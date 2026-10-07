403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Manit Verma Builds Jioastrow As A Digital Astrology Platform
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, October 2026: From running an import business to building a growing digital platform around astrology, Manit Verma, Founder, JioAstroW, has developed a professional
practice focused on making traditional astrological knowledge easier to understand and relevant
to individual concerns.
Verma's interest in astrology began in 2015 while he was involved in the import business. In 2021, following the COVID period, he began pursuing astrology professionally alongside his
mother, Pooja Verma, who is associated with Tarot. Around 2024, he expanded his work online through consultations and educational content.
“I have always believed that astrology should begin with understanding the person, rather than simply looking at a chart in isolation. My approach is to first understand the concern, then study the chart and identify a practical way forward. I follow the process of 'Right Diagnose, Right Understanding, Right Remedy, Right Result' because personalised guidance is more
meaningful than generic predictions,” said Manit Verma, Founder, JioAstroW. Verma studied astrology under Deepanshu Giri at Lunar Astro, Dehradun, and also pursued studies in astrology and occult sciences at an institute in Patel Nagar, Delhi. His work draws
from classical references including Brihat Parashara Hora Shastra, Phaladeepika and Saravali, along with traditional karma-kanda references, pending-karma concepts and Birth Time
Rectification (BTR).
Depending on the individual concern and birth chart, his analysis may include nakshatra and sub-lord analysis, colours, and other traditional methods.
Through JioAstroW, Verma combines consultations with educational content aimed at
simplifying astrological concepts for a wider audience. His content has generated approximately
20 lakh views, while one of his most-watched reels on a remedy associated with the sixth house and debt-related concerns received around 8 lakh combined views on Instagram and Facebook.
His work reflects a growing effort to present traditional astrological knowledge through a contemporary, digital-first format while maintaining a focus on empathy, research, precision, and responsible communication.
practice focused on making traditional astrological knowledge easier to understand and relevant
to individual concerns.
Verma's interest in astrology began in 2015 while he was involved in the import business. In 2021, following the COVID period, he began pursuing astrology professionally alongside his
mother, Pooja Verma, who is associated with Tarot. Around 2024, he expanded his work online through consultations and educational content.
“I have always believed that astrology should begin with understanding the person, rather than simply looking at a chart in isolation. My approach is to first understand the concern, then study the chart and identify a practical way forward. I follow the process of 'Right Diagnose, Right Understanding, Right Remedy, Right Result' because personalised guidance is more
meaningful than generic predictions,” said Manit Verma, Founder, JioAstroW. Verma studied astrology under Deepanshu Giri at Lunar Astro, Dehradun, and also pursued studies in astrology and occult sciences at an institute in Patel Nagar, Delhi. His work draws
from classical references including Brihat Parashara Hora Shastra, Phaladeepika and Saravali, along with traditional karma-kanda references, pending-karma concepts and Birth Time
Rectification (BTR).
Depending on the individual concern and birth chart, his analysis may include nakshatra and sub-lord analysis, colours, and other traditional methods.
Through JioAstroW, Verma combines consultations with educational content aimed at
simplifying astrological concepts for a wider audience. His content has generated approximately
20 lakh views, while one of his most-watched reels on a remedy associated with the sixth house and debt-related concerns received around 8 lakh combined views on Instagram and Facebook.
His work reflects a growing effort to present traditional astrological knowledge through a contemporary, digital-first format while maintaining a focus on empathy, research, precision, and responsible communication.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment