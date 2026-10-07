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Akshar Yoga Kendraa Accredited as a ‘Leading Yoga Institution’ by Yoga Certification Board, Ministry of AYUSH
(MENAFN- Life and Style News) .
The recognition, the highest category of institutional accreditation under the Yoga Certification Board framework, acknowledges over two decades of work in yoga education, teacher training and global outreach
Bengaluru, 7th October 2026: Akshar Yoga Kendraa has been accredited as a ‘Leading Yoga Institution’ by the Yoga Certification Board (YCB), Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, marking a significant milestone in its more than two-decade journey in yoga education, training and wellness.
The recognition represents the highest category of institutional accreditation under the Yoga Certification Board’s framework and places Akshar Yoga Kendraa among established yoga institutions recognised for their legacy, scale, infrastructure, academic systems and sustained contribution to yoga education.
For Akshar Yoga Kendraa, the accreditation acknowledges more than 20 years of work under the guidance of its founder, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, focused on preserving traditional yogic knowledge while creating structured learning pathways for practitioners and professionals.
Over the years, Akshar Yoga Kendraa has developed programmes across Asana, Pranayama, Meditation, Mudra, Yoga philosophy, alignment, teaching methodology, wellness and advanced yogic practices. According to the institution, its initiatives have reached more than 20 million students and practitioners across 80-plus countries, while over 50,000 yoga teachers have been trained through its educational ecosystem.
Akshar Yoga Kendraa has also achieved 42 Guinness World Records in Yoga, reflecting the scale of its training and outreach initiatives. Its programmes have engaged participants across diverse groups, including students, athletes, educators, corporate professionals, police and defence personnel, senior citizens, specially-abled individuals and international practitioners.
Commenting on the accreditation, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder, Akshar Yoga Kendraa, said, “This recognition is an important milestone in our journey, but more importantly, it reinforces our responsibility towards preserving the authenticity and discipline of Yoga. For over two decades, our effort has been to create an ecosystem where traditional yogic wisdom is supported by structured education and rigorous teacher training. The accreditation strengthens our resolve to prepare capable Yoga professionals and take India’s timeless knowledge systems to a wider global community.”
As a Leading Yoga Institution, Akshar Yoga Kendraa is authorised to conduct training across multiple YCB-recognised categories, including Yoga Volunteer, Yoga Protocol Instructor, Yoga Wellness Instructor, Yoga Teacher and Evaluator, Yoga Master, Assistant Yoga Therapist, Yoga Therapist, Therapeutic Yoga Consultant, Yogasana Coach and school-level yoga teacher programmes, in accordance with applicable YCB guidelines.
The institution is also authorised to assess eligible candidates enrolled in its training programmes under the prescribed YCB framework and to conduct professional development initiatives such as Continuing Yoga Education programmes, workshops, seminars and conferences.
The accreditation is expected to strengthen Akshar Yoga Kendraa’s ability to develop qualified yoga professionals and expand collaborations with schools, universities, corporations, government bodies, sports institutions and international wellness organisations.
With an expanding international footprint, including initiatives focused on markets such as Japan and Australia, Akshar Yoga Kendraa aims to take structured and authentic yoga education to a wider global audience while continuing to strengthen its teacher-training and wellness ecosystem in India.
The recognition, the highest category of institutional accreditation under the Yoga Certification Board framework, acknowledges over two decades of work in yoga education, teacher training and global outreach
Bengaluru, 7th October 2026: Akshar Yoga Kendraa has been accredited as a ‘Leading Yoga Institution’ by the Yoga Certification Board (YCB), Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, marking a significant milestone in its more than two-decade journey in yoga education, training and wellness.
The recognition represents the highest category of institutional accreditation under the Yoga Certification Board’s framework and places Akshar Yoga Kendraa among established yoga institutions recognised for their legacy, scale, infrastructure, academic systems and sustained contribution to yoga education.
For Akshar Yoga Kendraa, the accreditation acknowledges more than 20 years of work under the guidance of its founder, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, focused on preserving traditional yogic knowledge while creating structured learning pathways for practitioners and professionals.
Over the years, Akshar Yoga Kendraa has developed programmes across Asana, Pranayama, Meditation, Mudra, Yoga philosophy, alignment, teaching methodology, wellness and advanced yogic practices. According to the institution, its initiatives have reached more than 20 million students and practitioners across 80-plus countries, while over 50,000 yoga teachers have been trained through its educational ecosystem.
Akshar Yoga Kendraa has also achieved 42 Guinness World Records in Yoga, reflecting the scale of its training and outreach initiatives. Its programmes have engaged participants across diverse groups, including students, athletes, educators, corporate professionals, police and defence personnel, senior citizens, specially-abled individuals and international practitioners.
Commenting on the accreditation, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder, Akshar Yoga Kendraa, said, “This recognition is an important milestone in our journey, but more importantly, it reinforces our responsibility towards preserving the authenticity and discipline of Yoga. For over two decades, our effort has been to create an ecosystem where traditional yogic wisdom is supported by structured education and rigorous teacher training. The accreditation strengthens our resolve to prepare capable Yoga professionals and take India’s timeless knowledge systems to a wider global community.”
As a Leading Yoga Institution, Akshar Yoga Kendraa is authorised to conduct training across multiple YCB-recognised categories, including Yoga Volunteer, Yoga Protocol Instructor, Yoga Wellness Instructor, Yoga Teacher and Evaluator, Yoga Master, Assistant Yoga Therapist, Yoga Therapist, Therapeutic Yoga Consultant, Yogasana Coach and school-level yoga teacher programmes, in accordance with applicable YCB guidelines.
The institution is also authorised to assess eligible candidates enrolled in its training programmes under the prescribed YCB framework and to conduct professional development initiatives such as Continuing Yoga Education programmes, workshops, seminars and conferences.
The accreditation is expected to strengthen Akshar Yoga Kendraa’s ability to develop qualified yoga professionals and expand collaborations with schools, universities, corporations, government bodies, sports institutions and international wellness organisations.
With an expanding international footprint, including initiatives focused on markets such as Japan and Australia, Akshar Yoga Kendraa aims to take structured and authentic yoga education to a wider global audience while continuing to strengthen its teacher-training and wellness ecosystem in India.
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