Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Is Projected To Grow At An 11% CAGR By 2036 Owing To The Advancement Of Gene Therapies And Disease-Modifying Treatments Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The market dynamics for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) are witnessing significant growth driven by increasing genetic screening and diagnosis, advancements in exon-skipping and gene-replacement therapies, a strong clinical development pipeline, growing regulatory support for rare-disease therapies, and increasing healthcare investment.

(Albany, New York) – October 07, 2026 - The market dynamics for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) are witnessing significant growth driven by increasing genetic screening and diagnosis, advancements in exon-skipping and gene-replacement therapies, a strong clinical development pipeline, growing regulatory support for rare-disease therapies, and increasing healthcare investment. Additionally, the development and adoption of therapies such as ELEVIDYS, VYONDYS 53, VILTEPSO, EXONDYS 51, EMFLAZA, and ITF2357 (givinostat), along with emerging therapies such as Pizuglanstat (TAS-205), RGX-202, and EXG-7001, are expected to further fuel the DMD market through 2036.

DelveInsight, a leading market research firm, announces the release of its latest report,“DelveInsight's Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036.” This comprehensive report provides an in-depth understanding of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, market trends, treatment scenarios, emerging therapies, and competitive dynamics across the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market



The 7MM Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy market was valued at approximately USD 4,000 million in 2025.

The DMD market is projected to grow at approximately 11% CAGR during 2026–2036.

The total number of prevalent DMD cases across the 7MM was approximately 32,000 in 2025.

The United States accounted for the highest prevalent DMD population, with approximately 17,500 cases in 2025.

Among the EU4 and the UK, the United Kingdom accounted for the highest number of prevalent DMD cases, while Spain accounted for the lowest.

In the United States, the 5–9 years age group accounted for the highest number of DMD cases in 2025, followed by the 10–14 years age group.

Most DMD cases involve non-ambulatory individuals, reflecting the progressive loss of muscle function associated with the disease.

Among DMD-associated comorbidities in the United States, scoliosis represented the largest patient group, followed by attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in 2025.

The current treatment landscape remains anchored by corticosteroids such as prednisone and deflazacort, while exon-skipping therapies provide mutation-specific treatment options.

VILTEPSO generated the highest revenue among DMD therapies in 2025, accounting for approximately USD 560 million.

Leading DMD companies include Sarepta Therapeutics, PTC Therapeutics, Nippon Shinyaku, Santhera Pharmaceuticals, ReveraGen BioPharma, Taiho Pharmaceutical, FibroGen, Capricor, Daiichi Sankyo, Italfarmaco, Antisense Therapeutics, Solid Biosciences, and others. Promising DMD therapies include Pizuglanstat (TAS-205), RGX-202, ELEVIDYS, VYONDYS 53, ITF2357 (givinostat), TAS-205, Pamrevlumab, PF-06939926, Vamorolone, and others.

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Key Factors Driving the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market

Increasing Genetic Screening and Early Diagnosis: Improved genetic testing and greater awareness of DMD are supporting earlier and more accurate identification of affected patients. Genetic testing remains the gold-standard diagnostic approach, while advances in molecular diagnostics are helping expand identification of patients and facilitate earlier intervention.

Advancements in Gene and Molecular Therapies: The DMD treatment landscape is moving beyond symptomatic management toward therapies designed to address the underlying genetic defect. Exon-skipping therapies aim to restore the dystrophin reading frame, while gene-replacement approaches seek to deliver functional dystrophin or microdystrophin to muscle cells.

Strong Clinical Development Pipeline: Multiple investigational therapies are progressing through clinical development, including Pizuglanstat (TAS-205) and RGX-202. These candidates are exploring different approaches to slow disease progression, improve muscle function, and restore dystrophin-related activity.

Regulatory Support and Orphan-Disease Incentives: Regulatory mechanisms, including accelerated approvals and orphan-drug incentives, are encouraging investment in DMD drug development. These mechanisms can facilitate development of therapies addressing serious diseases with substantial unmet medical needs.

Increasing Healthcare and R&D Investment: Growing investment from pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, governments, and rare-disease organizations is supporting the development of advanced DMD therapies and improving the treatment landscape.

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Competitive Landscape

The DMD market includes established corticosteroid treatments, mutation-specific exon-skipping therapies, and a rapidly expanding pipeline of gene and disease-modifying therapies. Key marketed therapies include EMFLAZA (deflazacort), EXONDYS 51 (eteplirsen), VYONDYS 53 (golodirsen), and VILTEPSO (viltolarsen), while the broader treatment landscape also includes ELEVIDYS and other emerging approaches.

EMFLAZA remains an important corticosteroid-based treatment, while exon-skipping agents such as VYONDYS 53 and VILTEPSO are designed for patients with specific DMD mutations amenable to exon 53 skipping. Emerging approaches are increasingly focused on achieving broader dystrophin restoration and longer-lasting disease modification.

