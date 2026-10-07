Why Drinking Water Immediately After Eating Peanuts Is Bad For Health

Many of us love munching on peanuts. But elders always tell us not to drink water right after eating them. Since peanuts are dry, they naturally make you feel thirsty. However, studies show that peanuts create heat in the body. If you drink cold water immediately after eating them, you might end up with a sore throat, a bad cough, or a cold.

Health experts explain that peanuts contain natural oils and fine dust particles. When you drink water right away, these particles can cause mild irritation, an itchy feeling, or a sudden cough in your throat.

Another reason is the body heat that peanuts generate. When you drink water, it messes with your body's temperature balance and cools down this heat too fast. This sudden mix of hot and cold can trigger coughs, colds, and even breathing issues.

This sudden temperature change is the main culprit behind that annoying cough. Drinking water right after having peanuts is a common reason why people catch a cold or face respiratory problems.

Parents should be extra careful with kids. Letting children drink water right after eating peanuts is not a good idea. It actually increases the chances of triggering an allergic reaction. We already know that peanuts can cause allergies in both kids and adults. Gulping down water right after eating them just adds to the throat irritation and scratchiness. So, it is always better to avoid drinking water immediately after your peanut snack.

If you are someone who easily gets an itchy throat after eating peanuts, you should wait for at least 10 to 15 minutes before drinking water. And when you do drink, always choose room temperature water instead of cold water.