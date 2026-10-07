IQS Engineering Unveils Custom Lead-Free Brass Forging Parts for Global OEMs

(MENAFN- IQS Engineering Solution Pvt. Ltd.) PUNE, INDIA — October 7, 2026 — IQS Engineering, a global supplier of precision-engineered industrial components, today officially announced the release of its new line of custom lead-free brass forging parts. Engineered specifically to serve tier-one Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) across the automotive, fluid control, HVAC, and industrial machinery sectors, this new range offers an optimal blend of eco-conscious material science, exceptional tensile strength, and high-precision tolerances.



As global regulatory bodies continuously reduce allowable lead limits in industrial, automotive, and potable water systems, manufacturers worldwide face increasing pressure to transition away from traditional leaded brass alloys without sacrificing machinability, structural performance, or cost efficiency. IQS Engineering’s latest metallurgical break-through directly answers this industry-wide challenge.



Engineering Material Compliance for Next-Generation Standards



Traditional leaded brass components have long been favored for their ease of machining and low production costs. However, international regulatory directives—including the European Union’s REACH and RoHS frameworks, as well as the U.S. Safe Drinking Water Act—have mandated strict reductions or total phase-outs of lead content in components contacting water, air, and sensitive fluid systems.



IQS Engineering’s proprietary lead-free brass alloys contain less than 0.09% lead by weight, well below current and anticipated international thresholds. Engineered using specialized grain-refinement techniques and micro-alloying elements, these high-density forgings deliver enhanced tensile strength, outstanding thermal resistance, and superior resistance to dezincification and stress corrosion cracking compared to standard cast or extruded alternatives.



"Global OEMs can no longer treat environmental compliance as an afterthought; it must be built directly into the raw materials and design architecture of every component," said the Chief Technology Officer at IQS Engineering. "Our custom lead-free brass forging solution provides our OEM partners with complete regulatory peace of mind while actually improving component lifespan and mechanical reliability in demanding operational environments."



Superior Hot-Forging Precision and Process Optimization



Forged under stringent thermal and mechanical controls, IQS Engineering’s parts benefit from closed-die hot forging techniques that ensure a uniform internal grain structure. This process eliminates internal porosity, voids, and structural weak spots commonly associated with traditional casting methods, enabling the production of thin-walled yet exceptionally durable shapes.



To maximize manufacturing efficiency for its client base, IQS Engineering integrates full-spectrum downstream operations, including:



State-of-the-Art CNC Machining: Precision post-forging turning and milling to achieve tight dimensional tolerances within microns.



Advanced Surface Finishing: Electroplating, passivating, and shot-blasting solutions tailored to specific operational environments.



Custom Tooling & Prototyping: Rapid in-house die design and simulation modeling to accelerate product launch schedules for complex customer specifications.



100% Quality Inspection: Comprehensive non-destructive testing (NDT), spectrographic material analysis, and coordinate measuring machine (CMM) verification.



Driving Sustainable Manufacturing and Supply Chain Resilience



Beyond meeting strict product compliance, the introduction of lead-free brass forging supports broader corporate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) targets. The alloys used in IQS Engineering’s facility are fully recyclable, helping downstream manufacturers minimize their scope 3 emissions and build circular supply chains.

With flexible production volumes and scalable manufacturing infrastructure, IQS Engineering is positioned to support both high-volume OEM automotive supply lines and specialized low-volume industrial equipment production.



"By offering tailored engineering support from initial CAD modeling to high-volume forging runs, we help our partners transition smoothly to sustainable materials without interrupting existing assembly operations," added the Global Sales Director at IQS Engineering. "This launch reinforces our commitment to being the preferred engineering partner for forward-thinking OEMs around the globe."



Availability and OEM Consultation



The custom lead-free brass forging components are now available for order and full-scale integration globally. IQS Engineering offers comprehensive metallurgical testing documentation, material certification reports, and engineering consultation services for new and retrofit design projects.

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