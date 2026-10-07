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The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi Announces the Appointment of Dr. Souraya Noujaim as Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi
(MENAFN- Four Agency) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 7 October 2026: The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) today announced the appointment of Dr. Souraya Noujaim as Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi, ahead of the museum’s tenth anniversary in 2027.
A distinguished art historian and curator, Dr. Noujaim brings decades of experience across some of the world’s leading cultural institutions and an intimate understanding of Louvre Abu Dhabi and the principles that shaped its creation. Internationally recognised for her expertise in Islamic art history and archaeology, Dr. Noujaim most recently served as Director of the Department of Islamic Arts at the Musée du Louvre in Paris and Chief of the French Grand Department of Islamic Art Heritage, overseeing a collection of 18,000 Islamic artworks. Her career spans senior curatorial and leadership roles across major museums and cultural institutions, where she has curated and contributed to major international exhibitions, research initiatives and collection-building projects exploring the relationships, exchanges and influences that have shaped global art histories.
His Excellency Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and President of Louvre Abu Dhabi, said: “As the first universal museum in the Arab world, Louvre Abu Dhabi is a powerful reflection of our belief in culture as a bridge between people, ideas and societies. Since 2017, it has contributed greatly to the emirate’s status as a global cultural capital. Dr. Noujaim has been part of the museum’s journey from its earliest stages, helping shape its collection, scholarly foundations and distinctive universal narrative. We are confident that Dr. Noujaim’s international expertise and deep understanding of what makes Louvre Abu Dhabi unique will contribute to the museum’s role as a leading cultural institution in the region and on the global stage.”
Dr. Souraya Noujaim, Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi, said: “Louvre Abu Dhabi holds a special place in my professional and personal journey. Having had the privilege of contributing to the museum’s development over many years, I am honoured to return to Abu Dhabi and lead this remarkable institution into its next chapter. The museum has established itself as a place where cultures meet and where stories from across the world are presented through shared human experiences. I look forward to working with our teams, partners and communities to build on this legacy, deepen our engagement with audiences, expand and enrich our collection, and explore new ways of making art and culture accessible, relevant and inspiring for all.”
Dr. Noujaim was closely involved in the Louvre Abu Dhabi project for more than a decade. She contributed to the museum’s formative intellectual and curatorial vision and later served as its first Scientific, Curatorial and Collections Management Director from February 2018 until April 2023. In that role, she oversaw the museum’s curatorial, scientific and collections activities, helping build its collection through strategic acquisitions and shaping the distinctive narrative that defines Louvre Abu Dhabi today. She was also instrumental in developing key initiatives, including Art Here, which helped establish the museum as a platform for scholarship, artistic experimentation and contemporary creative expression.
As Director, Dr. Noujaim will execute Louvre Abu Dhabi’s overall strategic and institutional direction, overseeing all aspects of the museum’s activities, including collection development, exhibitions, research, conservation, education, public engagement, visitor experience and institutional growth. She will contribute to the museum’s continued evolution as the first universal museum in the Arab world, further strengthening its role as a global platform for cultural dialogue, scholarship and exchange.
The appointment comes as Louvre Abu Dhabi prepares to celebrate its tenth anniversary in 2027. Since opening in 2017, the museum has welcomed more than eight million visitors, presented 22 temporary exhibitions, five editions of Art Here and six exhibitions at Louvre Abu Dhabi’s Children’s Museum. The museum has also delivered a broad range of educational and cultural programmes while strengthening its role as a centre for research, conservation and scholarship through its Resource Centre, Scientific Laboratory, Conservation Centre and international Fellowships and Grants Programme.
Over the past nine years, Louvre Abu Dhabi has also transformed the scale and ambition of its permanent collection. When the museum opened, almost 30% of the artworks on display were drawn from Louvre Abu Dhabi’s own collection, with around 70% on loan from French museums and regional lenders. While the number of works on display has remained broadly consistent, the composition of the galleries has changed significantly, with nearly two-thirds of the works presented across the four chronological worlds now owned by Louvre Abu Dhabi, reflecting the museum’s evolution into a mature institution with a growing collection of its own.
