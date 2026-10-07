Kuwait Marriage Law: Pre-Marital Counseling Now Must For Couples Tying Knot

Kuwait City: The Kuwait Cabinet has cleared two big legal amendments to make family life more secure in the country. Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah chaired the weekly cabinet meeting where they approved these draft orders.

A cabinet press release stated that the main goal of amending the documentation law is to simplify procedures. It also aims to improve digital systems between departments and modernize official documents while keeping them legally valid. The new amendment changes how the documentation department under the Ministry of Justice works in two main ways. First, the government notary will no longer handle company document registrations. The Commercial Registration Department under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry will take over this power.

Second, the government will make the registration of personal matters like marriage, divorce, and getting back together much stricter. The new rule makes pre-marital training and pre-divorce reconciliation efforts mandatory. This step aims to reduce family disputes as much as possible. Along with this, the law will bring in online remote documentation and fully digital judicial records to match modern tech upgrades.

The most important rule in the new draft law is about marriage registration. Brides and grooms cannot register their marriage contract unless they successfully finish the specific pre-marital training program. The Cabinet clarified that the Minister of Justice will issue a special order soon. This order will share details about the training duration, syllabus, passing marks, and the agency in charge of running the program.