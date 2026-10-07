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Global Talent Square Launches Study Abroad Offering to Simplify Overseas Education for Indian Students
(MENAFN- Life and Style News) .
New Delhi, 7th October, 2026: Global Talent Square (GTS), a global mobility and international talent solutions company, has launched its Study Abroad offering, designed to help students in India navigate the overseas education journey and prepare for international career opportunities.
The offering provides end-to-end support across the study abroad journey, including career counselling, course and university shortlisting, application support, SOP and LOR guidance, IELTS/PTE/GRE/GMAT support, scholarships, education loans, visa assistance, accommodation and pre-departure orientation.
GTS currently supports opportunities across destinations including Germany, Austria, New Zealand, Albania, Switzerland, Canada, the UK, UAE, South Korea and Australia, among other international markets. Through strategic partnerships with universities and institutions, GTS is also offering students access to specialised courses aligned with their academic interests and career aspirations. At TU Dresden, students can explore courses in Vocational Education and Personnel Capacity Building. TU Wien has Computer Science and Software Engineering courses. The University of Bologna has options in Engineering, Computer Science and Data Science. At the University of Manchester, students can pursue MSc programmes in Data Science and Computer Science, as well as healthcare courses in Nursing and Public Health.
The new offering provides end-to-end support, from career counselling and university shortlisting to applications, test preparation, scholarships, visa assistance and pre-departure support. GTS aims to make studying abroad more accessible by bringing multiple services together through a single platform and providing students with dedicated counselling throughout their journey.
The platform is designed for students who are not only looking to study abroad but also want to explore opportunities to build their careers internationally after completing their education. By connecting education guidance with broader global mobility services, GTS aims to reduce the complexity involved in planning an overseas education journey.
“Our aim is to make the study abroad journey simpler and more accessible for students by providing trusted guidance at every stage. From selecting the right course and university to preparing for departure, we want students to have a dedicated support system as they take their next step towards a global career,” said Prashant Pachisia, Director, Global Talent Square.
With the launch of Study Abroad, GTS plans to further strengthen its university partnerships, expand its course portfolio and create more opportunities for students across international education markets.
New Delhi, 7th October, 2026: Global Talent Square (GTS), a global mobility and international talent solutions company, has launched its Study Abroad offering, designed to help students in India navigate the overseas education journey and prepare for international career opportunities.
The offering provides end-to-end support across the study abroad journey, including career counselling, course and university shortlisting, application support, SOP and LOR guidance, IELTS/PTE/GRE/GMAT support, scholarships, education loans, visa assistance, accommodation and pre-departure orientation.
GTS currently supports opportunities across destinations including Germany, Austria, New Zealand, Albania, Switzerland, Canada, the UK, UAE, South Korea and Australia, among other international markets. Through strategic partnerships with universities and institutions, GTS is also offering students access to specialised courses aligned with their academic interests and career aspirations. At TU Dresden, students can explore courses in Vocational Education and Personnel Capacity Building. TU Wien has Computer Science and Software Engineering courses. The University of Bologna has options in Engineering, Computer Science and Data Science. At the University of Manchester, students can pursue MSc programmes in Data Science and Computer Science, as well as healthcare courses in Nursing and Public Health.
The new offering provides end-to-end support, from career counselling and university shortlisting to applications, test preparation, scholarships, visa assistance and pre-departure support. GTS aims to make studying abroad more accessible by bringing multiple services together through a single platform and providing students with dedicated counselling throughout their journey.
The platform is designed for students who are not only looking to study abroad but also want to explore opportunities to build their careers internationally after completing their education. By connecting education guidance with broader global mobility services, GTS aims to reduce the complexity involved in planning an overseas education journey.
“Our aim is to make the study abroad journey simpler and more accessible for students by providing trusted guidance at every stage. From selecting the right course and university to preparing for departure, we want students to have a dedicated support system as they take their next step towards a global career,” said Prashant Pachisia, Director, Global Talent Square.
With the launch of Study Abroad, GTS plans to further strengthen its university partnerships, expand its course portfolio and create more opportunities for students across international education markets.
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