Compression Garments And Stockings Market Size, 2034

The global compression garments and stockings market was valued at USD 3.36 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 3.53 billion in 2026 to USD 5.29 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 5.17% during the forecast period (2026-2034). North America dominated the compression garments and stockings market with a share of 37.19% in 2025.

Compression garments and stockings are specialized clothing items designed to apply controlled pressure to specific areas of the body, mainly the legs and arms. Compression garments and stockings are tracked under HSN Code 6115 (pantyhose, tights, stockings, socks and other hosiery, including graduated compression hosiery) and SIC Code 2252 (hosiery, not elsewhere classified).

The compression garments and stockings market demand is driven by the rising prevalence of venous disorders and a focus on post-surgical recovery. Healthcare providers and consumers focus on improved circulation and swelling management, contributing to the compression garment and stocking market growth.

2025 Market Size: USD 3.36 Billion 2026 Market Size: USD 3.53 Billion 2034 Projected Market Size: USD 5.29 Billion Forecast Period: 2026–2034 Base Year: 2025 Market CAGR (2026-2034): 5.17%

Largest Regional Market (2025): North America North America Market Share (2025): 37.19% Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026-2034): 8.03%

By Product Type

Leading Segment: Medical Compression Stockings Market Share (2025): 34.7%

By Application

Fastest-Growing Segment: Sports & Athletic Recovery CAGR (2026-2034): 6.34%

By End User

Leading Segment: Hospitals & Surgical Centers Market Share (2025): 33.9%

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Shift Toward Adjustable and Wrap Style Compression

Product design is moving beyond traditional knitted hosiery toward adjustable wraps, easy-donning systems, and condition-specific garments. This helps patients with limited dexterity or fluctuating limb size apply compression independently and consistently. For instance, SIGVARIS Group has introduced the Envelo Arm Wrap, positioned as giving patients and healthcare professionals greater independence, efficiency, and safety in compression therapy.

Integration of Pressure Sensors for Digital Compression Monitoring

Manfuacturers are offering garments with embedded pressure sensors for continuous compression monitoring. Sensor-based designs can measure pressure at different points on the limb and transmit data to connected devices for evaluation.

Supply chain disruptions are expected to have a moderate impact on the compression garment and stockings market share, given its direct exposure to shortages of synthetic fibers, elastic materials, and specialized fabrics. The market is expected to experience a V-shaped recovery. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.17%, but supply chain constraints could reduce growth by approximately 1.5 percentage points, resulting in a growth of around 3.67%.

The compression garment and stockings market forecasts strategic investment activity directed toward rehabilitation solutions and product commercialization for venous and lymphatic disorders. In March 2026, Endogenex closed a USD 50 million Series C extension to fund its pivotal ReCET clinical study and regulatory path toward FDA approval.

Post-Thrombotic Syndrome Management and Long-Term Edema Control Drive Market

Post-thrombotic syndrome can cause persistent leg swelling, heaviness, pain, and skin changes after deep vein thrombosis. Long-term compression use helps manage these symptoms by applying controlled pressure to the affected limb. This creates a specific need for medical compression garments among patients with chronic venous complications.

Coverage for compression products used in lymphedema management can improve patient access to medically prescribed garments. Reimbursement policies that cover compression garments reduce out-of-pocket costs for eligible patients and support continued use as part of long-term lymphedema care.

Pressure-Related Skin Irritation and Difficulty in Medical Fitting Restrain Market Growth

Continuous compression can cause skin irritation, pressure marks, or discomfort when garments are poorly fitted or used for long periods. These issues can lead users to reduce wearing time or discontinue therapy, particularly among patients with sensitive skin.

Medical-grade compression garments often require accurate measurement of limb size and shape before selection. Changes in swelling or limb circumference can also make previously fitted garments unsuitable over time. These fitting requirements can increase dependence on professional assessment and restrict easy access to appropriate products.

Aerospace Compression Apparel and Smart Rehabilitation Wear Create Opportunities for Market Players

Aerospace compression apparel provides a niche opportunity for manufacturers to develop specialized garments for pilots, cabin crew, and space-related applications. Textile and performance-wear companies can develop specialized compression apparel through partnerships with aerospace organizations and aviation equipment suppliers.

Smart rehabilitation wear provides another specialized opportunity through compression garments equipped with pressure sensors, motion sensors, or muscle activity monitoring features. These products help rehabilitation centers and sports medicine facilities track movement and recovery without requiring multiple separate monitoring devices.

The medical compression stockings segment accounted for a share of 34.7% in 2025 due to their widespread use for managing venous disorders, swelling, and circulation-related conditions.

The compression shorts & tights segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.21% during the forecast period, reflecting their increasing use in sports recovery, physical activity, and compression-based wellness applications.

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The varicose veins & CVI segment accounted for a share of 31.6% in 2025 due to the regular use of compression products for improving venous circulation and reducing leg swelling.

The sports & athletic recovery segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.34% during the forecast period, as compression wear becomes more common in recovery routines and athletic performance programs.

