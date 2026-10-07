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Karim Benzema Leads Growing Wave of Football Stars Investing in Dubai Real Estate
(MENAFN- JSPR) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – 7 October 2026 – Global football star Karim Benzema is leading a growing wave of interest among prominent footballers in Dubai’s real estate market after acquiring several residences at Mercedes-Benz Places | Binghatti City, along with a luxury residence at Vision Iconic. The acquisitions add Benzema to a growing list of international football stars who have chosen Binghatti developments for luxury property ownership in the emirate.
Binghatti announced Benzema’s acquisitions during the launch of Vision Iconic at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. The event featured a signing ceremony between the French football star and Abdullah Binghatti, Head of Sales, in the presence of Binghatti Chairman Muhammad BinGhatti, alongside prominent entrepreneurs, investors and distinguished guests.
Benzema’s addition marks the latest in a series of high-profile acquisitions by leading names in world football, underscoring Dubai’s growing appeal among sports stars and high-net-worth individuals seeking luxury real estate and branded residences.
This trend began in April 2024, when former Germany international and Bayer Leverkusen star Karim Bellarabi joined the community of owners at Mercedes-Benz Places | Binghatti after acquiring a luxury residence in the iconic development created by Binghatti in collaboration with Mercedes-Benz in the heart of Dubai.
In November of the same year, Brazilian football star Neymar Jr. acquired an ultra-luxury Sky Mansion valued at AED 200 million at Bugatti Residences by Binghatti, the world’s first residential development bearing the Bugatti brand. The residence features a private car lift providing direct vehicle access to the home, as well as a private swimming pool and panoramic views of Dubai’s skyline.
The list of football stars expanded further in February 2025, when Spanish international Aymeric Laporte became an owner at Bugatti Residences by Binghatti after acquiring a luxury penthouse in the development. Benzema has now joined that distinguished group in October 2026 with the acquisition of multiple residences across Binghatti developments.
Muhammad BinGhatti, Chairman of Binghatti, said: “The decision by some of the world’s most prominent football stars to choose Binghatti developments reflects the position the company has achieved and its ability to attract an exceptional segment of international buyers. We do not simply develop luxury residences; we create destinations with a global identity, bringing together distinctive design, exceptional quality, strategic locations and partnerships with some of the world’s most renowned brands.”
He added: “The growing presence of global stars within our community of owners also reflects Dubai’s firmly established position as one of the world’s leading destinations for wealth, investment and ultra-luxury real estate.”
Benzema’s investment comes as Binghatti develops Mercedes-Benz Places | Binghatti City in Meydan, the world’s first residential city bearing the Mercedes-Benz name. The AED 30 billion development spans more than 10 million square feet, with a master plan comprising 12 towers within a fully integrated residential destination.
Binghatti’s portfolio comprises more than 100 real estate projects with a total value exceeding AED 100 billion, alongside approximately 60 completed developments. Its portfolio spans multiple segments of the property market, including luxury and ultra-luxury real estate and branded residences.
Binghatti announced Benzema’s acquisitions during the launch of Vision Iconic at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. The event featured a signing ceremony between the French football star and Abdullah Binghatti, Head of Sales, in the presence of Binghatti Chairman Muhammad BinGhatti, alongside prominent entrepreneurs, investors and distinguished guests.
Benzema’s addition marks the latest in a series of high-profile acquisitions by leading names in world football, underscoring Dubai’s growing appeal among sports stars and high-net-worth individuals seeking luxury real estate and branded residences.
This trend began in April 2024, when former Germany international and Bayer Leverkusen star Karim Bellarabi joined the community of owners at Mercedes-Benz Places | Binghatti after acquiring a luxury residence in the iconic development created by Binghatti in collaboration with Mercedes-Benz in the heart of Dubai.
In November of the same year, Brazilian football star Neymar Jr. acquired an ultra-luxury Sky Mansion valued at AED 200 million at Bugatti Residences by Binghatti, the world’s first residential development bearing the Bugatti brand. The residence features a private car lift providing direct vehicle access to the home, as well as a private swimming pool and panoramic views of Dubai’s skyline.
The list of football stars expanded further in February 2025, when Spanish international Aymeric Laporte became an owner at Bugatti Residences by Binghatti after acquiring a luxury penthouse in the development. Benzema has now joined that distinguished group in October 2026 with the acquisition of multiple residences across Binghatti developments.
Muhammad BinGhatti, Chairman of Binghatti, said: “The decision by some of the world’s most prominent football stars to choose Binghatti developments reflects the position the company has achieved and its ability to attract an exceptional segment of international buyers. We do not simply develop luxury residences; we create destinations with a global identity, bringing together distinctive design, exceptional quality, strategic locations and partnerships with some of the world’s most renowned brands.”
He added: “The growing presence of global stars within our community of owners also reflects Dubai’s firmly established position as one of the world’s leading destinations for wealth, investment and ultra-luxury real estate.”
Benzema’s investment comes as Binghatti develops Mercedes-Benz Places | Binghatti City in Meydan, the world’s first residential city bearing the Mercedes-Benz name. The AED 30 billion development spans more than 10 million square feet, with a master plan comprising 12 towers within a fully integrated residential destination.
Binghatti’s portfolio comprises more than 100 real estate projects with a total value exceeding AED 100 billion, alongside approximately 60 completed developments. Its portfolio spans multiple segments of the property market, including luxury and ultra-luxury real estate and branded residences.
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