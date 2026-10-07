MENAFN - GetNews)"AI SEO Agent Mole Capabilities"Mole, an AI SEO & GEO Agent, has launched to help startups, agencies, and growth teams automate SEO research, page work, indexing, and review - without handing strategy to a bot. Mole assigns each client an isolated agent that turns company and customer context into SEO work a human reviews and approves, keeping the strategy and client relationship with the team.

SINGAPORE, October 07, 2026 - Mole, an AI SEO & GEO Agent, has launched to automate and expedite how teams execute their own search strategy across Google and AI engines like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Claude.

Launched to its first cohort of startups and businesses on 21 September 2026, Mole assigns each client an isolated AI agent that starts from the company's own product and customer details, then turns that context into SEO work the team can review and build on. Rather than handing SEO to a "black box" bot, or reporting data that still leaves a human team to carry the work, Mole keeps the strategy, judgment, and client relationship with the team while the agent does the repetitive work at machine speed.

The launch arrives as search is no longer Google-only. Buyers now ask questions in ChatGPT and Google's AI Overviews, and companies with no presence in AI answers are losing qualified demand to competitors who show up there.

"Every AI SEO tool is racing toward the same pitch: 'let the machine run your SEO for you,'" said Raymond Yeh, founder of Synscribe, the agency behind Mole. "Mole goes the other way. The agent brings the research and does the grunt work at machine speed, but the strategy and the client stay yours. We built it because scaling clients shouldn't mean scaling headcount."

What Mole Does

Mole unifies three disciplines the industry has treated as separate silos - traditional SEO, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and Agentic Discovery - into a single agent composed of 18 capabilities, including Company Brain, AI Company Research and SEO Competitor Analysis, Keyword Extraction and Fan-Out Research, an AI SEO Content Writer and editor, an AI Landing Page Generator, and a Google Indexer alongside rank and AI-visibility tracking. Rather than a dashboard that only reports, Mole carries the work from research through review - with a human approving each step, and the strategy and client relationship staying with the team.

Proof in Practice

Mole is not a bench project - it is the platform Synscribe, a top SEO & GEO agency, actively uses to run search work for its clients. The agent's execution engine has produced results such as a brand-new site ranking on Google and being recommended by ChatGPT within 24 hours of launch.

"The fastest way to earn a founder's or an agency's trust isn't a promise - it's running real client work through the same agent you hand your own clients," Yeh said. "Mole is that engine, in the customer's hands."

Availability

Mole is available right now. Teams, founders, and agencies can request access at their website. The company offers the agent together with a SEO & GEO Course for Founders & Agencies that teaches the fundamentals and judgment needed to direct the agent.

About Synscribe

Mole is built by Synscribe, an SEO, GEO, and AI search optimization agency for B2B companies, run by a team of full-stack AI engineers and growth experts.