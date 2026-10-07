Dravet Syndrome Market Is Projected To Grow By 2036 Owing To Rising Diagnosis And Advancements In Gene-Targeted Therapies Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The market dynamics for Dravet syndrome are witnessing steady growth, driven by increasing disease awareness, improvements in genetic testing and diagnosis, growing adoption of targeted anti-seizure therapies, and continued investment in precision and disease-modifying approaches. The therapeutic landscape is gradually shifting beyond conventional symptomatic seizure management toward treatments targeting the underlying SCN1A dysfunction.

(Albany, New York) – October 07, 2026 - The market dynamics for Dravet syndrome are witnessing steady growth, driven by increasing disease awareness, improvements in genetic testing and diagnosis, growing adoption of targeted anti-seizure therapies, and continued investment in precision and disease-modifying approaches. The therapeutic landscape is gradually shifting beyond conventional symptomatic seizure management toward treatments targeting the underlying SCN1A dysfunction. Additionally, the development of emerging therapies such as zorevunersen (STK-001), bexicaserin (LP352), clemizole hydrochloride (EPX-100), and ETX101 is expected to further transform the Dravet syndrome treatment landscape during the forecast period.

DelveInsight, a leading market research firm, announces the release of its latest report,“Dravet Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036.” The report provides an in-depth analysis of Dravet syndrome, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, existing treatment practices, emerging therapies, market trends, competitive dynamics, and growth opportunities across the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Dravet Syndrome Market Report



The Dravet syndrome market is expected to expand at a healthy growth rate during 2026–2036, supported by the introduction of new therapies and an increasing diagnosed patient population. The public report page currently masks the numerical 2025 and 2036 market values and CAGR as XXX/XX%, so no numerical market estimate has been stated here.

The total diagnosed prevalent population of Dravet syndrome across the 7MM was approximately 25,600 cases in 2025.

The United States accounted for approximately 50% of diagnosed prevalent Dravet syndrome cases in the 7MM in 2025, representing the largest patient share among the covered markets.

The prevalence of Dravet syndrome has been estimated at approximately 1 in 20,000 to 1 in 40,000 individuals.

SCN1A mutations represent a major genetic feature of Dravet syndrome, with the report indicating that approximately 80–90% of cases are associated with mutations in the SCN1A gene.

Existing management includes combinations of fenfluramine, cannabidiol, stiripentol, valproate, and clobazam, together with trigger management, rescue medication, and long-term developmental and behavioral support.

Key marketed therapies include EPIDIOLEX/EPIDYOLEX (cannabidiol), FINTEPLA (fenfluramine), and DIACOMIT (stiripentol).

Prominent emerging therapies include zorevunersen (STK-001), bexicaserin (LP352), clemizole hydrochloride (EPX-100), and ETX101, reflecting growing development activity across antisense oligonucleotides, targeted small molecules, and gene therapy. Major companies active in the Dravet syndrome treatment landscape include Stoke Therapeutics, Biogen, Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Harmony Biosciences, Encoded Therapeutics, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, UCB, Zogenix, and BIOCODEX, among others.

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Key Factors Driving the Dravet Syndrome Market

The growing diagnosed patient population and improvements in disease recognition represent important factors supporting market development. Dravet syndrome is a rare developmental and epileptic encephalopathy that generally begins during infancy. Greater clinical awareness and increasing access to genetic testing are facilitating more accurate identification of patients, particularly those carrying disease-associated SCN1A mutations.

Another major growth factor is the transition toward precision and mechanism-based therapies. Existing treatments primarily focus on controlling seizures, whereas emerging approaches increasingly aim to address the molecular basis of the disease. Antisense oligonucleotides and gene-regulation therapies targeting SCN1A dysfunction could substantially alter the future treatment paradigm if their clinical development is successful.

The high unmet medical need is also encouraging continued pharmaceutical investment. Despite multiple anti-seizure therapies, many patients remain inadequately controlled, while cognitive, developmental, behavioral, and motor manifestations contribute significantly to long-term disease burden. Safety issues, treatment burden, heterogeneous response, and the absence of curative therapies continue to create opportunities for differentiated treatments.

Dravet Syndrome Competitive Landscape

The Dravet syndrome competitive landscape is evolving from established anti-seizure medications toward precision genetic therapies and targeted neuromodulators. Companies highlighted in DelveInsight's report include Stoke Therapeutics, Biogen, Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Harmony Biosciences, Encoded Therapeutics, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, UCB, Zogenix, and BIOCODEX, among others.

Among the prominent pipeline candidates, zorevunersen (STK-001) from Stoke Therapeutics and Biogen is an investigational antisense oligonucleotide designed to increase NaV1.1 protein expression by leveraging the functional copy of SCN1A. The report lists the candidate in Phase III development.

Bexicaserin (LP352) is listed as a Phase III oral small molecule targeting the serotonin 5-HT2C pathway, while clemizole hydrochloride (EPX-100) is another Phase III oral candidate acting through central serotonin receptors.

ETX101, being developed by Encoded Therapeutics, represents a different therapeutic strategy. It is an AAV9-based, cell-selective gene-regulation therapy designed as a potential one-time disease-modifying treatment for patients with SCN1A-positive Dravet syndrome. The DelveInsight report lists ETX101 in Phase I/II development.

Discover more about therapies set to impact the Dravet Syndrome market @Dravet Syndrome Treatment Landscape

Recent Developments in the Dravet Syndrome Market



In April 2026, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presented research concerning EPIDIOLEX (cannabidiol) Oral Solution in Dravet syndrome at the 2026 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting.

In March 2026, Stoke Therapeutics and Biogen reported clinical findings concerning zorevunersen from Phase I/IIa and extension-study evaluations, providing early evidence supporting its potential as a disease-modifying approach for Dravet syndrome.

