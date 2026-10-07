Chandrababu Naidu To Urge PM Modi To Approve Vizag Metro, Beach Corridor Projects

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Oct 7 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek approval for the Visakhapatnam Metro Rail project and Beach Corridor projects.

The Chief Minister, who left on a two-day visit to the national capital on Wednesday, will meet Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and other Union Ministers.

According to an official statement here, the Chief Minister will also request the Prime Minister to initiate steps for taking up a river-linking project in the State.

In view of the drought-like conditions prevailing in Andhra Pradesh due to the impact of El Nino, the Chief Minister will seek special financial assistance from the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to provide relief to the State.

He will also request the Prime Minister and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for Central support for the conduct of the Godavari Pushkarams next year.

Discussions will also be held with the Union Finance Minister on taking forward the Rayalaseema Global Horticulture Hub project.

Chandrababu Naidu, along with Nirmala Sitharaman, last week laid the foundation stone for the Global Horticulture Hub and the Indian School of Agriculture at Madanapalle in Annamayya district.

The Chief Minister stated that Rayalaseema will be transformed from a land of drought into a land of prosperity through the Global Horticulture Hub to be developed with an investment of Rs 1 lakh crore.

During his meeting with Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil, the Chief Minister will discuss measures to utilise the large volumes of floodwater flowing from the Godavari River into the sea, as well as the proposed river-linking initiatives.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will participate along with Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in the CII Partnership Conference Curtain Raiser, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in Delhi and return to Amaravati on Thursday night.