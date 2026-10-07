Vivo X Fold 6: Vivo Drops A Massive 6900Mah Battery Folding Phone To Take On Samsung

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Vivo officially launches the cutting-edge Vivo X Fold 6 in India today. The brand aims to grab the top spot in the foldable smartphone market with this massive release.

Vivo officially launched its brand new Vivo X Fold 6 smartphone in India today. The company aims to grab the top spot in the Indian folding phone market. The brand keeps its classic design style but packs the device with heavy modern features. The phone is already grabbing massive attention in the tech market.

Apple and Samsung are pushing passport-shaped folding phones this year. Vivo ignores this trend and sticks to its winning formula. The brand retains the sleek, tall, and narrow design from the previous X Fold 5 model. The phone fits perfectly in your hands. Vivo upgraded only the core tech to make this one of the most powerful folding phones available right now.

Vivo built this phone using premium glass and metal alloy. The device gets an IP59 rating for solid dust and water protection. You get a massive 8.02-inch inner folding screen and a 6.51-inch cover screen. Both displays use cutting-edge 120Hz LTPO AMOLED panels. MediaTek powers the device with a custom Dimensity 9500 Super Edition chipset. (This is just like Samsung using 'For Galaxy' chips). The phone runs on Origin OS 7 and comes in a single 12GB RAM with 512GB storage variant in India.

Vivo packs three powerful cameras on the back for photography fans. The setup includes a 200-megapixel main camera with f/1.68 aperture and OIS. You also get a 50-megapixel periscope lens with 3x zoom and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera. Vivo uses famous Zeiss technology and T-star coating to cut down lens glare in artificial light. The phone also features two 20-megapixel selfie cameras on the inner and outer screens.

Vivo drops a massive 6,900mAh battery inside this folding phone. The device supports 80W wired fast charging and 40W wireless charging. Vivo priced the X Fold 6 12GB and 512GB model at Rs 2,19,999 in India. You can buy the phone in premium Black and Teal colors. The official public sale kicks off on October 13.