In March 2026, Encoded Therapeutics announced completion of an RMAT meeting with the US FDA and alignment regarding the pivotal study design intended to support a future BLA submission for ETX101.

In January 2026, the development program for zorevunersen included the Phase III EMPEROR study, with the report noting plans for a mid-2027 data readout to support a rolling NDA submission.

In January 2026, the US FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to ETX101 for SCN1A-positive Dravet syndrome. In December 2025, Encoded Therapeutics announced positive interim findings from the POLARIS clinical development program evaluating ETX101 in children with SCN1A-positive Dravet syndrome.

What is Dravet Syndrome?

Dravet syndrome, historically referred to as Severe Myoclonic Epilepsy of Infancy (SMEI), is a rare, lifelong developmental and epileptic encephalopathy that generally begins during infancy. Patients experience prolonged and frequently treatment-resistant seizures accompanied by developmental, cognitive, behavioral, motor, and speech-related complications.

Seizures typically begin during the first year of life and may initially be triggered by fever. A substantial proportion of Dravet syndrome cases are associated with mutations in the SCN1A gene, which encodes a voltage-gated sodium-channel protein involved in neuronal signaling. Because clinical manifestations evolve over time and can overlap with other childhood epilepsy syndromes, diagnosis can be challenging. Genetic testing for SCN1A mutations has therefore become an important component of diagnostic confirmation.

The disease requires lifelong multidisciplinary management, encompassing seizure control, emergency seizure management, developmental support, behavioral care, and safety interventions.

Dravet Syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight's epidemiological model evaluates the Dravet syndrome patient population across the 7MM using the following segments:



Total Dravet Syndrome Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Mutation-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

The total diagnosed prevalent population across the 7MM reached approximately 25,600 cases in 2025, with the United States accounting for approximately half of diagnosed cases. The epidemiological assessment also indicates that SCN1A mutations are associated with approximately 80–90% of Dravet syndrome cases, highlighting the importance of mutation-specific diagnosis and therapeutic development.

Current Dravet Syndrome Treatment Landscape

Treatment currently focuses primarily on reducing seizure frequency and severity, preventing prolonged seizures and status epilepticus, and managing developmental and behavioral complications. Combination anti-seizure therapy commonly involves agents such as valproate, clobazam, stiripentol, cannabidiol, and fenfluramine. Sodium-channel-blocking anti-seizure medications are generally avoided because they may worsen seizures in Dravet syndrome.

Among disease-specific marketed treatments, EPIDIOLEX/EPIDYOLEX (cannabidiol) is an oral therapy used for seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. FINTEPLA (fenfluramine) is another established treatment and is marketed in the United States, Europe, and Japan. DIACOMIT (stiripentol) is also an important component of the existing therapeutic landscape.

Non-pharmacological approaches, including the ketogenic diet, may be considered for selected patients. Rescue medication is important for prolonged seizures, while multidisciplinary care addresses developmental, cognitive, behavioral, and safety needs.

The emerging pipeline represents a potentially important transition from symptomatic treatment toward disease-modifying intervention, particularly through therapies designed to increase functional NaV1.1 expression or regulate SCN1A activity.

Unmet Needs in the Dravet Syndrome Market

Despite improvements in seizure management, substantial unmet needs remain. There is currently a need for therapies capable of addressing the underlying genetic cause of disease rather than primarily controlling seizures. Many patients continue to experience refractory seizures despite multidrug treatment, while developmental and behavioral comorbidities remain a major contributor to overall disease burden.

Additional challenges include treatment-related safety concerns, drug interactions, heterogeneous treatment response, chronic treatment burden, and limited therapeutic choices due to the need to avoid certain sodium-channel-blocking medications. Consequently, therapies capable of providing durable seizure control together with improvements in cognitive, developmental, behavioral, and motor outcomes could address a substantial unmet need.

Scope of the Dravet Syndrome Market Report

The report covers a study period from 2022 to 2036, with 2022–2025 as the historical period, 2026–2036 as the forecast period, and 2026 as the base year. Geographic coverage includes the United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The report provides comprehensive coverage of:



Dravet syndrome epidemiology and patient-burden forecasts

Historical and forecasted market trends

Current treatment practices and treatment algorithms

Marketed and emerging therapy assessment

Drug uptake and market-share analysis

Competitive and clinical-development landscape

Market access and reimbursement

Pricing and analogue assessment

SWOT and conjoint analysis

Key opinion leader insights Unmet needs and future market opportunities

To know more about Dravet Syndrome companies, clinical trials, and therapeutic assessment, request a sample @Dravet Syndrome Market Report Sample

Table of Contents

Key Insights

Report Introduction

Executive Summary

Key Events

Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology

Dravet Syndrome Market Overview at a Glance

Dravet Syndrome Disease Background and Overview

Dravet Syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Population

Dravet Syndrome Current Treatment Practices

Dravet Syndrome Marketed Therapies

Dravet Syndrome Emerging Therapies

Dravet Syndrome Drug Analysis and Competitive Landscape

Dravet Syndrome Market Outlook

Dravet Syndrome Market Size and Forecast

Dravet Syndrome Drug Uptake Analysis

Dravet Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement

Dravet Syndrome Pricing and Analogue Assessment

Dravet Syndrome Unmet Needs

KOL Views and Expert Insights

SWOT and Conjoint Analysis

Market Drivers and Barriers

Appendix

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading market research and consulting firm specializing in the life sciences and healthcare industries. Founded in 2014, the company provides comprehensive market intelligence, epidemiology, and insights across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and emerging therapies. DelveInsight helps healthcare organizations make informed strategic decisions through data-driven research and industry expertise.