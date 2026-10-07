Diabetic Macular Edema Market Is Projected To Grow By 2036 Owing To Rising Diabetes Burden And Advancements In Long-Acting Retinal Therapies Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The market dynamics for Diabetic Macular Edema are witnessing steady growth driven by the increasing prevalence of diabetes, growing disease burden, improvements in retinal screening and diagnosis, continued dominance of anti-VEGF therapies, and increasing adoption of long-acting and sustained-delivery treatments. The treatment landscape is also expanding beyond conventional VEGF inhibition, with emerging therapies targeting novel biological pathways and alternative routes of administration.

(Albany, New York) – October 07, 2026 - The market dynamics for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) are witnessing steady growth driven by the increasing prevalence of diabetes, growing disease burden, improvements in retinal screening and diagnosis, continued dominance of anti-VEGF therapies, and increasing adoption of long-acting and sustained-delivery treatments. The treatment landscape is also expanding beyond conventional VEGF inhibition, with emerging therapies targeting novel biological pathways and alternative routes of administration. The development of therapies such as OCS-01, RG6351, and Restoret (MK-3000) is expected to further reshape the DME market by addressing treatment durability, injection burden, and inadequate response to existing therapies.

DelveInsight, a leading market research firm, announces the release of its latest report,“DelveInsight's Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036.” The report provides an in-depth assessment of the DME market, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, treatment practices, emerging therapies, market dynamics, competitive landscape, and growth opportunities across the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Diabetic Macular Edema Market Report



The 7MM Diabetic Macular Edema market was approximately USD 4,000 million in 2025 and is projected to grow at a 3.5% CAGR during 2026–2036.

The United States accounted for approximately USD 2,200 million in DME market size in 2025, representing the largest share among the 7MM.

The United States represented approximately 60% of the total 7MM DME market in 2025, followed by Germany and Japan.

The total diagnosed prevalent DME population across the 7MM was approximately 900,000 cases in 2025.

In the United States, DME prevalence was higher among males, at approximately 300,000 cases, compared with around 210,000 cases among females in 2025.

The 45–64 years age group accounted for approximately 224,000 DME cases in the United States in 2025, followed by individuals aged ≥75 years with approximately 220,000 cases.

Anti-VEGF therapies remain the backbone of DME treatment, with EYLEA, LUCENTIS, BEOVU, and VABYSMO among the major therapies used in clinical practice.

The treatment landscape is increasingly moving toward long-acting therapies, sustained drug delivery, biosimilars, and non-VEGF mechanisms to reduce injection frequency and improve treatment outcomes.

Key emerging therapies include OCS-01, RG6351, and Restoret (MK-3000). Major companies active in the DME market include Regeneron Pharmaceuticals/Bayer, Genentech, Bayer, Roche, Novartis, Sandoz, Oculis, and Merck, among others.

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Key Factors Driving the Diabetic Macular Edema Market

Rising Diabetes Burden and DME Patient Population

The increasing prevalence of Diabetes Mellitus is one of the fundamental factors supporting the expansion of the DME market. DME develops as a complication of diabetic retinopathy, with chronic hyperglycemia damaging retinal blood vessels and increasing vascular permeability. Poor glycemic control, longer duration of diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and population aging further contribute to the risk of developing DME. As the global diabetic population continues to expand, the addressable population requiring retinal screening, monitoring, and treatment is also increasing.

Increasing Adoption of Anti-VEGF Therapies

Anti-VEGF therapies have fundamentally changed DME management by reducing abnormal vascular permeability and improving retinal thickness and visual outcomes. Aflibercept, ranibizumab, brolucizumab, and faricimab form an important part of the current treatment landscape. Their established efficacy and widespread clinical adoption continue to support the commercial value of the DME market.

Shift Toward Long-Acting and Sustained-Delivery Treatments

The high frequency of intravitreal injections represents a significant burden for DME patients and healthcare providers. Consequently, the development of long-acting implants and sustained-delivery technologies is becoming increasingly important. SUSVIMO, a ranibizumab implant, represents an important advancement because it can provide sustained intraocular drug delivery and reduce the frequency of conventional injections.

Expansion of Biosimilars and Cost-Effective Treatment Options

The emergence of biosimilar therapies is expected to increase competition and potentially improve affordability and patient access. OPUVIZ (aflibercept-yszy) and ENZEEVU (aflibercept-abzv) are contributing to the expanding biosimilar landscape in retinal diseases, including DME. Greater availability of lower-cost alternatives could influence prescribing patterns and market access, particularly in cost-sensitive healthcare systems.

Emergence of Non-VEGF and Non-Invasive Therapies

The DME pipeline is increasingly moving toward mechanisms beyond conventional VEGF inhibition. Novel approaches include WNT pathway modulation, Tie-2 pathway activation, topical corticosteroid delivery, and gene-based approaches. Such therapies could be particularly valuable for patients who respond inadequately to anti-VEGF therapy or require more durable disease control.

Diabetic Macular Edema Competitive Landscape

The DME competitive landscape is highly dynamic, with established pharmaceutical companies competing across anti-VEGF therapies, corticosteroids, sustained-delivery systems, biosimilars, and emerging targeted treatments. Major companies identified by DelveInsight include Regeneron Pharmaceuticals/Bayer, Genentech, Bayer, Roche, Novartis, Sandoz, Oculis, and Merck.

Among marketed therapies, EYLEA (aflibercept) remains an important anti-VEGF therapy. It acts as a VEGF trap by binding VEGF-A, VEGF-B, and placental growth factor. EYLEA received US FDA approval for DME in 2014. LUCENTIS (ranibizumab), marketed by Genentech in the United States, is another established anti-VEGF treatment approved for DME.

VABYSMO (faricimab) introduced dual-pathway inhibition by simultaneously targeting VEGF-A and Ang-2, providing an additional mechanism for improving vascular stability and treatment durability. Meanwhile, BEOVU (brolucizumab) provides another anti-VEGF option with extended dosing potential.

The competitive environment is further intensifying with biosimilars and emerging long-acting formulations, which could influence pricing, accessibility, patient adherence, and market share over the forecast period.

Discover more about therapies set to impact the Diabetic Macular Edema market @Diabetic Macular Edema Treatment Landscape

Recent Developments in the Diabetic Macular Edema Market



April 2026: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that the US FDA approved an extension of EYLEA dosing intervals to up to every 20 weeks for patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and DME following one year of successful response.

February 2026: Sandoz announced US FDA approval of an expanded label for ENZEEVU, adding retinal indications including diabetic retinopathy and DME, alongside its previously approved indication for neovascular age-related macular degeneration.

February 2025: Roche received US FDA approval for ranibizumab implant (SUSVIMO) for DME, providing a long-acting ocular treatment option designed to reduce treatment frequency compared with conventional monthly injections.

September 2025: Oculis presented expanded analyses from the Phase III DIAMOND program evaluating OCS-01 eye drops in DME at the EURETINA Congress.

April 2025: Oculis announced completion of enrollment in the DIAMOND-1 and DIAMOND-2 Phase III trials of OCS-01 in DME, with topline data anticipated in the second quarter of 2026 and a planned US FDA NDA submission in the fourth quarter of 2026. May 2024: Merck announced its acquisition of EyeBio, obtaining rights to Restoret (MK-3000), an investigational WNT pathway agonist being developed for DME and neovascular age-related macular degeneration.

What is Diabetic Macular Edema?

Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) is a vision-threatening complication of diabetic retinopathy characterized by the accumulation of fluid within the macula due to leakage from damaged retinal blood vessels. The resulting retinal thickening can impair central vision and, if inadequately managed, lead to significant visual impairment. DME is an important cause of vision loss among working-age adults.

Chronic hyperglycemia damages the blood-retinal barrier and increases vascular permeability, promoting fluid accumulation in the macular region. The increasing prevalence of diabetes, together with aging populations, sedentary lifestyles, and obesity, is contributing to the broader disease burden.

Diagnosis generally involves clinical retinal examination and imaging. Optical coherence tomography (OCT) is a key diagnostic tool for identifying retinal thickening and fluid accumulation, while fluorescein angiography may be used to assess vascular leakage and retinal perfusion.

DME can be classified into center-involved DME (CI-DME), where the fovea is affected, and non-center-involved DME (NCI-DME), where the central macula is spared.

Diabetic Macular Edema Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight's epidemiological assessment of DME includes:



Total prevalent cases

Total diagnosed prevalent cases

Gender-specific diagnosed prevalent cases

Age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases

Subgroup-specific diagnosed prevalent cases Total treated cases

According to DelveInsight estimates, the total diagnosed prevalent DME population across the 7MM was approximately 900,000 cases in 2025.

In the United States, approximately 300,000 DME cases were observed among males compared with approximately 210,000 among females in 2025. The 45–64 years age group represented the largest age category, with approximately 224,000 cases, followed by individuals aged ≥75 years, with approximately 220,000 cases.

Among the EU4 and the UK, Germany recorded the highest number of DME cases in 2025, followed by France, while Spain recorded the lowest number. Japan accounted for approximately 10% of the total diagnosed prevalent DME population across the 7MM in 2025.

Current Diabetic Macular Edema Treatment Landscape

The current DME treatment landscape is primarily dominated by intravitreal anti-VEGF therapies, which are considered first-line treatments because of their ability to reduce vascular leakage, retinal thickness, and vision loss. Key therapies include EYLEA, LUCENTIS, BEOVU, and VABYSMO.

Aflibercept (EYLEA) inhibits VEGF-A, VEGF-B, and placental growth factor and has been an important component of DME treatment since its FDA approval for the indication in 2014. Ranibizumab (LUCENTIS) is another established anti-VEGF therapy approved for DME in the United States.

Faricimab (VABYSMO) provides dual inhibition of VEGF-A and Ang-2 and has expanded the treatment paradigm toward improved vascular stability and potentially longer dosing intervals.

For patients with inadequate response to anti-VEGF therapy, corticosteroids can be used as second-line treatment. Dexamethasone and fluocinolone implants reduce inflammation and vascular leakage but may be associated with adverse effects including increased intraocular pressure and cataract formation.

Laser photocoagulation continues to have a role in selected patients, while advances in laser technologies are intended to improve treatment precision and reduce collateral retinal damage.

Unmet Needs in the Diabetic Macular Edema Market

Despite substantial advances, significant unmet needs remain in DME management. One of the most important challenges is the limited durability of existing anti-VEGF therapies, which can require repeated intravitreal injections over prolonged periods. This creates treatment burden for patients and healthcare providers and can contribute to adherence challenges.

A further unmet need is the management of anti-VEGF non-responders. A proportion of patients does not achieve adequate disease control with existing therapies, highlighting the need for alternative mechanisms of action. Long-acting and sustained-delivery approaches are therefore receiving increasing attention.

Other challenges include treatment-related adverse effects, high long-term treatment costs, access barriers, delayed diagnosis in asymptomatic patients, limited biomarker-driven treatment selection, recurrence, and the need for continuous monitoring.

The emergence of non-invasive and novel mechanism-based treatments could address several of these limitations and create new opportunities within the DME therapeutic market.

Scope of the Diabetic Macular Edema Market Report

The report covers the 2022–2036 study period, with 2022–2025 representing the historical period, 2026–2036 the forecast period, and 2026 the base year. The geographic scope includes the United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The report provides comprehensive analysis of:



DME epidemiology and patient burden

Historical and forecasted market size

Current treatment practices and treatment algorithms

Marketed and emerging therapies

Drug uptake and patient-share analysis

Competitive landscape

Clinical trial developments

Market access and reimbursement

Pricing and analogue assessment

Key opinion leader insights

SWOT analysis

Conjoint analysis

Market drivers and barriers

Unmet medical needs Future market opportunities

To know more about Diabetic Macular Edema companies, clinical trials, and therapeutic assessment, request a sample @Diabetic Macular Edema Market Report Sample

Table of Contents

Key Insights

Report Introduction

Executive Summary

Key Events

Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology

Diabetic Macular Edema Market Overview at a Glance

Diabetic Macular Edema Disease Background and Overview

Diabetic Macular Edema Epidemiology and Patient Population

Diabetic Macular Edema Current Treatment Practices

Diabetic Macular Edema Marketed Therapies

Diabetic Macular Edema Emerging Therapies

Diabetic Macular Edema Drug Analysis and Competitive Landscape

Diabetic Macular Edema Market Outlook

Diabetic Macular Edema Market Size and Forecast

Diabetic Macular Edema Drug Uptake Analysis

Diabetic Macular Edema Market Access and Reimbursement

Diabetic Macular Edema Pricing and Analogue Assessment

Diabetic Macular Edema Unmet Needs

KOL Views and Expert Insights

SWOT and Conjoint Analysis

Market Drivers and Barriers

Appendix

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading market research and consulting firm specializing in the life sciences and healthcare industries. Founded in 2014, the company provides comprehensive market intelligence, epidemiology, and insights across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and emerging therapies. DelveInsight helps healthcare organizations make informed strategic decisions through data-driven research and industry expertise.