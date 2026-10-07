Dubai Shared Housing: Are Landlords Required To Provide Parking?

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Shared housing properties in Dubai are exempt from the requirement to provide the minimum number of car parking spaces. This is according to the new regulations governing shared accommodation issued by Dubai Municipality (DM), and is subject to the approved regulations.

It means landlords who operate shared housing units are not obligated to supply a set number of car parking bays for tenants, as would normally be required for other types of residential development.

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However, the exemption does not mean owners have no obligations. The property owner must comply with regulations governing the use of areas adjacent to the property and available parking spaces within the road reserve. Any such use requires the approval of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in accordance with Dubai Building Code requirements.

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More details on the new sharing accommodation law issued in February has been released by DM as Circular No. (1-3-1) of 2026. The law specifies clear rules for permits, leasing, and safety standards and violations may result in fines ranging from Dh500 to Dh500,000.

Bicycle parking mandatory

While car parking requirements are waived, bicycle parking is not. The property owner must provide bicycle parking equivalent to at least 10 per cent of the building's total number of occupants. For example, a shared housing building with 100 occupants would need to provide at least 10 bicycle parking spaces.

These bicycle parking spaces may be provided within the road reserve after obtaining approval from the RTA and other relevant authorities, in accordance with the applicable regulations.

What this means

For tenants, the exemption means that shared housing units may not come with dedicated car parking - a significant consideration in a city where many residents rely on private vehicles. Tenants should check with their landlord or building management about available parking options before signing a lease.

For property owners, the rules create a dual obligation: they are freed from providing minimum car parking, but they remain responsible for ensuring that any parking arrangements near the property are legally approved, and they must meet the bicycle parking quota.

The guide applies to new buildings and existing buildings modified to permit shared accommodation, with compliance required by September 8, 2027.

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