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy market share @Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Landscape

Recent Developments in the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market



In June 2026, Servier completed its strategic acquisition of Edgewise Therapeutics' muscular dystrophy business, securing global rights to Edgewise's clinical pipeline, including therapies targeting Duchenne and Becker muscular dystrophies.

In June 2026, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals presented updated results from the Phase II FIGHT DMD trial evaluating ifetroban for DMD-associated heart disease. The updated data reinforced its potential cardioprotective effects, including a previously reported 5.4% improvement in left ventricular ejection fraction.

In June 2026, Nippon Shinyaku entered an exclusive global option agreement with Elixirgen Therapeutics to develop and commercialize EXG-7001, a preclinical locally administered, mRNA-based DMD therapy designed to express full-length human dystrophin protein within muscle cells.

In March 2026, Sarepta Therapeutics provided an update on regulatory discussions with the US FDA regarding VYONDYS 53 and its intention to submit a supplemental NDA seeking conversion of its accelerated approval to traditional approval.

In March 2026, Regenxbio announced positive interim data from the Phase I/II AFFINITY DUCHENNE trial of RGX-202, including functional, safety, biomarker, and cardiac MRI measures. In October 2025, Regenxbio announced completion of enrollment in the pivotal AFFINITY DUCHENNE trial of RGX-202 and successful production of the first batches intended for commercial supply.

What is Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy?

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) is a severe X-linked neuromuscular disorder caused by mutations in the dystrophin gene. The resulting deficiency of dystrophin leads to progressive muscle degeneration and weakness, primarily affecting boys. Symptoms typically emerge during early childhood and progressively impair mobility, respiratory function, and cardiac function.

Diagnosis involves clinical assessment, measurement of creatine kinase (CK) levels, and genetic testing, with genetic confirmation serving as the gold-standard diagnostic approach. Earlier molecular diagnosis can support timely initiation of disease management and identification of patients eligible for mutation-specific therapies.

DMD management traditionally focuses on slowing disease progression and treating associated complications. Corticosteroids such as prednisone and deflazacort remain important components of standard care, while physiotherapy, respiratory management, cardiac care, and orthopedic interventions help address disease-related complications. More recently, exon-skipping and gene-replacement approaches have expanded the treatment paradigm toward disease modification.

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Epidemiology Segmentation

The Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current DMD patient pool and forecasted trends across the seven major markets. The DMD market report provides epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036, segmented into:



Total Prevalent Cases of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Age-specific Cases of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Ambulatory and Non-ambulatory Cases of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Mutation-specific Cases of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Associated Comorbidities in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

According to DelveInsight's analysis, approximately 32,000 prevalent cases of DMD were estimated across the 7MM in 2025. The United States accounted for approximately 17,500 cases, representing the largest prevalent population among the seven markets.

In the United States, the 5–9 years age group accounted for the highest number of DMD cases in 2025, followed by the 10–14 years age group. DelveInsight also reports that most DMD cases involve non-ambulatory individuals, reflecting the progressive functional decline associated with the disease.

Among the EU4 and the UK, the UK accounted for the highest number of prevalent cases, whereas Spain accounted for the lowest number of prevalent cases in 2025.

Current Treatment Landscape

The current DMD treatment landscape primarily focuses on slowing disease progression, preserving ambulation, maintaining muscle strength, and managing cardiac, respiratory, orthopedic, and other complications.

Corticosteroids, particularly prednisone and deflazacort, remain the backbone of DMD treatment because of their ability to delay functional decline and prolong ambulation. However, chronic corticosteroid treatment is associated with substantial adverse effects, creating demand for alternatives with improved safety profiles.

Exon-skipping therapies represent an important targeted treatment strategy for genetically defined patient populations. Eteplirsen, golodirsen, and viltolarsen target specific dystrophin gene mutations and aim to restore the reading frame and enable production of a partially functional dystrophin protein.

The treatment paradigm is increasingly moving toward gene-replacement, RNA-based, and next-generation molecular therapies designed to provide broader or more durable disease modification.

Approved TherapiesDeflazacort (EMFLAZA) – PTC Therapeutics

EMFLAZA (deflazacort) is a corticosteroid indicated for the treatment of DMD in patients 2 years of age and older. The recommended dosage is approximately 0.9 mg/kg/day, administered orally. The US FDA approved EMFLAZA in February 2017 for the treatment of DMD.

Golodirsen (VYONDYS 53) – Sarepta Therapeutics

VYONDYS 53 (golodirsen) is an antisense oligonucleotide designed to induce exon 53 skipping in the DMD gene. It is indicated for patients with a confirmed DMD mutation amenable to exon 53 skipping. The US FDA granted accelerated approval in December 2019 based on its effect on dystrophin production.

