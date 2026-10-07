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Constantin Moscovici: “The Pan-Flute of Moldova” Performs in Abu Dhabi
(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi hosted a special cultural and artistic evening featuring renowned Moldovan pan-flute maestro Constantin Moscovici, whose musical performance attracted a large audience of officials, diplomats, business leaders, media representatives and members of the Moldovan community in the UAE.
Music took centre stage as one of the most powerful expressions of Moldovan national identity, with Moscovici delivering a special performance on the pan-flute, the instrument with which his name has been closely associated throughout decades of his artistic career.
Speaking to Gulf Tourism News.com, Moscovici said he was impressed by Abu Dhabi’s remarkable cultural landscape, particularly its cultural and artistic landmarks and museums, which feature distinctive and authentic architecture. He described Abu Dhabi as a capital of culture and creativity in the Gulf region and the wider Middle East.
He also expressed his pleasure at performing in Abu Dhabi, saying he looks forward to further cultural cooperation, stressing that art and culture serve as a bridge that strengthens ties and relations among peoples.
Art as a Bridge Between Moldova and the UAE
The evening carried special significance, offering guests an opportunity to discover an authentic aspect of Moldovan culture and the arts.
Through his pan-flute performance, Moscovici demonstrated the role music can play in introducing peoples to one another’s cultures and heritage, while building bridges of human and cultural communication between communities. The distinctive sound of the Moldovan pan-flute emerged as one of the evening’s most expressive messages, reflecting the depth and richness of Moldova’s national culture.
From Chisinau to Abu Dhabi, Constantin Moscovici continues to bring the musical voice of his homeland to new audiences, demonstrating that music can transcend distances and transform national heritage into a universal language understood by all.
Music That Carries the Identity of a Nation
Moscovici performed at the evening organised by Anatol Vangheli, Ambassador of the Republic of Moldova to the UAE, and his wife Anastasia Vangheli, marking the 35th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Moldova and the 31st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Moldova and the UAE.
His performance reflected the richness of Moldovan musical heritage, drawing on decades of artistic experience that have made him one of the most prominent names associated with the pan-flute in Moldova.
Moscovici holds the title of People’s Artist of the Republic of Moldova and has been awarded the title of Maestro of Arts. He continues to perform as a soloist with the “Sergei Lunchevici” National Philharmonic Orchestra in Chisinau.
According to his official biography, Moscovici began his professional musical career in 1984 and has since participated in festivals, competitions and concerts in numerous countries around the world.
His artistic career has taken Moldovan music to stages across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and the United States. He has also recorded six albums in Moldova and Germany featuring works by Moldovan and international composers.
“The Lonely Shepherd” – His Signature Performance
Moscovici is particularly associated with his performance of “The Lonely Shepherd”, composed by German musician James Last, one of the works that helped establish his distinctive presence with audiences in Moldova and internationally.
Moldova’s government agency responsible for intellectual property has noted that Moscovici’s performance of the piece has become one of his defining artistic trademarks. Its melodies have also become associated with the arrival and departure of passengers at Chisinau International Airport.
A Distinguished International Career
Moscovici began his journey with the pan-flute at the State Institute of Arts in Chisinau, where he studied under Professor Vasile Iovu.
During his early career, he won first prize at an international festival in Ashgabat in 1981, followed by second prize at a music festival in Riga in 1982, in addition to participating in a number of prestigious international festivals.
In 2000, he was awarded the title of Maestro of Arts, and in 2008 he received the title of People’s Artist, in recognition of his artistic career and contributions to Moldova’s musical life.
In 2022, Moscovici received the Gold Medal for Creativity from the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), in recognition of his artistic contributions and his role in promoting Moldova’s national values and culture both at home and abroad.
Music took centre stage as one of the most powerful expressions of Moldovan national identity, with Moscovici delivering a special performance on the pan-flute, the instrument with which his name has been closely associated throughout decades of his artistic career.
Speaking to Gulf Tourism News.com, Moscovici said he was impressed by Abu Dhabi’s remarkable cultural landscape, particularly its cultural and artistic landmarks and museums, which feature distinctive and authentic architecture. He described Abu Dhabi as a capital of culture and creativity in the Gulf region and the wider Middle East.
He also expressed his pleasure at performing in Abu Dhabi, saying he looks forward to further cultural cooperation, stressing that art and culture serve as a bridge that strengthens ties and relations among peoples.
Art as a Bridge Between Moldova and the UAE
The evening carried special significance, offering guests an opportunity to discover an authentic aspect of Moldovan culture and the arts.
Through his pan-flute performance, Moscovici demonstrated the role music can play in introducing peoples to one another’s cultures and heritage, while building bridges of human and cultural communication between communities. The distinctive sound of the Moldovan pan-flute emerged as one of the evening’s most expressive messages, reflecting the depth and richness of Moldova’s national culture.
From Chisinau to Abu Dhabi, Constantin Moscovici continues to bring the musical voice of his homeland to new audiences, demonstrating that music can transcend distances and transform national heritage into a universal language understood by all.
Music That Carries the Identity of a Nation
Moscovici performed at the evening organised by Anatol Vangheli, Ambassador of the Republic of Moldova to the UAE, and his wife Anastasia Vangheli, marking the 35th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Moldova and the 31st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Moldova and the UAE.
His performance reflected the richness of Moldovan musical heritage, drawing on decades of artistic experience that have made him one of the most prominent names associated with the pan-flute in Moldova.
Moscovici holds the title of People’s Artist of the Republic of Moldova and has been awarded the title of Maestro of Arts. He continues to perform as a soloist with the “Sergei Lunchevici” National Philharmonic Orchestra in Chisinau.
According to his official biography, Moscovici began his professional musical career in 1984 and has since participated in festivals, competitions and concerts in numerous countries around the world.
His artistic career has taken Moldovan music to stages across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and the United States. He has also recorded six albums in Moldova and Germany featuring works by Moldovan and international composers.
“The Lonely Shepherd” – His Signature Performance
Moscovici is particularly associated with his performance of “The Lonely Shepherd”, composed by German musician James Last, one of the works that helped establish his distinctive presence with audiences in Moldova and internationally.
Moldova’s government agency responsible for intellectual property has noted that Moscovici’s performance of the piece has become one of his defining artistic trademarks. Its melodies have also become associated with the arrival and departure of passengers at Chisinau International Airport.
A Distinguished International Career
Moscovici began his journey with the pan-flute at the State Institute of Arts in Chisinau, where he studied under Professor Vasile Iovu.
During his early career, he won first prize at an international festival in Ashgabat in 1981, followed by second prize at a music festival in Riga in 1982, in addition to participating in a number of prestigious international festivals.
In 2000, he was awarded the title of Maestro of Arts, and in 2008 he received the title of People’s Artist, in recognition of his artistic career and contributions to Moldova’s musical life.
In 2022, Moscovici received the Gold Medal for Creativity from the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), in recognition of his artistic contributions and his role in promoting Moldova’s national values and culture both at home and abroad.
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