As Louvre Abu Dhabi enters its second decade, Dr. Noujaim will lead the museum in advancing its founding vision, deeply rooted in Abu Dhabi, and expanding its impact as a leading cultural institution dedicated to knowledge, creativity and cross-cultural understanding.
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A distinguished art historian and curator, Dr. Noujaim brings decades of experience across some of the world’s leading cultural institutions and an intimate understanding of Louvre Abu Dhabi and the principles that shaped its creation. Internationally recognised for her expertise in Islamic art history and archaeology, Dr. Noujaim most recently served as Director of the Department of Islamic Arts at the Musée du Louvre in Paris and Chief of the French Grand Department of Islamic Art Heritage, overseeing a collection of 18,000 Islamic artworks. Her career spans senior curatorial and leadership roles across major museums and cultural institutions, where she has curated and contributed to major international exhibitions, research initiatives and collection-building projects exploring the relationships, exchanges and influences that have shaped global art histories.
His Excellency Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and President of Louvre Abu Dhabi, said: “As the first universal museum in the Arab world, Louvre Abu Dhabi is a powerful reflection of our belief in culture as a bridge between people, ideas and societies. Since 2017, it has contributed greatly to the emirate’s status as a global cultural capital. Dr. Noujaim has been part of the museum’s journey from its earliest stages, helping shape its collection, scholarly foundations and distinctive universal narrative. We are confident that Dr. Noujaim’s international expertise and deep understanding of what makes Louvre Abu Dhabi unique will contribute to the museum’s role as a leading cultural institution in the region and on the global stage.”
Dr. Souraya Noujaim, Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi, said: “Louvre Abu Dhabi holds a special place in my professional and personal journey. Having had the privilege of contributing to the museum’s development over many years, I am honoured to return to Abu Dhabi and lead this remarkable institution into its next chapter. The museum has established itself as a place where cultures meet and where stories from across the world are presented through shared human experiences. I look forward to working with our teams, partners and communities to build on this legacy, deepen our engagement with audiences, expand and enrich our collection, and explore new ways of making art and culture accessible, relevant and inspiring for all.”
Dr. Noujaim was closely involved in the Louvre Abu Dhabi project for more than a decade. She contributed to the museum’s formative intellectual and curatorial vision and later served as its first Scientific, Curatorial and Collections Management Director from February 2018 until April 2023. In that role, she oversaw the museum’s curatorial, scientific and collections activities, helping build its collection through strategic acquisitions and shaping the distinctive narrative that defines Louvre Abu Dhabi today. She was also instrumental in developing key initiatives, including Art Here, which helped establish the museum as a platform for scholarship, artistic experimentation and contemporary creative expression.
As Director, Dr. Noujaim will execute Louvre Abu Dhabi’s overall strategic and institutional direction, overseeing all aspects of the museum’s activities, including collection development, exhibitions, research, conservation, education, public engagement, visitor experience and institutional growth. She will contribute to the museum’s continued evolution as the first universal museum in the Arab world, further strengthening its role as a global platform for cultural dialogue, scholarship and exchange.
The appointment comes as Louvre Abu Dhabi prepares to celebrate its tenth anniversary in 2027. Since opening in 2017, the museum has welcomed more than eight million visitors, presented 22 temporary exhibitions, five editions of Art Here and six exhibitions at Louvre Abu Dhabi’s Children’s Museum. The museum has also delivered a broad range of educational and cultural programmes while strengthening its role as a centre for research, conservation and scholarship through its Resource Centre, Scientific Laboratory, Conservation Centre and international Fellowships and Grants Programme.
Over the past nine years, Louvre Abu Dhabi has also transformed the scale and ambition of its permanent collection. When the museum opened, almost 30% of the artworks on display were drawn from Louvre Abu Dhabi’s own collection, with around 70% on loan from French museums and regional lenders. While the number of works on display has remained broadly consistent, the composition of the galleries has changed significantly, with nearly two-thirds of the works presented across the four chronological worlds now owned by Louvre Abu Dhabi, reflecting the museum’s evolution into a mature institution with a growing collection of its own.
As Louvre Abu Dhabi enters its second decade, Dr. Noujaim will lead the museum in advancing its founding vision, deeply rooted in Abu Dhabi, and expanding its impact as a leading cultural institution dedicated to knowledge, creativity and cross-cultural understanding.
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