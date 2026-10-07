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University of Colorado Denver to Establish India Campus in Hyderabad
(MENAFN- dentsu) Mumbai / Hyderabad, 7 Oct 2026: The University of Colorado Denver (CU Denver) has received the letter of intent from India’s University Grants Commission (UGC) to establish a new campus in Hyderabad making it the first American public university authorized to establish a degree-granting location in India, and the first foreign university overall in Telangana.
The initiative will expand access to high-quality, globally relevant education while contributing responsibly to India’s evolving higher education ecosystem. It will draw on CU Denver’s strengths as a public urban research university, with a focus on academic quality, student outcomes, applied learning, social mobility, and workforce relevance.
CU Denver offers an academically rigorous, career-focused education designed to prepare ambitious students for success in a fast-changing global economy. By combining a strong academic foundation with hands-on, experiential learning, students gain not only deep subject knowledge, but also the practical skills, confidence, and adaptability they need to turn their education into meaningful opportunities.
Drawing on the strengths of CU Denver, the Hyderabad location will offer pathways in high-demand fields including business, computing, engineering, and analytics, while encouraging interdisciplinary thinking and problem-solving. The result is an education that prepares students to be highly skilled and capable professionals, innovative thinkers, and globally minded leaders equipped to build rewarding careers and make an impact in India and around the world while remaining connected to the CU Denver home-campus experience.
Kenneth T. Christensen, PhD, chancellor of CU Denver said, “Expanding access to high-quality education has long been central to CU Denver’s vision and goals. Our plans in Hyderabad build on that commitment, as well as our longstanding connection with students from India who have been part of the CU Denver community for decades. We now have an opportunity to extend that connection and bring our unique experience to students in India—combining rigorous academics, career-aligned learning, and real-world experience that prepare students for meaningful careers and contributions to their communities.”
Global education company Emeritus is the university's strategic joint venture partner in India, working alongside the university to enable its successful establishment and growth through expertise across key non-academic functions.
Ashwin Damera, Co-founder & CEO, Emeritus said, “The proposed University of Colorado Denver | Hyderabad marks an important step in bringing globally relevant education closer to students in India. CU Denver’s focus on applied learning, interdisciplinary education, and career readiness is particularly relevant to the aspirations of today’s students and the needs of a rapidly evolving workforce. The initiative will create opportunities for students and provide greater access to an education that is both academically rigorous and closely connected to the world of work.”
The launch of CU Denver | Hyderabad aligns with the priorities of India’s National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, with emphasis on multidisciplinary education, internationalisation, learner outcomes, and career readiness. Established in 1973 and governed by the University of Colorado Board of Regents, CU Denver serves approximately 14,000 students and has a global alumni network of more than 100,000 graduates across more than 100 countries.
CU Denver is classified as an R1 research institution by the Carnegie Commission on Higher Education, reflecting very high research activity. The university also has a strong focus on social and economic mobility and workforce relevance, connecting academic learning with the needs of students, communities, and industry. As Colorado’s premier public urban research university, its focus is on impactful research, civic engagement, and career-focused academic offerings.
The establishment of CU Denver | Hyderabad represents the university’s commitment to expanding access to globally connected education while responding to the evolving needs of students and employers. As plans progress, CU Denver will continue to work through the regulatory processes and engage with academic, industry, and other stakeholders to develop the institution, in anticipation of welcoming the first cohort of students in August 2027. Additional programs will be proposed to the UGC for approval in year two and beyond.
The initiative will expand access to high-quality, globally relevant education while contributing responsibly to India’s evolving higher education ecosystem. It will draw on CU Denver’s strengths as a public urban research university, with a focus on academic quality, student outcomes, applied learning, social mobility, and workforce relevance.
CU Denver offers an academically rigorous, career-focused education designed to prepare ambitious students for success in a fast-changing global economy. By combining a strong academic foundation with hands-on, experiential learning, students gain not only deep subject knowledge, but also the practical skills, confidence, and adaptability they need to turn their education into meaningful opportunities.
Drawing on the strengths of CU Denver, the Hyderabad location will offer pathways in high-demand fields including business, computing, engineering, and analytics, while encouraging interdisciplinary thinking and problem-solving. The result is an education that prepares students to be highly skilled and capable professionals, innovative thinkers, and globally minded leaders equipped to build rewarding careers and make an impact in India and around the world while remaining connected to the CU Denver home-campus experience.
Kenneth T. Christensen, PhD, chancellor of CU Denver said, “Expanding access to high-quality education has long been central to CU Denver’s vision and goals. Our plans in Hyderabad build on that commitment, as well as our longstanding connection with students from India who have been part of the CU Denver community for decades. We now have an opportunity to extend that connection and bring our unique experience to students in India—combining rigorous academics, career-aligned learning, and real-world experience that prepare students for meaningful careers and contributions to their communities.”
Global education company Emeritus is the university's strategic joint venture partner in India, working alongside the university to enable its successful establishment and growth through expertise across key non-academic functions.
Ashwin Damera, Co-founder & CEO, Emeritus said, “The proposed University of Colorado Denver | Hyderabad marks an important step in bringing globally relevant education closer to students in India. CU Denver’s focus on applied learning, interdisciplinary education, and career readiness is particularly relevant to the aspirations of today’s students and the needs of a rapidly evolving workforce. The initiative will create opportunities for students and provide greater access to an education that is both academically rigorous and closely connected to the world of work.”
The launch of CU Denver | Hyderabad aligns with the priorities of India’s National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, with emphasis on multidisciplinary education, internationalisation, learner outcomes, and career readiness. Established in 1973 and governed by the University of Colorado Board of Regents, CU Denver serves approximately 14,000 students and has a global alumni network of more than 100,000 graduates across more than 100 countries.
CU Denver is classified as an R1 research institution by the Carnegie Commission on Higher Education, reflecting very high research activity. The university also has a strong focus on social and economic mobility and workforce relevance, connecting academic learning with the needs of students, communities, and industry. As Colorado’s premier public urban research university, its focus is on impactful research, civic engagement, and career-focused academic offerings.
The establishment of CU Denver | Hyderabad represents the university’s commitment to expanding access to globally connected education while responding to the evolving needs of students and employers. As plans progress, CU Denver will continue to work through the regulatory processes and engage with academic, industry, and other stakeholders to develop the institution, in anticipation of welcoming the first cohort of students in August 2027. Additional programs will be proposed to the UGC for approval in year two and beyond.
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