Viltolarsen (VILTEPSO) – Nippon Shinyaku

VILTEPSO (viltolarsen) is an antisense oligonucleotide that promotes exon 53 skipping and is intended for DMD patients with mutations amenable to this approach. According to DelveInsight, VILTEPSO captured the highest DMD therapy revenue in 2025, at approximately USD 560 million.

Eteplirsen (EXONDYS 51) – Sarepta Therapeutics

EXONDYS 51 (eteplirsen) is an antisense oligonucleotide designed to induce exon 51 skipping in the DMD gene. It provides a mutation-specific treatment option for patients whose genetic variants are amenable to exon 51 skipping.

Emerging TherapiesPizuglanstat (TAS-205) – Taiho Pharmaceutical

Pizuglanstat (TAS-205) is a selective inhibitor of hematopoietic prostaglandin D synthase (HPGDS). HPGDS produces prostaglandin D2, an inflammatory mediator that is increased in patients with DMD and may contribute to disease progression. DelveInsight lists TAS-205 in Phase III development for DMD.

RGX-202 – Regenxbio

RGX-202 is an investigational gene therapy using a NAV AAV8 vector to deliver a novel microdystrophin transgene containing key functional elements of the natural dystrophin protein. The therapy is being developed with the objective of providing a disease-modifying treatment for DMD.

In March 2026, Regenxbio reported positive interim data from the Phase I/II AFFINITY DUCHENNE trial, while enrollment in the pivotal trial had been completed in October 2025.

EXG-7001 – Elixirgen Therapeutics/Nippon Shinyaku

EXG-7001 is a preclinical, locally administered mRNA-based therapy designed to express full-length human dystrophin protein within muscle cells. In June 2026, Nippon Shinyaku entered an exclusive global option agreement with Elixirgen Therapeutics covering development and commercialization of the candidate.

Unmet Needs in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Despite significant advances in DMD treatment, substantial unmet needs remain, including:



Lack of curative therapies

Limited applicability of mutation-specific treatments

Progressive loss of muscle function despite treatment

High treatment burden and accessibility challenges

Long-term safety concerns associated with chronic therapies

Need for broader and more durable dystrophin restoration Need for improved treatment options for patients who are not eligible for mutation-specific therapies

The limited applicability of exon-skipping therapies means that only specific genetic subgroups can benefit, while corticosteroid-related toxicities and the progressive nature of DMD continue to create a significant unmet medical need.

Scope of the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Report



Therapeutic Assessment: DMD current marketed and emerging therapies, including corticosteroids, exon-skipping therapies, gene therapies, RNA-based therapies, and other disease-modifying approaches.

DMD Market Dynamics: Key market forecast assumptions, therapy uptake, patient share, market drivers and barriers, pricing trends, reimbursement, and market outlook.

Key Companies: Sarepta Therapeutics, PTC Therapeutics, Nippon Shinyaku, Santhera Pharmaceuticals, ReveraGen BioPharma, Taiho Pharmaceutical, FibroGen, Capricor, Daiichi Sankyo, Italfarmaco, Antisense Therapeutics, Solid Biosciences, and others.

Key Therapies: ELEVIDYS, VYONDYS 53, VILTEPSO, EXONDYS 51, EMFLAZA, ITF2357 (givinostat), Pizuglanstat (TAS-205), RGX-202, Pamrevlumab, PF-06939926, Vamorolone, and others.

Epidemiology: Total prevalent cases, age-specific cases, ambulatory and non-ambulatory cases, mutation-specific cases, and associated comorbidities.

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, conjoint analysis, KOL views, treatment preferences, market-access assessment, reimbursement, and competitive landscape analysis.

Market Access and Reimbursement: Assessment of reimbursement dynamics and patient access considerations for high-cost DMD therapies. Unmet Needs: Lack of curative therapies, limited applicability of mutation-specific therapies, progressive loss of function, treatment burden, and accessibility challenges.

To know more about Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy companies working in the treatment market, visit @Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Report Introduction

Executive Summary for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Key Events in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

SWOT Analysis of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Overview at a Glance

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Background and Overview

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Epidemiology and Patient Population

Country-Specific Patient Population of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Current Treatment and Medical Practices

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Unmet Needs

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Emerging Therapies

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Outlook

Country-Wise Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Analysis (2022–2036)

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Drivers

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Barriers

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Appendix

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Report Methodology

DelveInsight Capabilities

Disclaimer

About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading market research and consulting firm specializing in the life sciences and healthcare industries. Founded in 2014, the company provides comprehensive market intelligence, epidemiology, and insights across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and emerging therapies. DelveInsight helps healthcare organizations make informed strategic decisions through data-driven research and industry expertise.