assets with the High Court Registry as security until his return and furnish his travel itinerary, flight details, address of stay and contact number in Thailand to the investigating officer and trial court.

He has also been directed to intimate the investigating officer and trial court within 24 hours of his return, re-deposit his passport within the same period and appear before the trial court on the next date fixed.

The High Court also directed that Dahiya will not contact any witness, tamper with evidence or do anything prejudicial to the proceedings.

The LOC will automatically revive after October 15.

The High Court clarified that its observations were confined to the present application and would not amount to an expression on the merits of the main case.