The hospitals & surgical centers segment accounted for a share of 33.9% in 2025, supported by the use of compression garments and stockings during surgical recovery and clinical care.

The health & fitness clubs segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.12% during the forecast period, driven by the use of compression wear during exercise, training, and post-workout recovery.

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The North America compression garment and stockings market accounted for the largest regional share of 36.8% in 2025.

The American Venous Forum's 2027 AVF-JOBST Clinical Research Grant will provide USD 85,000 over two years for U.S.-based research in venous and lymphatic diseases, with priority given to disease management through compression therapy. Such research activities support the development and clinical evaluation of next-generation compression garments for circulatory support and venous care.

Ontario's Assistive Devices Program covers 75% of the cost of eligible compression garments and sleeves for chronic lymphedema. Quebec's public health insurance program also provides reimbursement for compression garments used to manage lymphedema, with reimbursement levels and maximum allowable amounts indexed annually.

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The Asia Pacific compression garment and stockings market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.78% during the forecast period, showcasing the fastest-growing regional market.

The Japanese market is expected to benefit from continued public reimbursement for medical compression products used in lymphedema and chronic venous conditions. Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare provides a medical expense reimbursement framework for elastic stockings, sleeves, and related compression garments prescribed for treatment. This also includes products used for limb lymphedema following cancer treatment and chronic venous insufficiency.

China's NMPA approved the Vflower Venous Stent System for iliofemoral vein conditions. The development of dedicated venous interventions can increase the need for complementary compression products during recovery and long-term management of venous insufficiency.

The Government of India's Scheme for Strengthening of Medical Device Industry, with a financial outlay of USD 58.5 million equivalent, supports domestic manufacturing of key components and accessories and clinical studies. For instance, Vissco Healthcare provides medical compression stockings, anti-embolism stockings, and knee- and above-knee compression stockings.

The Europe compression garment and stockings market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.89% during the forecast period.

Germany's Federal Ministry of Health confirms that compression stockings are among the medical aids eligible for coverage by statutory health insurance when they are medically required to secure treatment outcomes or prevent disability. The government also plans to provide over 50 billion through 2035 through the Hospital Transformation Fund to modernize hospital structures, supporting the development of a specialized and modernized compression therapy ecosystem.

National Health Services' ongoing work on digitally enabled wound care pathways is creating scope for connected treatment models that monitor patients remotely and support earlier intervention. These developments can create future applications for smart compression stockings that combine graduated pressure with digital monitoring for venous and wound care management.

The Latin America compression garment and stockings market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.43% during the forecast period. The Department of Physiotherapy at the Federal University of Pernambuco in Brazil is conducting a randomized clinical trial in Recife to evaluate panty type compression garments for pain, wound healing, and pelvic activation after cesarean delivery.

Mexico will add 12,750 new primary care clinics from January 2027, increasing healthcare capacity to more than 40 million consultations annually. The larger care network can expand access to medical hosiery and compression products used for edema management and venous conditions.

The Middle East & Africa compression garment and stockings market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.61% during the forecast period. The Dubai Health Authority's bilateral knee surgery guideline recommends compression stockings or sequential compression devices for venous thromboembolism prevention and remains effective until October 2030. This long-term clinical guidance can support continued use of compression stockings in UAE hospitals.

South Africa's National Department of Health is developing an Office of Health Products Procurement to procure medical devices and consumables for the health system, with a formulary planned to determine products available to accredited providers. This future procurement structure can expand access to compression stockings used in vascular rehabilitation and postoperative care.

The compression garments and stockings market competitive landscape is moderately consolidated, with medical hosiery providers and specialized healthcare textile companies. Key players such as SIGVARIS Group, medi GmbH & Co. KG, Essity AB, Bauerfeind AG, and Julius Zorn GmbH are estimated to account for 54% of the global compression garments and stockings market share.

Established players compete mainly through graduated compression products, clinical support, and global distribution networks. Regional players in the compression garments and stockings market ecosystem focus on tailored fitting solutions and localized distribution capabilities to strengthen their market presence.

SIGVARIS Group (Switzerland) medi GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) Essity AB (Sweden) Bauerfeind AG (Germany) Julius Zorn GmbH (Germany) 3M (US) Thuasne Group (France) Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) Cardinal Health, Inc. (US) Tynor Orthotics Pvt. Ltd. (India) Swisslastic AG St. Gallen (Switzerland) Venosan AG (Switzerland) Ofa Bamberg GmbH (Germany) Paul Hartmann AG (Germany) Bio Compression Systems, Inc. (US) 2XU Pty Ltd (Australia) Zensah LLC (US)

October 2026: Essity highlighted the use of JOBST compression garments by NASA's Artemis II crew to help manage fluid shifts associated with microgravity.

September 2026: medi introduced new Velvet Violet and Saffron Yellow colors and crystal designs for its mediven medical compression stockings used in venous, lipoedema, and lymphoedema therapy.

June 2026: FIGS and ArchTek launched medical-grade compression socks for healthcare professionals, offering compression levels from light to maximum compression with integrated five-layer arch support.